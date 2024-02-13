Top Company Formation Agency in the UK | Icon Offices Transforming Virtual Workspaces

The UK is famous for its robust economy, varied market and a helpful business environment, making it a perfect place to start a business. Setting up a business in the UK can be a great chance for entrepreneurs to make their ideas come true and work for themselves.

But starting a business can be a challenging task, and there are many crucial factors to think about before making the jump. You need an office that reflects your high-end operation’s sophistication and opulence if you want to command respect – not just by your employees, but also by visitors. And that’s what Icon Offices is good at!

From small to big—no matter the size of your company, Icon Offices is the ultimate choice as the Best Company Formation Agents in the UK. In my personal opinion, Icon Offices has proved to be a trailblazer in the UK’s office solution industry. A company that delivers on all fronts and beyond, shining as a paragon of quality among a crowd of subpar options that fall short of the mark.

Boasting more than 70 serviced offices in coveted locations throughout East London and Essex, this company has earned a reputation very quickly as the top choice for premium offices in my area, setting new benchmarks for serviced offices to provide something that is simply outstanding. Let me tell you about my experience in detail today.

Cheapest Company Formation Packages in the UK

As a new entrepreneur, I wanted to take my business to the next level. I was looking for a reputable yet affordable company formation service when I came across an old friend. He recommended that I try Icon Offices to transform my business into a company and brand of its own. Their website took me by surprise when I saw their rates.

Just £5.99 for the entire UK Limited Company Formation Service!

This price includes the charges required to register with Companies House and nothing extra added afterwards. When I was looking for a company formation agent, I came across many who charged extra for ‘official documents’. But I found out that they were just the same documents printed on fancy paper, which I could do myself! That’s why I chose Icon Offices, because they have a “no nonsense” honest approach to company formation. They emailed me the documents and I printed them on any paper I wanted.

I have never seen any company give company formation services this cheap before. So, if you’re reading this and looking for an affordable, good incorporation service in the UK, check out this Icon Offices website page.

Set Up a Virtual Office for Your Business

Icon Offices has a way of conveying their commitment to their clients. This company is a Companies House authorised agent. This means when you pay their £5.99 fee, you get a fully government-authorised agent at your disposal to help you through the nitty gritty of company formation formalities in the UK.

What’s more? This company cares about the privacy of every small business owner out there. They offered me that I get their Virtual Office Service, which would give my business a different and unique address apart from my actual residence address.

Don’t worry, it didn’t cost me a fortune to get a virtual address for my business. Only £2.99 per week inclusive of VAT as I chose to get their most popular Silver Virtual Office Service package. The package comes with amazing features like a unique office number with address that can be used for marketing and advertising, 10 free post receipts every month, email notifications of postal receipts, a free business address for the director, free consultation for further HMRC and accounts filing, and many more!

There is one all-in-one service called the Platinum package, which you can go for if your business structure is a bit larger than mine. That package comes with all the facilities and you never have to look for any other agency to help with anything as a businessperson!

Are you starting a business and looking to establish a reputable reputation that aligns with your business values? Their five prestige locations include Holborn and Hatton Gardens in London, as well as Sauchiehall Street in Glasgow. With a number of additional complimentary services that promise to improve the virtual office experience even further, their virtual office packages are adaptable and made to meet a wide range of business needs.

All the packages also come with a 14-day payback guarantee if you’re not satisfied with their services! Check it out here.

What documents did I need for this?

They require a handful of documents and pictures from you to complete all these legalities. Some selfies with your ID proof document and one holding a sign. One photo ID proof and one residential address proof document.

You can check the details here.

If they have to deal with somebody assigned by you (authorised by the director), you will need to produce a letter of authorisation signed by the Director (yourself) that gives their team the authority to work with your team.

I was given a special virtual office address as a result. It also ensures that other businesses operating out of the same address or remotely as mine will not have an impact on my reputation. This gives my business a distinct identity.

Free Services! Freebies!!

Let’s be real—who doesn’t want free items with their purchases? Convenience and affordability are the hallmarks of Icon Offices’ excellent range of business setup, office rental, and business support services. Why would they stay behind in providing useful freebies?

Apart from being the best Company Formation Agents in the UK, Icon Offices also provides free-of-cost services included in their company formation packages. I bought their Digital Ltd Company Formation Pack and chose to make a free business bank account in the UK. They gave me a £50 cashback!

Since I wanted to make a website for my small business, I needed a good domain name. And guess what? Icon Offices gave that to me for free!

You may receive more freebie options that are really useful for small businesspeople like us with a limited budget in the beginning. Once you purchase any package from them, take advantage of all of the freebies. All of them are pretty useful!

What to do when I want to change my package?

I really wanted an answer to this question. The representative told me that I could change my plan at any point in time if I pay quarterly. My previous package payment will be refunded pro rata.

In case I needed to buy a cheaper package, I can do this only at my quarterly billing date by giving them a minimum of 7 days’ notice from that date.

As I chose to pay annually, my solution is that I can upgrade whenever I want from my customer portal.

Experienced Company Formation Agent in the UK With Fastest Company Formation Service Ever

Not only do they give cheap services with extra benefits, but they also claim to give the fastest incorporation service in the UK with 1000of satisfied happy customer. I have researched abou them on their google my business profile as well I was sceptical in the beginning about this one, but when I saw my company listed and registered within less than 24 hours, I was genuinely shocked. Even their form was simple to understand and easy to fill up within not more than 3 minutes!

Icon Offices is the Best Company Formation Agents in the UK for a reason. They believe in a “no paperwork” method of getting the job done in no time. Here, they understand that starting a new business is stressful enough without adding more paperwork to the mix, so they spare their clients from needless hassles like postal applications or other paperwork.

No paperwork means no stress of misplacing the important documents and not able to find them when needed the most. You can always find a softcopy of your company documents with Icon Offices and they’re there to help you forever. That’s what they promise once you purchase a package!

Many More Office Services to Choose from!

If you need a virtual phone number to protect your personal number and keep business separated from everything else, you can count on Icon Offices. They also provide VoIP services for entrepreneurs at very cheap rates.

Free mail handling is one of the complimentary services that keeps businesses organised. You may also need an AI answering machine that can help you with the 24*7 services you provide to your customers. Icon Offices has a solution for that too!

Plus, when you are running a business, you need make sure you are labelling your products and services with the correct VAT amount to steer clear from lawsuits. Have you thought about getting your company registered for VAT to keep proper records of your taxes? Well, Icon Offices can also provide you a cheap VAT registration service in UK!

Icon Offices: The Beacon of Excellence for Business Setup!

All I can say in the end is that you should make sure your business is set up with a reliable company that is actually able to handle any future issues. The procedures need to have backups, and no progress should be lost at any point because of careless mistakes.

That’s where Icon Offices make sure everything is done perfectly. They believe in actually helping their clients build up a solid business setup that will work in a future-proof setting. This company is a must-try for everyone!