Top 6 Reasons to Study in London

London, the capital city of England and the UK, is undoubtedly one of the major destinations for international students. It is one of the top global cities in the world. For a long time, it has maintained the status of the number one global city. Today, it is considered the number two global city because New York is recognized as the number one global city by many agencies. But, some agencies still keep London number one in the world in their rankings. Moreover, many people call it the “capital of the world”.

This status of London makes it a favorite place for many students to study. Besides, there are many other reasons for studying in London. Here, you will read about a few reasons.

London Has a Huge Experience of Hosting International Students

The trend of visiting London is not new among international students. For more than a century, a large number of students are visiting this city, which has added a lot of experience to the city’s profile in hosting international students. We even hear the names of many celebrities in the world, who had come to London to get education in different streams. Some of them are even prime ministers and presidents of different countries.

Some popular names of celebrities from different countries who visited England for education include Pierre Trudeau (Canada), Óscar Arias Sánchez (Costa Rica), Sarah Parker Remond (USA), Salihu Modibbo Alfa Belgoren (Nigeria), Lee Kuan Yew (Singapore), Mahatma Gandhi (India), and S. W. R. D. Bandaranaike (Sri Lanka).

Perfect Places for Student Accommodation

Due to such a great experience of the city in providing superior quality education to international students, there are some ideal places available for student accommodation London. The accommodation places in London provide world-class facilities to international students.

Students get the facilities for their studies such as study rooms, study tables & chairs, Wi-Fi internet connections, etc. Besides, there are also facilities for the other activities of students such as fun, fitness, etc. Students may find gyms inside the accommodation complexes. Besides, there may be cinemas, games rooms, etc.

You Will Never Feel Bored in London

The city’s lifestyle of London never lets you get bored. London has over 5000 restaurants, over 7000 bars and pubs, over 350 music venues, and a lot more, which can allure international students. Moreover, despite being a top global city, you can get many things of your interest here within your budget.

There are many coffee shops, leafy parks, and fitness clubs in this city. Besides, there are many world-popular tourist destinations in this city that students can visit during their weekends. Some popular names include Buckingham Palace, British Museum, Victoria and Albert Museum, Westminster Abbey, and more.

International Recognition of Degrees and Diplomas

You can find award-winning universities like Coventry University in this city. The degrees and diplomas you get from this university or any other university/college in London are recognized throughout the world. Besides, London’s own reputation and global status in the world provide it worldwide recognition.

But, it doesn’t mean that the names of city and universities are the only factor to provide the degrees and diplomas acquired from here worldwide recognition. As a matter of the fact, the universities and colleges in this city provide superior quality education with a practical approach, which is perfectly helpful in the future careers of students.

Networking

One of the most significant aspects of London is that while studying in London, you get the chance to meet an extensive range of professionals on your course as well as in your selected field. There is no doubt that it will require effort from your side. But, when you meet the right contacts, you can get a boost in your future career prospects.

You Get the Opportunity to Meet People from Different Backgrounds and Cultures

London is the city where you find students from different parts of the world. You not only get the native students of the UK but also find the students from China, India, Nigeria, USA, Hong Kong, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Canada, and many other nations in this city.

Therefore, you get an excellent opportunity to meet people from different cultures and backgrounds. You get chances to know about their cultures and tell them about yours.

You can meet a number of students from different cultures and backgrounds in your college, university, or accommodation place.

Endnotes

These are some reasons why you should study in London. In addition to them, you can discover many more such reasons. You also get wonderful job opportunities while studying in London. It may help you in getting international experience. Moreover, if you want to settle in London, then getting education here can make it easier for you.