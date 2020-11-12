Online casinos are one of the most fascinating technologies that is currently trending in the casino industry. Due to this innovation, gamers can enjoy thousands of games daily from anywhere in the world and all they need to make this possible is a connection to a reliable network and they are good to go. Most top casinos like King Billy have invested a lot in recent years to provide gamblers with the best quality of online casino platforms however; the design of the online casino apps or platforms is dependent on the online casino software provider.

Online casino software providers play a key role in the design and development of an online casino platform. If you have the desire of running your own online casino, once you have gotten the required licensure, the choice of online casino software provider you make will go a long way to determine how attractive your online casino platform will be to customers who will just be visiting your site for the first time. Every online casino user desires an online casino with high quality graphic content, top quality web development features and smooth sound effects and to get these preferred levels of class, you must go for the very best in the business and this article will provide you with a list of top 8 online casino software providers in the world.

Microgaming

Microgaming is a household name when it comes to online casino software provision. It was established in 1994 and the company has carved a reputation for itself in the casino world as the first company to ever develop online casino software. Generally, due to this fact they are regarded as the “father of online casino software providers”. They have improved tremendously in recent years to produce thousands of casino games and hundreds of variant games. Some of the games produced by Microgaming include Mega Moolah, Games of thrones and Jurassic park slot. There are a top online casino software provider and provide casino software that are made of high quality graphics and high compatibility.

Playtech

Playtech is another name that makes it to this list of top 8 online casino software providers in the world and they deserve it thanks to their wonderful reputation for producing up to 600 high quality casino games for mobile gaming sites, live dealers and off course casinos. They are popular for producing games like ipoker, Jackpot Giant and Holy Grail casino games. Playtech is popular for offering deals with high bonuses and incentives.

Net Entertainment

NetEnt is one of the most common online casino software providers in the world today and their popularity is not only built on trust but on a glaring reputation for producing more than 200 gaming solutions. In this year alone, NetEnt created the most popular slot games in addition to more than 25 different versions and models of Progressive Jackpots. Hence, NetEnt is a top online casino provider in the world.

Novomatic

They are popular in the casino industry for developing more than 250 high definition slots for casinos. Furthermore, they produce other games that also offer high graphics quality and smooth sound effects. They produce games like Gold of Egypt, Asian Fortune and Diamond 7.

International Game Technology

IGT is another top online casino software provider that makes it to this honorable list. They are popularly known for producing video slots that have high video and motion qualities. They have produced lots of games in recent years and some of the popular casino games produced by IGT include Monopoly, Wheel of Fortune and Pharaoh’s Fortune.

Evolution Gaming

Evolution gaming is a household name when it comes to providing casino software for live casinos. They offer live dealer Baccarat, Blackjack, Roulette and a host of other games.

Realtime Gaming

Realtime gaming is a top casino software provider that is very popular in the United States. RTG offers more than 300 casino games with high graphic and sound contents. The themes they offer in some of their games are really mind-blowing and some of the games produced by the company are Mid-life crisis and It’s good to be bad.

Scientific Gaming

Scientific Gaming is popularly known for providing arcade and bingo games in addition to a whole lot of casino games. SG is a top brand in the UK and they have worked hard in recent years to produce games like Anchorman, Mighty Black Knight and the Legend of Bigfoot.

Conclusion

Here, you have a list of top 8 casino software providers that are very dependable in the business.