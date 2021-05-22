Top 6 Trends of Employee Engagement to Increase Productivity

Do you value your employees, and are you interested in innovative ways of employee engagement? If yes, then you are on the right track. Your team is one of your most valuable assets. They spend a considerable time of the day working with you. Thus, it is vital to keep your people engaged, involved, and motivated.

You can utilize below mentioned latest trends of employee engagement–

1. People Oriented Culture

The value system of every company defines its operational and management strategies. Keeping employees a priority is a rising culture in leading companies like Facebook, American Express, and Hilton.

People-oriented culture is a system where policymakers keep the interest of employees as the priority. By doing this, your people will feel secured, cared for, and respected. This will substantially increase their loyalty and dedication towards work.

2. Presence on Cloud-tool

Human resource management is revolutionized with cloud technology. It helps the HR manager to efficiently manage employee recognition, reward, performance record, feedback, employee benefits, and discounts.

The employees also prefer cloud-tool. Cloud tools provide them with the ease to check their track record and performance. Cloud-based technology is becoming more user-friendly. Thus its popularity as a powerful employee engagement tool is also increasing.

3. Humans Above Resources

It is time to treat your millennial staff members less as a resource and more as humans. Companies are giving more personal names to their HR department; for example, they connect the department. Empathy is making a significant place amongst HR policies.

The emotional intelligence of the leader needs to be empowered with artificial intelligence technology. This combination enables organizations to maintain an employee-friendly environment.

4. 360 Degree Feedback

By 360 degree feedback, we mean a system where everyone in the company gives feedback. Team members also provide feedback to their leaders. And leaders are supposed to take that positively. They will also act upon the feedback.

To make the 360-degree assessment successful, there should be a comfortable space created for employees in your organization. An environment where the team is not afraid to provide honest feedback to its leader is vital. Organizations have witnessed a beneficial transformation in their operations and business model by implementing 360-degree feedback.

5. Work From Home

The discussion about work-life balance and mental health started long ago. HR managers are working on new ways to save their people from burnout. Surprisingly a pandemic like Covid-19 provided a solution to maintain the work-life harmony, i.e. work from home (WHM). But the approach of companies needs to be transformed regarding FHM.

People working from home in the presence of their family and kids can be happy and less stressed. Thus they can be more productive than someone commuting a long distance to the office and distracted with office politics. In a survey conducted by Flexjob, 75% of people experienced greater productivity while working remotely. Thus companies should be more generous in providing WHM.

6. Reward & Recognition (R&R)

It is natural for a human being to crave compliments. Rewarding your employees and recognizing them in front of everyone for good work does wonder for their self-esteem. They feel encouraged and motivated. Appreciation is as critical as constructive criticism.

R&R employee engagement can be executed by gifting them a bonus, holiday trip and a pay rise. But leaders should not underestimate the power of everyday small gestures as well. A tap on the back by the boss, a message mentioning their excellent work in the office group, and a simple well-done can also make someone’s day.

Take Away!

Follow the above mentioned top employee engagement trends in 2021 and watch your company doing exponential growth!

About the Author

Liliana Chitnis is a former HR professional who now works as a content marketing executive at Naman HR, an organization that offers end-to-end HR solutions to help companies build a strong human capital base. She strongly believes in the power of consistent training in the workplace. Liliana writes about various topics related to human resources and shares trends, techniques, and tips with her readers. She loves to read and practice yoga regularly, and occasionally binge on Netflix.