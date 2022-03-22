With the rise of cryptos like Bitcoin and Ethereum, it was just a matter of time before online gambling platforms began integrating them.

In this article, we’ll talk about top Ethereum casinos and their key offerings to gambling enthusiasts. We will also have featured a brief buyer’s guide to assist you in finding the best ETH casino in the market currently.

Our recommended ETC casinos in 2022

mBit Casino

mBit was founded in 2014 by Nexus Group, a reputed iGaming brand. The casino’s user interface is well-designed and works seamlessly both on mobile and desktop.

New players can take advantage of mBit’s hefty welcome bonus. This includes a 110% first deposit bonus up to 1.5 BTC, as well as a 110% first-deposit match on your first wager. Also, after creating an account, you will have an opportunity to win up to 25 free spins. No deposit, though, is required for this promotion.

BitStarz

Bitstarz is a leading Ethereum casino, as evidenced by a slew of awards, including the AskGambler Player choice (2018). BitStarz was among the first multi-currency online casinos, allowing players to play in international currencies like Euros and Dollars, as well as Ethereum and other cryptos.

In terms of gaming experience, Bitstarz strives to offer its customers the best casino games possible. They have partnered with leading game software companies like Betsoft Gaming, Booking Gaming, Leander Games, Evolution Gaming, and Vivo Games.

7bit Casino

7bit is a Curacao-licensed online casino. It accepts an array of payment options. Besides Ethereum, they take Litecoin, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Dogecoin. Their withdrawals take only a few seconds to complete. The minimum deposit is €10, but the amount varies by crypto.

There are a number of intriguing games to try at 7bit casino. They include slots, roulette, blackjack, live casino games, and lotto. Conveniently, these games are available on mobile devices.

How to pick the best ETH casino

Many things go into making a fantastic ETH casino. We believe that a top ETH gambling site must fulfill the following requirements:

Legality

One factor you should consider before signing up with an Ethereum casino is its legality. If the ETH casino you’re considering doesn’t have a valid license, then this is a big red flag. Signing up with an unregistered casino site merely exposes you to unnecessary dangers. You cannot be sure that your deposit or winnings will be safe. Your rights as a player also may not always be respected.

Bonus and promotions

The type of bonuses and promotions that an Ethereum casino offers should also be considered. Opt for a platform that offers a lucrative welcome bonus. Most importantly, pay attention to the low rollover requirements associated with the bonus.

Diversity of the casino game lobby

An online casino with a restricted number of games is hardly tempting. Thus, the gaming lobby should appeal to and suit your preferences. Many gamblers enjoy playing slots. Others would rather play poker, bingo, blackjack, baccarat, or roulette. Thus, before registering with a gambling site, be sure that it features a diverse game lobby.

Conclusion

Hopefully, this post has been helpful. But all said and done, Ethereum gambling is supposed to be fun. So, whichever top ETH casino you choose to play at, remember to have fun and always gamble responsibly.