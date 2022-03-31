TOP 5 Virtual Data Room Software for Windows

Virtual data rooms have made data storage and management ridiculously easy for businesses around the globe. In fact, data room software are not just data repositories anymore, but they are turning into feature-enriched online working spaces.

Now, there are obviously hundreds of data room vendors in the market, and for businesses, it takes some time to do proper research before choosing the right virtual data room provider. Yes, you have to look for certain features, pricing plans, etc, but one thing you simply cannot ignore is a VDR’s compatibility with different major operating systems, such as Windows.

Are all data room services compatible with Windows? No, they are not, and that is why businesses using Windows as an operating system must consider this too.

We have compiled a list of the top 5 virtual data rooms compatible with Windows. Without further ado, let’s get to the main chapter.

Top 5 online data room software for Windows

1. iDeals

With a 4.8 star rating on Capterra, iDeals, without a doubt, is the industry leader. iDeals is one of the most trusted and sophisticated data room service providers in the market. The company takes pride in providing unparalleled services to different industries, including investment banking, lawyers, and senior officials from enterprises all around the world.

Incorporating customer feedback to improve their services is one of the biggest reasons why iDeals is a massive name in the virtual data room market. iDeals has helped thousands of professionals and companies to achieve their strategic objectives through fast, secure, and comfortable data room services. Not to mention, iDeals is compatible with all major operating systems, including Windows.

iDeals currently offers three types of pricing plans:

Pro

Business

Enterprise

Here is what makes iDeals different:

Fast and intuitive setup

ISO 27001 and SOC2 certified virtual data room providers

Ability to customize your data room with your desired color and company logo.

Localization in 11 different languages

Automatic notifications via emails

24/7 customer support

Complete guidance on setting up your data room

File drag-n-drop

Audit logs

Unparalleled security

And a lot of other very handy features.

2. Idgard

Securing a 4.7-star rating on Capterra, idgard virtual data room has become one of the most trusted data room services in the market. The data room allows the administration to record every single activity in the data room.

Idgard has quickly become an important name in different business sectors, including healthcare, finance, insurance, tax, auditing, management consultancies, public administration, and the IT sector.

Here is more about what idgard provides:

Audits trails

Recovery and backup

Audio file management

Access permissions/control

Collaboration tools

Communication management

Retention and archiving

Document management

Document classification

Maximum data security

Idgard’s pricing plans start with €15.00 /month per user, and the data room is compatible with Windows, iOS, and Android.

Most importantly, idgard provides training through webinars, documents, and both in-person and pre-recorded online training sessions.

3. Vitrium Security

Vitrium boasts a 4.6-star rating on Capterra and is a highly secure, easy-to-use electronic data room. If it is about secretly sharing confidential data, trade secrets, intellectual properties, and closing major deals, then Vitrium can be the solution you are looking for.

Apart from its drag-n-drop feature, and impeccable security, Vitrium allows the management to give or revoke access offline and online without any need for plugins or apps.

The company’s basic pricing plan starts at $500 and they offer a free trial. Here is more about Vitrium Security:

Data security

Image protection

PDF protection

Location control

Digital distribution management

Video and audio protection

Audit trails

Access expiration management

Collaboration tools

Data storage management

The company provides customer support through emails, phone, chat, and FAQs. Vitrium Security is compatible with Windows and Mac.

4. Google Workspace

Designed to help businesses of all sizes and types, Google Workspace is a virtual collaboration tool by the tech giant Google. Google Workspace has a 4.7-star rating on Capterra with more than 11000 reviews.

Google Workspace allows you to create custom business emails, reserve conference rooms, and record meetings. Here is more about Google Workspace:

In-domain live streaming

Noise cancellation

Compliance management

Audio and video conferencing

Attendance tracking

Shared calendars

Team messaging

Google Workspace offers free trials and has a free version too. With a robust customer support system, Google Workspace offers three different pricing plans starting from $6 per user monthly. Google Workspace is compatible with Windows, Android, and iOS.

5. Dignify

With an unbelievable 4.9 star rating on Capterra, Dignify virtual data rooms are very easy to use and can be set up in minutes. Dignify is a top choice among thousands of companies when it comes to sharing confidential data with investors, clients, and partners. As Dignify helps protect confidential data, it is highly popular for financial deals or transactions and fundraising.

Here is more about Dignify:

Automated watermarking

Secure file viewer

Data security

Collaboration tools

Audit trails

Access revocation

Digital distribution management

Image protection

Audio and video protection

License management

Dignify is compatible with Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS and has a strong customer support service.

Final words

Windows is one of the most used operating systems in all types of businesses, corporations, or enterprises. However, not all virtual data rooms are compatible with Windows. To make things easier for you, we have listed some of the best (based on customer reviews) virtual data rooms for Windows. So, do your research and come up with the most suitable decision.