Top 8 Software Development Technologies Trending in 2022

Back in August of 2020, IDC projected the IT industry would generate annual revenues upwards of $4.8 trillion in years to come. That being said, understanding software development trends can be a major asset for businesses worldwide.

Advancing software technology allows enterprises to innovate, evolve, and grow exponentially, especially in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. These days, IT experts and software developers are some of the most valuable people on any corporate team. So if you’re curious about the future of software and how it could impact your business, continue reading to learn the top 8 software development service and technologies trending in 2022.

Top Software Development Trends of 2022

When it comes to competing in the 2022 global marketplace, developing an online business website or mobile app is just your entrance ticket. Oftentimes, business success hinges on how well-developed and well-designed your online presence is. So it’s critical to hire the right software developers, with enough tech savvy and expertise to stay ahead of these 8 software development technology trends.

1. Progressive Web Apps (PWAs)

Compared to traditional websites, PWAs offer broader functionalities and superior performance through platform-specific hardware support. PWAs are progressive (meaning they work for every user, regardless of browser or location) and responsive (meaning they are compatible with any device, desktop, mobile, or other).

2. Native App Development

These software applications are written in a specific language and built for specific platform usage, whether it be iOS or Android. Native app development has gained momentum recently due to powerful, specialized performance and enhanced user experience.

3. Hybrid App Development

Counterparts to native apps, hybrid applications are compatible across iOS and Android platforms alike. They achieve this dual functionality by utilizing web technologies and browser rendering, which enables code shareability for multi-platform usage.

4. Big Data Computation: Apache Spark

In prior years, Hadoop Map-Reduce was the go-to framework for computing large scale datasets. But now, thanks to its ability to rapidly process memory rather than storing data after every operation, Apache Spark surpasses Hadoop’s limitations, and will likely serve as the main framework for big data computation in 2022 and beyond.

5. Software Development Powerhouses: Angular, ReactJS, and NodeJS

Notably, three of the top development frameworks used in 2021 were Angular 2+, ReactJS, and NodeJS. Angular 2+ helps to create compelling user interfaces. ReactJS provides enhanced performance with less code writing, making it a top choice for JavaScript Framework developers. NodeJS is fast and lightweight, perfect for quick, scalable networking apps.

5. Cloud Computing Technologies

Typically run through a commercial data center, cloud computing applications process workloads remotely via the internet. Cloud computing has quickly become the standard for deploying enterprise applications. In fact, you’re probably familiar with some cloud services already—like Google Cloud Platform and Amazon AWS.

6. Low Code Deployment

Simplified renderings of complex programming languages, low code deployment platforms like Query Surge, Power BI, and Docker allow developers to create simple interfaces while curtailing much of the work. This allows small and medium-sized businesses to build new apps for less money, time, and skill investment.

7. Old but Still Trendy: JAVA, Kotlin, and Scala

Perhaps the most prominent and widely-used software development languages, JAVA programming should continue to dominate the software market in 2022. Similarly, other popular programming languages like Scala and Kotlin probably aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.