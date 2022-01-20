Top Crypto To Invest in as Web 3.0 Will Step in the Digital World

Before the arrival of web 3.0 the usage that had been seen on the internet was web 2.0 and 1.0. As we know everything that comes with an update is without a doubt something that strives for bringing more improved usage to the public. Since an entire digital revolution is being seen in everything to promote decentralized usage, the innovation of the web strives to come with decentralized usage. The new update of the internet which is web 3.0 also is the decentralized form of the network where its usage is more being heard to be in the cryptocurrencies like BTC, eth and so on.

This revolution is typically based on blockchain and it has the goal of making internet usage more advanced. It is a tertiary stage of the internet that aspires to make the usage of the internet more autonomous. The revolution can be credited to the famous blockchain innovation. Anyone that aspires to invest in web 3.0 cryptocurrencies, I will mention below a shortlist that you can go for to make better profits in this journey. The project that I will be mentioning below is already working under web 3.0 innovation.

Polkadot

Polkadot is the coin that has otherwise been also very prominent in cryptocurrencies due to the different approaches that it utilizes. But this coin is also working under the web 3.0 project. For anyone who is looking to invest in any of the web 3.0 cryptocurrencies, Polkadot should be the number one choice for each investor to invest in.

Bittorrent

A web 3.0 crypto coin whose work is to operate decentralized file sharing. But as time has passed the coin has become the most used coin as dApps. It was later on possessed by the Tron cryptocurrency but now it has also issued its digital currency which is ranking among the top 50 crypto coins that are most famous in the digital space.

Kusama

It is the coin of the Polkadot community which is also working under the web 3.0 project. As per the trends formed by the web 3.0 innovation the coin has been seen performing well and will have the potential to grant all investors profits through this project. Being a coin of the Polkadot community, the coin will automatically, if invested, provide a way to invest in the DOT coin. Because the coin is stated to be a companion of the dot coin.

The Graph

This is a web 3.0 project which has been positioned at the 44th number. It is a solution that transmits data for the present project in subgraph form. This is a different approach than the APIs. It is a decentralized network that is given the task of gathering the data of blockchain. There are four main groups to facilitate its working which are the users, indexers, delegators as well as curators.

