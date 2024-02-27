Top Liquidity Providers for CFD in EMEA 2024: Technology and Liquidity Management

CFDs (Contract for Difference) continue to be one of the most demanded trading instruments among traders worldwide. The situation for the EMEA region is the same. To provide clientele with competitive trading conditions, brokers need to efficiently manage liquidity.

The first step to building a liquidity management system is to choose one or several reliable liquidity providers; the second step – is to implement robust liquidity management technology. For brokers seeking to offer competitive services to their clients the best solution to aggregate liquidity from several sources is a liquidity bridge. Some of these technologies, such as the multi-platform Liquidity Bridge by Brokeree Solutions even allow brokers to connect trading servers from MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, and DXtrade CFD into the united liquidity management system. Connecting with various trading platforms and servers, Liquidity Bridge provides brokers with full freedom to configure their execution model, including A-book, B-book and hybrid models.

Besides its multi-platform abilities, Brokeree’s Bridge is integrated with the top liquidity providers for CFD trading in the EMEA region in 2024. With their ability to provide deep liquidity, these providers have emerged as the go-to partners for brokers looking to enhance their trading operations and deliver superior services to their customers.

CMC Markets Connect

CMC Markets is a liquidity aggregator that offers brokers to expand their portfolio with more than 10,000 trading symbols, including currency pairs, metals, indices, energy, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.

IS Prime

IS Prime FX provides brokers with flexible pricing sourced from robust liquidity across more than 100 forex pairs and access to other trading instruments, including indices and commodities. The company is geographically dispersed across Europe, Asia, and the US to provide global coverage during local market hours.

LMAX Exchange

LMAX Exchange provides a high-grade market structure and efficient execution to different stakeholders: trading firms, brokerages, funds, banks,etc. The company acts as an FCA-regulated multilateral trading facility and operates with various trading instruments, including FX, metals, commodities, and indices.

SAXO Group

Saxo Group is a bank that provides liquidity services to manage risks and operate across multiple financial instruments. The bank is headquartered in Copenhagen and has offices in key financial centers, including Denmark, the UK, Amsterdam, Singapore, Australia, Hong Kong, and Switzerland.

Scope Markets

Scope Markets provides brokers with liquidity from market-leading Tier 1 and Tier 2 banks, global liquidity providers, and ECN venues. The company is regulated by Cyprus Securities and Exchanges Commission (CySEC) and strictly follows the principle of segregated accounts by offering a wide range of products together with Multi-Platform trading facilities.

Swissquote Bank

Swissquote is a Switzerland-based bank that provides brokerages with access to various assets and a stream pricing of 17 Tier 1 bank and non-bank liquidity providers. The company has offices in Zürich, Bern, London, Luxembourg, Malta, Bucharest, Dubai, Singapore, and Hong Kong. It is headquartered in Gland.

Brokeree’s Liquidity Bridge seamlessly integrates with these CFD providers, offering brokers a hassle-free and efficient way to extend their trading offerings. Through any of these integrations, brokers gain access to a wide range of CFD instruments, expanding their portfolio and providing their clients with diverse trading options. The Liquidity Bridge technology ensures smooth connectivity, efficient order routing, and quote aggregation.

There are 30+ integrated liquidity providers. Request the full list via sales@brokeree.com

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



