Top 6 Term Paper Writing Services: From the Best Expert Reviewers

Undergraduates in different faculties, colleges, universities (and even high schools) are given the task of a term paper submission at the end of the term or semester. Writing term papers is difficult and exhausting to many undergraduates; it leaves many students confused and anxious. This might make these students ignore or postpone their term papers to the eleventh hour. At this time, they will hurriedly research and produce a rush off work which will earn them a non-satisfactory grade for the term paper.

Term papers are of high importance, not only to the general grade of students but also to their cognitive and behavioral change. A major goal of education is a change in the behavior and attitude of an individual. So, the major goal of a term paper is to develop excellent investigative, inferential and writing skills. Undergraduates are unable to produce a satisfactory term paper due to their heavy workload, academic pressure and lack of resources.

Hence, the need for an excellent term paper services arises. These term papers must be turned in at the allocated time to fit into the school’s schedule and be of good quality. A lot of term paper services are online promising quality term papers which they fail to deliver, and end up providing substandard works. However, some online term paper services offer top-notch works and deliver according to their promise. This article is aimed at reviewing some top term writing services around the world.

This section reviews the best term paper writing service providers. These are chosen based on their quality service, experience and compliance with client’s deadline, value for money received, and other criteria.

With over ten years of writing experience under its belt, PaperHelp has been the first choice of students. It is one of the sought after paper writing service providers for most students in the USA. This is due to its superior paper writing skills, quick delivery, and responsive customer support service.

Stated below are the services of PaperHelp:

Essay

Term papers

Dissertation

Coursework

Case study

Literature review

Report writing

Critical thinking

Speech

Research paper

Lab report

Project

Paper grading

Corrections and many more…

PaperHelp offers many services to its clients, with its team of professional writers and many structures designed to ensure that each student gets value for every dollar spent. The services listed above indicates the versatility of the company and its confidence in its ability to deliver only the best to its clients. PaperHelp can deliver an ordered job in three hours. This is very impressive because, students with short deadlines can get their papers and other orders completed and proofread before the deadline. Also, a department for reviewing completed works before sending it to the client was created by the company. This ensures that there’s no record of plagiarism or inadequate writing.

Pricing

The minimum amount for each page is $10, depending on the type of work and the time allocated to it. A high school research paper with a fortnight’s deadline costs at least $12 per page while a Ph.D dissertation with the same deadline will demand a $24 per page payment. This price range of this company seems fair as it helps its clients save time, resources and reduces the pressure and workload of the students. The type of paper, format, and its deadline contribute to the price of the work.

Customer support service

PaperHelp has a 24/7 support service which quickly and easily caters for the needs of its clients. The support service ensures that clients receive adequate replies to their questions. They can be accessed via live chat, messenger or emails.

Discount and refund

PaperHelp provides a 15% discount on your first paper order and a subsequent 20% on other orders which is fair. This is a great feature, only few writing companies offer discounts to clients. Also, the refund policy of the company is active and works when there are reports of plagiarism and late delivery.

Pros

Great delivery time

Quality paper service

Great prices

Con

Lack of customer info security

EssayPro is another easy choice for students around the world. It has been in operation for about five years. This service provider offers a unique feature where clients choose and communicate with their preferred writers.

Types of writing services:

Coursework

Presentations, Speech

Research paper

Article review

Literature review

Essay

Critical thinking

Term papers

Business plan

Thesis, Dissertation

Proofreading and many more…

EssayPro has an extensive list of services available to its clients. It caters to both undergraduates and individuals from every sphere whom are interested in its services. The minimum period designated for order delivery is 6hours. It uses more time than other writing service providers to complete an order.

Pricing

EssayPro’s minimum price for a page is $10.80 for a high school research work, $11.40 for a college essay with two weeks deadline and $15.60 for a ph.D dissertation with the same deadline. Clients can pay after the work has been completed and they are satisfied with the service. Although, it’s recommended that you have some money when making the order.

Customer support service

Their customer support runs a complete round the clock service. All questions and enquires sent to the support structures are answered. Their support managers take less than two minutes to give replies. They can be contacted via the chat icon which is the fastest or via email or their social media.

Discount and refund

EssayPro offers free coupons to its new customers and a 10% or more discount to their regular customers who give more orders. The company claims to have a refund policy but will advice you to use another writer or provide a Turnitin report in the case of plagiarism. All these structures are set up to avoid the refund. They also give free revisions.

Pros

You can choose your writer

Discounts

Cons

Slow delivery time

Inconsistency in company report

99papers is owned by Smart Content LLC and has been in operation since 2018. It is a major choice for many undergraduates in the USA and UK. Clients of this company testify of its quality services and an excellent anti-plagiarism system.

