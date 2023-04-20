Top Dog-Friendly Hotels in Los Angeles: A Pet-Lover’s Paradise

If you’re going on a trip to Los Angeles, a day won’t be enough. You need to stay for at least 4 to 5 days to fully enjoy the attractions that the city has to offer.

Traveling with your furry friends is a great way to unwind and relax. There are tons of amazing dog-friendly establishments in the city where you can bring your dogs. Well, you also need a place to stay that would accept your four-legged friends.

Your vacation plan will not be complete without dog friendly hotels in Los Angeles. You don’t need to worry because there are a lot of hotels that would offer the dog services that you require. Here are some of the top pet-friendly hotels that you can find in Los Angeles, California.

1. Godfrey Hotel Hollywood

If you need a hotel located at the heart of Hollywood, this four-star hotel is definitely the best choice. It has a rooftop lounge and bar where you can just relax and try their hand-crafted cocktails. Enjoy all these while looking at the Hollywood Sign and the skyline of the city.

This hotel offers 220 premium accommodations where you can experience the comfort and luxury that you deserve. The restaurant is definitely a must-try, especially its delicious dishes. It is located a couple of blocks from the Walk of Fame.

Even this 4-star hotel decided to make its premises dog-friendly. You can bring your four-legged friends that are 35 lbs. or below. There are pet perks included once you checked-in.

2. The Hoxton Downtown LA

When it comes to luxury, The Hoxton Downtown LA is one of the best hotels to consider. This hotel offers serene bedrooms and other amenities like two restaurants and they have a rooftop pool as well.

You can bring your furry friends with you when you checked-in at this hotel. There is no limitation on the number of pets that you want to bring. Even if you have 3 or more pets, it won’t be a problem as long as you can take care of them.

There are no size or breed restrictions as well. You can bring bigger dogs with you without any additional fee. If you want to bring your dogs and enjoy a well-deserved vacation, this is the best hotel to consider.

3. Mr. C Beverly Hills

We all want to try luxurious amenities when we go to Los Angeles and Mr. C Beverly Hills is the best way to experience this. This hotel offers a 4,500 square feet pool area with a poolside bar and dining options. Relax on their pool while enjoying the best foods from their restaurant. Try out their fitness center as well if you want to stay in shape while on vacation.

The best thing about Mr. C Beverly Hills is that it allows pets on its premises. This hotel allows up to 2 pets with a weight of 75 lbs. or less. Take note that it is also very close to pet-friendly shops in the area and Roxbury Park is a good place to walk your dogs and play with them.

4. The Beverly Hilton

When it comes to elegance and sophistication, The Beverly Hilton is always at the top of the list. This hotel is known for its luxurious services to its guests. All the best amenities that you want from a hotel can be found here.

They have an outdoor pool and a fitness center. If you want to relax and have a massage, they also have an on-site spa. You don’t need to go out if you want to eat because they also have their own restaurant. You can order room service if you want to stay in your room.

Pets are also allowed on the hotel premises. You can bring up to 2 pets weighing 75 lbs. or less.

5. Fairmont Century Plaza

In terms of design, Fairmont Century Plaza is definitely one of the best. You will surely enjoy the 400-room hotels that they have and you can even bring your four-legged friends with you.

Like many other luxury hotels, they have a spa. You can have a massage and just relax after a whole day of fun-filled adventures. They have a fitness center if you want to stay fit and also an outdoor pool.

Your pets are also welcome here as they allow up to 2 pets without additional fees. You can bring your larger dogs with you because they don’t have any weight or breed restrictions.

Discover the Beauty of Los Angeles

Nothing beats an amazing dog-friendly hotel right after a day full of fun and excitement. You can just lie down in your hotel room with your pets and enjoy the relaxing atmosphere.

Make sure that you choose the best hotel if you want to get the ultimate experience. Los Angeles is a pet-friendly city so you and your furry friends will surely have a blast.