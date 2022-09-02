Top 5 UK Forex Brokers Regulated by the FCA by Investfox Experts

Forex trading has become a highly prevalent method of generating money online in all parts of the world, and we have to say that the United Kingdom is no exception as well. Given the immense statistics that the Forex market has drawn in recent years, the majority of UK residents have decided to try their luck in this field. However, keep in mind that accomplishing successful results is not as simple as it might seem at first glance here since Forex trading covers an array of complex aspects which is very hard to comprehend for newbies. Therefore, it is crucial for every novice trader to get proper education regarding the Forex market on a daily basis in order to achieve the necessary skills.

First of all, you should know that trading in the Forex market is impossible without a reliable and high-quality brokerage firm. Brokers act as intermediaries between people who want to buy and sell certain currencies since they need a safe and suitable platform in order to execute these procedures. However, it is not easy for beginners to choose the most convenient options when it comes to brokers as you must consider all your preferences carefully before opting for certain companies. What’s more, there are tons of scammer platforms online trying to deceive novice traders and steal their funds, so it is important to check the legitimacy of brokers as soon as you enter the website.

If you are not experienced enough to make this decision on your own, we have good news for you since there are several platforms offering honest and in-depth reviews of financial firms in the Forex market. We want to specifically point out investfox which is a brand-new platform established only a couple of months ago. They have specific methods of ranking and choosing the best brokerage firms by awarding them certain points based on their features. As a result, this website is visited by a vast number of novice traders in order to find the most suitable options. We will mention this ranking system later in the article and for now, let’s focus on the best UK Forex brokers that are regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority aka the FCA.

Our list includes five brokerage companies – Capital.com, XM, Pepperstone, HYCM, and Tickmill. We will provide an in-depth review of these platforms and explain why you have to choose them in order to achieve successful results. Bear in mind that the Financial Conduct Authority is a very popular regulator operating in the financial sector for many years, and as a result, it has earned a highly reputable name. Hence, we are dealing with absolutely safe and reliable brokers here!

Capital.com

Capital.com is a relatively new broker in the Forex market, but it has quickly managed to attract a great number of traders from all parts of the world. As a result, today it accumulates nearly 500.000 customers and the daily trading volume is more than 530 billion dollars here. The developers have taken into mind that novice traders need an easy-to-understand design, so they have constructed the website accordingly and you are able to navigate effortlessly here. What’s more, you will encounter market-leading spreads here where there are zero commissions, so you have a chance to execute trades on more than 6000 of the world’s most popular commodities, cryptos, indices, currency pairs, and shares.

Moreover, the broker provides all the high-quality trading softwares including MT 4 and MT 5 which you can access using every type of device will it be a smartphone, laptop, or tablet. The trading processes are 100% safe and transparent here, so you don’t need to worry about anything!

XM

XM is one of the industry’s leading brokerage companies that was launched way back in 2009 and quickly attracted all kinds of traders worldwide. Given the fact that it has been successfully operating in the Forex market for 13 years, XM has received a lot of awards and earned a highly respectable name. As of today, the total number of its customers includes 5 million traders and the daily trading volume exceeds 2.4 billion dollars. The most appealing characteristic of this broker is that it cares for all its users equally no matter how much net capital they hold or what is the size of their investments. Therefore, newbies will be treated in the same way as the most devoted members on this platform.

Furthermore, XM does not include any kind of hidden rules, so you will be able to experience transparent and secure trading that comprises Forex, indices, commodities, CFDs, stocks, energies, and metals. Hence, every customer should feel protected when operating on this website.

Pepperstone

Pepperstone is another highly popular brokerage company that was created in 2010 and has been serving traders with high-class services ever since. The main goal of this firm was to establish a reliable platform for people who wanted to trade in the global markets and we have to say that they have definitely accomplished this wish. There are more than 700 trading instruments provided on this website such as Forex, CFDs, and commodities, and with the help of low commissions, fast trading execution, and raw spreads you have a chance to get desired results here.

When it comes to trading softwares, it is worth noting that Pepperstone offers the highest quality of resources such as MT 4, MT 5, and cTrader. As we read in the Pepperstone review by investfox experts, the platform offers VIP services to its most devoted customers, so you have a chance to receive enormous awards for high-volume trading. Hence, Pepperstone is one of the best FCA-regulated Forex Brokers in the industry!

HYCM

HYCM is also a very popular FCA-regulated Forex Broker in the UK that has been operating for more than 20 years in this industry. The fact that it has not lost popularity during these years speaks volumes about its high-class and excellent services when it comes to Forex and CFDs. HYCM has received multiple awards ever since its establishment and one of the most notable awards was the World Finance’s Best Mobile Trading Platform in 2017. You will be able to take advantage of low spreads and great liquidity here as well as fact-executed and low-cost trading.

HYCM has definitely succeeded in providing cutting-edge technology in the Forex market and customers have the opportunity to utilize more than 300 trading instruments here. Most importantly, this broker is licensed by the industry’s leading regulators meaning that you will experience highly protected trading all the time! Hence, feel free to make an account and start using trading softwares with any kind of device you wish including laptops, smartphones, and tablets.

Tickmill

Tickmill is the last UK Forex broker on our list and we have to highlight that it also provides an array of top-class services to traders from all parts of the world. This broker is a member of Tickmill Group and it has accumulated pretty strong financial records and retained stable growth throughout many years. It contains a team of professionals who have over 40 years of experience in the financial sector. So, you are 100% guaranteed to get the highest quality of services that will help you to accomplish the desired results.

Every customer has a chance to take advantage of more than 180 trading instruments here with very low commissions and spreads as low as 0. What’s more, you can utilize every possible strategy on this platform such as scalping, hedging, and EAs, and experience ultra-fast execution with 0.20 seconds on average! Lastly, we want to note that the Tickmill customer support service team is ready to solve every problem you encounter on this website!

investfox Methodology of Ranking Forex Brokers

investfox developers have established a set of instructions in order to rank Forex brokers and they have decided to award them points based on various aspects. As we read on their website, the key factors include safety, assets, fees, account opening, trading software, support, research, and mobile experience. In order to be ranked the number one Forex broker at investfox rating page here investfox.com/reviews/forex-brokers/, it is crucial to provide the highest quality in terms of the above-mentioned aspects. We would like to give you a clear idea of how this ranking system works.

For starters, it is pretty obvious why safety is the number one priority for investfox. Top Forex brokerage companies should be regulated by highly reputable organizations, whereas average and low trust regulators are given relatively low points. When it comes to assets, Forex brokers have to take into account several factors – in order to qualify for top spots they have to provide every type of currency pair, more than 1.500 stocks, and a variety of cryptos and CFDs.

It is essential for top platforms not to charge any inactive fees to customers nor any deposit or withdrawal fees. Also, it has to provide both fixed and variable spreads and the major pairs should start from 0. What’s more, Forex brokers should include a wide range of account types in order to meet the preferences of every trader. They include micro, standard, demo, Islamic, and managed accounts, and most importantly, it should not take long to open an account on the website.

As for the trading softwares, it is a well-known fact that the most famous resources are MT 4 and MT 5, so it is crucial to offer both of them to clients. Also, they have to be accessible with laptops as well as smartphones for maximum flexibility. Moreover, investfox thinks that customer support is one of the most important aspects of Forex brokers, so they must provide live chats, emails, hotlines, and some other resources to assist customers in regard to every issue they will encounter.

Finally, we want to note that successful Forex brokers should develop some educational sections that will contain webinars, video guides, articles, special trading courses, daily market news, and so on. Every service that Forex broker offers should be compatible with smartphones as well since they are the most frequently used devices in today’s world.