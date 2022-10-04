Top Finance Apps in the Philippines

Loan applications are becoming more and more popular nowadays. More and more Philippines prefers to apply for a loan by simply taking out their smartphones and opening the app. Statistics show that more than half of all borrowers want to apply for loans online and find out what is the best loan application in the Philippines online. No wonder, given that gadgets have become an indispensable part of modern life. They make our daily life much easier.

Online loan applications in the Philippines offer a host of attractive benefits to prospective borrowers, including the convenience of mobility. Without leaving home or office, one can easily compare loan terms from various lenders using their smartphone. Creating a basic profile only requires an ID card, online registration without a meeting, and borrowers do not need to prove their source of income. These loans have minimal documentation requirements and do not require the use of collateral, a guarantor, or an excellent credit score. It is the automated system that evaluates loans, makes decisions and transfers funds to the client in a completely impartial manner. The system guarantees the security of sensitive customer data.

The entire loan application and disbursement process takes just a few hours. As a result, online loans are known as overnight loans and have a loan approval rate of up to 90%. Online loan applications also allow for easy tracking and repayment of loans.

How to take a loan through a mobile application?

Searching for mobile loan apps involves searching for keywords like “online app loan”, “Philippines loan app with low interest rate”. There are numerous programs available on the Appstore, GooglePlay, Playmarket and other stores through which you can get a loan; however, the question is whether you can trust such an offer.

Download loan applications from reputable websites, such as Google Play for Android users and the App Store for Apple users. Remember to select apps with the highest ratings and familiar names.

What are the best free loan applications in the Philippines?

Searching for the best free loan applications in the Philippines won’t take you long, but we’ve done some of the work for you. Here is a list of legitimate online loans with fast approval with low interest rates in the Philippines.

Fingered

Formerly known as Robocash, Robocash is one of the most popular legit loan apps with a large branch network in the Philippines. Digido distinguishes itself from its competitors by providing a fully automated online portal as well as highly innovative and customer-friendly financial solutions. With its automated loan system, it makes separate, individual decisions on each request and transfers funds in a matter of hours or minutes. This is a low interest loan application and offers promotional loans to unsecured loans up to Php 25,000.

Digido, being a legitimate lender, strictly follows all lending rules and regulations. It does not raise interest rates to recover the risks it suffers from borrowers with bad credit histories. Similarly, it does not engage in unethical practices such as charging hidden fees or demanding up-front commissions to take advantage of an applicant’s vulnerable position. Since the company is fully aware that not all Philippines can apply for loans through online platforms or mobile apps, it makes available assistance for anyone who wants to get the right loans without any confusion or hassle. Clients have the option of making a loan in person at your office or online at your website.

If you are looking for an online loan app with a simple application process, this is the Philippines fast cash loan app for you. If you don’t have a bank account, funds can be transferred to your GCash within 2 hours. Although choosing to disburse the loan to your bank account increases your chances of approval by 30% with Philippines Online Loans.

Juanhand application

Juanhand App is one of the Philippines Fintech Loan Platforms that offers 24-hour approval cash loans online whenever and wherever. This is a quick loan application that only requires an ID card. You must be a Filipino citizen between the ages of 20 and 60. This application has a loan limit of Php 1,000 to Php 10,000 and borrowers are not required to provide proof of income or collateral. Getting a loan takes only 15 minutes and is disbursed through the borrower’s bank account.

UnaCash

UnaCash is a fully digital cash loan app that provides a seamless and convenient experience while offering low interest rates. It is a fast and hassle-free online cash loan application with loan amounts ranging from Php 1,000 to Php 20,000. UnaCash requires no bank visits and no hidden fees on your loans. The benefits of applying for loans on this app include early payment, approval in as little as 24 hours, no need to visit an offline office, and a simple and fast payment process. To be eligible to apply for UnaCash, one must be 18 years of age or older, a Filipino citizen, and have a valid email address and phone number.

Money cat

Money Cat is a financial and technological platform designed to provide financial mobility to Filipinos over 20 years of age, as well as the option of instant loans at any time of the day. This app is built with mobile internet security technology and Big Data analytics. The Money Cat app allows you to receive credit for terms ranging from 90 to 180 days. Borrowers do not pay a transaction fee. The main advantage of Money Cat is the ability to obtain the necessary funds in the office or at home. It takes less than 5 minutes to complete the online application. In addition, it provides low interest rates for regular customers, the ability to increase limits, and reliable privacy and security of user data and operational support services.

Atom

Atome is a loan application that provides users with easy, friendly and reliable online loans. It has a streamlined loan application process with only a valid ID requirement and cash is available within 24-48 hours. Filipino residents between the ages of 18 and 55 can apply and are granted a loan from Php 1,000 to Php 4,000 with a gradual increase up to Php 15,000 depending on the creditworthiness of the user. Early or on-time payments ensure lower interest rates, higher loan limits, and longer loan terms. Payments can be made at any 7-Eleven or Bayad Center.

Easy cash

Easycash is a Philippine financial institution that specializes in lending and financing individuals, small and medium-sized businesses through its own team of financial experts. The goal is to make it easier for Filipinos to obtain loans for a variety of purposes. Easycash can provide customized lending and lending products and services based on industry data and analysis. All of this is supported by online risk management and trading tools.

LoanChampion

LoanChamp is another good option that only requires borrowers to apply with a single valid ID. This is beneficial for self-employed individuals who are unable to provide a certificate of employment. Even though others were rejected on the first try, it will eventually approve borrowers.

Pear application 24/7

Pera24/7 is a mobile application that offers a maximum of Php 30,000 for purchases. For new borrowers, InstantLoan or instant cash is available. For established borrowers, the Installment Loan Program or larger loans at lower interest rates are available. Meanwhile, eShoppingLoan allows customers to shop online at partner merchants and pay in installments. It only takes a few taps on your smartphone for money to be sent immediately upon approval. Only a valid ID and a selfie are required. No documents or face-to-face interaction needed. The full cost of the loans is displayed through the app to ensure there are no hidden fees.

Conclusion

From the list of legit online loan apps, Digido is clearly the best app of all as it is always ready and available to meet the unique needs of Philippines. The financial sector is a breeding ground for new ideas and technologies. Every day, something new is emerging in Fintech to make it easier and more convenient for ordinary Filipinos to access financial services. Microfinance organizations, to meet the needs of as many users as possible, develop and launch new mobile versions that enable faster and more convenient online loan applications. Stay tuned for new developments and information on emerging trends.