Types of writing services:

Essays

Term papers

Research papers

Dissertation

Coursework

College papers

Custom orders

Assignments and many more…

99papers offers the standard writing services for its clients. From the list of its services, we can say that 99papers only offer services to undergraduates and those in academia. Its minimum deadline is 3 hours, this is great for students who have a tight deadline and a heavy workload. They will have a lot of time to revise their term papers and submit on schedule.

Pricing

The minimum price per page is $9.95 for a high school essay, $12.80 for a first to second year undergraduate work, $15.90 for a third to fourth year undergraduate, $22.30 for a master’s research work and $27.20 for a phD essay. All these prices are for a deadline of 15+ days. The less the deadline duration, the more the price attached to the job.

Customer support service

The website claims to give a 16 seconds response to every enquiry made. Their support manager gives quick and reliable responses to the questions asked via the chat icon. The quickest way to get a reply is via chats with the manager, but messenger and WhatsApp can be use to chat.

Discount and refund

99papers has a 15% bonus reward on your first order. This bonus will be spent on your next order with the company. It also has a refund policy for unsatisfied clients but no loyalty packages. However, 99papers provides free revision jobs to clients.

Pros

Great price range

Quick delivery

Discounts for regular clients.

1Essay has grown to be a favourite of undergraduates in Canada. With eight years of experience, a team of dedicated and proficient writers, and fast delivery; this company has created a niche for itself in the writing industry.

Types of writing services:

Term papers

Coursework

Essay

SEO writing

Thesis

Case study

Dissertations

Research work

Article writing and review

Business proposal

Corporate documents and lots more…

1Essay has a wide spectrum of services available and it caters to both undergraduates and professionals in different fields. 1Essay boasts of fast delivery system and a deadline limit of 3 hours.

Pricing

1Essay gives one of the lowest prices, starting from $9 for a high school report, $12-15 for undergraduates, $21 for Master’s thesis and $25 for a PhD paper. This price is fair considering some other writing providers have steeper prices and use more time to complete the tasks.

Customer support service

Customer service is great, service managers are available to answer every enquiry made. You can quickly to get to them through the live chat or their texting social medias like messenger.

Discount

The website promises discount coupons upon registration and other promotions for it’s regular clients.

Pros

Great prices

Quality writing

EssayBox is a good writing service for students in Australia. It’s parent company is Smart content LLC, the owner of 99papers. EssayBox has been active for five years and has been proffering top-notch research papers to its clients.

Top writing services:

Term papers

Essay

Dissertations

Thesis

Research papers

Power point presentation

CV /Resume

Lab work

Questionnaire

SEO writing

Annotated bibliography

Business proposal and many more…

EssayBox offers many services cutting across different spheres. Students, Undergraduates, postgraduates and even professionals can use their services.

Pricing

The price range of EssayBox is quite on the high side. Their minimum price is $12 for a high school report, $17-20 for undergraduates and $28 for a PhD writing. This is a ridiculous price range for these orders. Many other writing service providers offer same service with affordable prices.

Customer support service

The support structure of EssayBox is quite strong. They have support managers which swiftly attend to the concerns of their clients via the live chat.

Discount and refund

EssayBox operates a refund policy and has a list of discounts for its clients. The more you order on the site, the more discounts you receive.

Pros

Great delivery time

Swift customer support

Cons

Expensive rates

Studdit’s parent company is Coreforce Ltd. It has a minimum deadline of 3 hours for a two pages report. Reports of 2+ pages will require a longer time. It also offers free revisions of completed works.

Top writing services:

Essays

Term papers

Research papers

Dissertations

Lab work

Resume

Literature review

Report

Thesis

Case study

Application letter and many more…

Studdit offers many services to individuals in the academics, from a simple 9th grade assignment to a PhD dissertation. It has writers that are skilled and prolific in writing.

Pricing

Studdit states that its minimum price is $10 for a high school essay, but the calculator at the top of the site boldly displays a $12 price. Studdit reduces it charges for the higher academic levels, a phD work has a $24 per page charge with a two weeks deadline.

Customer support service

Support managers can be contacted via calls, emails and chats. The managers give quick replies on their chats.

Discount and refund

Clients can get a 50-100% refund in this report provider. New clients enjoy a 15% discount on their first order and current clients gets a 5-10% discount for every $500-$1000 order.

Pros

Delivery time

Cons

High prices.

What is a term paper?

A Term paper is usually a written Essay, meant to support some facts, persuade or perhaps argue a point. It is the equivalent of writing a convincing textbook, about a topic, which when an average person picks up, upon reading will be inclined to agree to the conclusions, based on your detailed presentation of the facts, and thorough understanding of the concept.

A Term paper is often confused with a Research paper. Term paper is an analysis driving to a conclusion, A Research Paper is typically a written study to find answers to theoretical questions.The Supervisor may pick the topic or ask students to pick a topic.

How to write a term paper?

Read the Lecturers Instructions well: The Instructors specifications will help you structure your work.

