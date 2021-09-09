Top Adventure-Themed Online Slots

Online slots are the most popular game in web casinos and that’s for a reason. They come in many shapes and sizes, so there’s a slot for players from all walks of life. Whether you’re a classic slot fan or a fan of jackpot slots, there’s something for you in every online casino. When it comes to modern video slots, things are even better.

Modern online slots offer a wide range of themes. You can spin sport-themed slots with ease in 2021, or go on an adventure in ancient Egypt or in fictional settings. Adventure-themed slots are among the most popular games on the iGaming market. There are hundreds on offer, and the freedom developers have thanks to fantastic settings gives them an option to go wild.

And many do. The best video slots today are based on adventures, giving players a chance to travel to distant fictional lands on captivating journeys. Many of these slots have daring gameplay too, offering rewards worth thousands of times their bets.

If you’re looking for the best adventure-themed slots, we’ve got your back. Below you can see the top adventures in the slot industry that also offer the highest rewards.

The Best Adventure-Themed Slots of All Time

Gonzo’s Quest

While there were adventure-themed slots way before Gonzo’s Quest, NetEnt’s huge hit breathed new life in this niche category. It established the Aztec explorer Gonzo as the industry’s stalwart, appearing on many a casino splash screens. Gonzo’s Quest was a very popular slot for its time with stellar gameplay mechanics and technical data. With an RTP of 95.97% and medium-high variance, this 20 payline slot paid nearly up to 4,000x your bet.

At the center of the action is an adventure through Mayan jungles in which Gonzo looks for the lost city of El Dorado. If you can find it, you can hit the maximum win. With best going up to $50 per spin and the maximum win projected at 3,750x your bet, this was the best adventure-themed slot in the mid 2010-s.

Jungle Jim and the Lost Sphinx

There were plenty of adventure-themed slots in the years following Gonzo’s Quest that tried to replicate NetEnt’s success. Many have failed, but Stormcraft Studios and Microgaming definitely succeeded. With the release of Jungle Jim and the Lost Sphinx in 2019, Microgaming revived the stale adventure slot niche with 35 paylines and winning potential over 6,000x your bet.

The sequel to the original Jungle Jim slot boasted higher number of paylines, better gameplay mechanics, and most importantly, electrifying special features. With the Rolling Reels mechanics in play and Multiplier Trails, the sequel breathed new life into the Jungle Jim series.

Thanks to the Multiplier Trail feature, you can unlock an extra row in this slot, eventually transforming the grid into a 5×5 game with 50 paylines. If you’re looking for an Egypt-themed adventure in the sea of Egypt slots, Jungle Jim and the Lost Sphinx would be our pick.

Rich Wilde and the Tome of Madness

Play’n GO entered the adventure slot niche with the charming explorer Rich Wilde in 2013. His first adventure was Aztec Idols, followed by Pearls of India a year later and Book of dead in 2014 as well. In Rich Wilde and the Tome of Madness, the dapper explorer is on a quest to explore the secrets of a Cthulhu cult modeled after H.P. Lovecraft’s popular works.

This adventure-themed slot is for fans of the occult. The horror setting fits it well, and the technical data is not too far behind. Rich Wilde and the Tome of Madness has an RTP of 96.59% and high variance with the Cluster Pays mechanic on top of the cherry. It all makes for quite a fun and wild (and scary!) ride, with wins over 2,000x your bet.

If you’re a fan of H.P. Lovecraft or a follower of the fictional Cthulhu, this slot will be right up your alley.

Book of Dead

Book of Dead is the adventure-themed slot to rule them all. Released in 2014 by Play’n GO, it stars intrepid explorer Rich Wilde, this time on a quest to uncover the secrets of the Egyptian pyramids. The simple gameplay and excellent technical stats place Book of Dead high among the lists of top slots of all time. It may have only 10 paylines and 5,000x winning potential, but the Book wild/scatter makes for quite an exciting gameplay.

Plus, who doesn’t want to explore the secrets of the ancient pyramids? With Rich Wilde by your side, hopping through dark chambers has never been more fun.

Legacy of Dead

Yet another Play’n GO slot based in ancient Egypt, Legacy of Dead builds on the success of its predecessor Book of Dead. It’s one of the many additions to the Book of… series, but this time, it comes with a few twists and turns.

The slot’s high variance and excellent winning potential of over 5,000x your bet are the two shining beacons in the dark underworld chambers. Don’t let the 10 paylines fool you. This is still a slot worth playing, with all the markings of a classic.