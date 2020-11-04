Top 7 Consideration That Helps You Succeed in Perfect Mobile App Development

Just think about the apps that shaped the expectations of mobile users. From gaming apps like Candy Crush, Angry Birds to everyday useful apps like Google maps to on-demand apps like Zomato or Uber, and many others, all of them have one thing in common. They are built on great app ideas, and the ideas are executed by using the latest and time-tested technologies.

Now think of all the failed apps, and alas, you hardly remember them. According to the CEO of SquareRoot Solutions, Mr.Ciaran Stone, unsuccessful apps are mostly based upon commonplace app ideas, and they boast of a low-quality execution.

Depending upon such analysis, we are presenting here key considerations that shape a successful mobile app.

Extensive App Research

Research to understand the audience and the market is the first and most important aspect of an app project. Start by asking about the key aspect that makes your app different.

Now search for the popular keywords for your app to be featured with Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Track the competition for each keyword and see who you are competing against.

Knowing the Target Audience

Just a great app idea doesn’t ensure success. Since the app ideas target a particular audience, and these people can play a decisive role in app success, it’s important to know their expectations and wants.

To ensure people download your app, you need to have a clear idea about what you are offering. For having a complete and comprehensive view of the users, you need to make research on the kind of users to find your app more useful, and accordingly, you need to plan the design elements and features.

Deciding the Mobile Platforms

For a mobile app development project choosing the right OS, the platform is a key consideration, Since Android and iOS stand as the most popular operating systems, you can either opt for one at a time or both with a cross-platform development approach.

Your tech stack will also depend upon the choice of platforms. For example, to build iOS apps, you need Swift or Objective-C while for Android apps, you need Java or Kotlin.

Now you can also have a cross-platform development approach and can use one language for developing a mobile app for both iOS and Android. You can use cross-platform development frameworks such as Ionic, Xamarin, React Native for this purpose.

All these options have their benefits and pitfalls. It would help if you had a clear idea about the cross-platform development approach and native app development.

Choosing the Right Database

The users these days give a lot of emphasis on app performance, and they are uncompromising in respect of app performance. Choosing a fast and performance savvy database is important for ensuring optimum app performance.

Some of the important factors that you should consider for choosing a database include data structure, the data size to be accommodated, speed and scalability, data accessibility, data safety, and security.

For having onboard required experts, you can opt for developers in any part of the world. Yes, one can hire Irish programmers for an app project in South America if it opens new opportunities.

Payment Processing

Across the digital footprints of businesses, online shopping has already become an integral part. In-app business conversion for many apps largely depends upon secure and fully integrated payment processing solutions.

A smooth payment gateway integrated into an application can help tremendously in boosting sales and business conversion. Making easy payment right from the app gives users extra motivation for using an app.

Mobile App Security

The huge amount of personal data of users stored within mobile apps, including the sensitive account information and passwords, often become the targets of data theft and all sorts of commercial malpractices.

This is why safeguarding user data with high-quality data protection measures is of extreme importance to users and app developers. Great app security also prevents an app from experiencing frequent crashes.

UI/UX Design

For years, sophisticated UI/UX design plays a key role in shaping the success of a mobile app. With great UI/UX, a mobile app can ensure an engaging and intuitive experience for the audience, from early on.

Maintaining minimalism with a smaller number of input fields offering a smooth conversation flow to ensure optimum user experience and using custom push notifications to ensure optimum engagement, are some of the key aspects of delivering better UI and UX for apps.

Making the App Future-Ready

Building an app is not just about great user experience, but also about offering a future-ready solution that can stand the test of time. Apart from delivering an app product that the target audience needs, you also need to ensure that it can continue to bring business and can continue to stand as a robust solution.

Since the mobile app market is competitive enough to make any app outdated within a short time, you need to evolve with new features and technologies and become ready for future demands.

This is why the Minimum Viable Product (MVP) approach of building an app with basic user experience while keeping options open for further improvements is getting so much popular these days.

To ensure future-ready development, it is also important to choose the perfect tech stack that can allow easy scalability with the growth of the business and user interactions.

Conclusion

All the key considerations for building customer-centric mobile apps we explained so far are already tested and tried through the vast majority of successful apps. By keeping an eye on them, you can easily build successful apps.