Choose your Topic

It is not easy to choose a specific and original topic, students are advised to think of a general topic they’re passionate about. As they proceed with their research, they’ll be able to pin it to something more unique. However, in some cases, Instructors provide topics for their Students.

Research

Undergraduates are recommended to go through primary and secondary sources of information, they’ll be able to gain insight on their generic topic, and ultimately find a unique angle, which will serve as the main topic.

Thesis statement

Thesis Statement is usually flexible, as you continue to research and perfect each draft, you can furnish the Thesis Statements, if new Information is discovered that’ll lead to better Inferences.

Outline

This is the building plan for a paper, it contains the order in which every topic or subtopic is treated. Title page, Table of Contents, Body, Conclusion, Citations constitute the outline.

First draft

For the Introductory paragraph, it’s recommended to start with a controversial question or Interesting fact which will pique the reader’s interest, afterwards you can introduce the topic, explain with a few supporting facts, and then close with the Thesis Statement.

The main body will contain your results, Inferences and Arguments, it’s advisable to quote one or two reliable sources, to lend weight to your points. At the conclusion you round up your writing, restate the Thesis Statement and leave something for the reader to think about.

Proofreading

Students need to revise their work continually to make improvements until they are satisfied. It can include correcting typos, trimming unnecessary information and including more suitable ones.

Referencing

Citations are in many formats and in most cases, the Instructor will provide their preferred own. The Citations are usually the last parts of the paper.

TERM PAPER OUTLINE WRITING RULES

important to know, there are some general rules that apply to most.

Most Common Term Paper Format

Title

Introduction

Topic

Explanation

Thesis Statement

Body

History/Background of Topic

Analysis of Concept, Effects; What, How and Who is affected etc

Experimental Results, Inference, Ideas or Arguments

Solutions, possible future Applications etc

Conclusion

Best point for last

Restate Thesis Statement

Citations/Bibliography

General Rules to Note

Avoid using unreliable sources as the basis for the paper, secondary Information may be utilized to form opinions, but references can only be made to reliable primary sources.

The Citation format has to be included in the Outline from the beginning and before one even starts research, it’s important they know the Instructor’s or Course’s preferred format.

The Outline may be required by the supervisor to be included in the paper, perhaps as a Table of contents, either way, it’s important to know from starters if it’ll be included.

The whole paper has to be original, so to be scored high, one can’t copy another person’s work, including their outline.

The Outline arranges the way your whole paper is presented as well as the order in which all your thoughts and research are presented, note that, there can be no repetitions and the concept mustn’t be too broad. Proofread everything, including the Outline.

THE MOST POPULAR TERM PAPER FORMATS

A Term paper format determines what citation style is appropriate and how it should be applied. There are two popular formats used for term papers and other academic works. These are:

The APA( American psychological association) format and the MLA( modern language association format).

The APA format

APA format is employed in the social sciences to record sources.When using APA format, follow these steps

Write the author’s last name, and year of publication in a bracket after the quote

When referencing a quote with 3+ authors, write all their names at the first instance it occurs and use the first surname and ‘etal’ for other occurrences.

When quoting 6+ authors, write the first authors name and ‘etal’.

At the end of your work, write a reference and appendix separately in a single paper.

The MLA format

The MLA is used in the humanities. When using the MLA, follow these steps

When giving a quote, state the author’s last name and the page number of the source.

Another way to state a quote is to use the source page only. You can write the the complete citation at the reference page at the end of your work.

When giving reference at the end of your work, ensure your first word is same as step 1.

Is it safe to buy a term paper online?

Students are often worried if employing paper writing services are illegal and could result in jail time. However, with the rise in tuition, most undergraduates engage in activities that could help them foot their bills, take care of student loans and try to rise above the bills drowning them. They don’t have the time to write term papers or other research work. So, online writing providers come in.

Using professional writers to write your term paper is safe, when giving the order, ensure that the writer writes your work without the help of online digital formats. Each research work done for you must be original and not dubbed from a website. Ensure you don’t share any information about your personal details or school details that could be used to trace you.

Even though educational bodies do not approve of this practice, there is no law preventing you from ordering your term paper from professional online writing service providers. Also, when you buy online term papers, proofread it continuously to ensure there is no mistake and you’ll be able to defend yourself, if your professor is a strict individual. It is safe to get term papers online when that term paper was customized specifically for you.

At the end…

Asides Tests, Quizzes and Exams, Lecturers, Professors and Supervisors may give Term Paper assignments to their Students as a means of also grading them. Its commonly done in Colleges and higher Institutions and in most cases, can account for a significant part of the Student’s grade.

However, these students are not able to do these term papers because of engagements in other aspects of their life, inability to understand what is required of them. Hence, online paper writing services help reduce their workload. Quality non-plagiarized term papers, statement of purpose and capstone projects are designed for the students, and the students can continue with their activities.