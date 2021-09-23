Top 5 Live Stream Software for Small Businesses

Startups and small businesses are usually seen struggling on the technical front. Getting your content projected through live streaming seems a bit of a challenge, especially if you have just started your business. In this blog, we will discuss top video streaming platforms. So, without further ado, let’s get started.

Best 5 Live Stream Websites for Small Businesses

Brand awareness has never been so easy. But with live streaming sessions, you can easily connect to your target market and convey your message to a large number of people. Having the right software helps to get the perfect live streaming session for your customers. If you are wondering which software is best for you and your small business venture, then you are at the right place. Whatever you plan to look for in an enterprise live streaming platform, we have got you covered. All you have to do is go through our blog till the end to find out which is the best streaming website for your business.

Restream

Live streaming of your product is the new norm. Get your product highlighted through streaming sites. Small businesses are in need of exposure, and through live streaming of your product and brand, a larger number of people get access. Restream is professional live streaming for business websites. It allows you to display your content on multiple social media platforms. Instead of going live on a single social media website, Restream helps businesses showcase content on a variety of social media platforms, which includes Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and a lot of other websites. Here are some of the features of using Restream

It is easy to set up as it only takes a few minutes to get going.

You can try out different bandwidth settings and get the one most suitable for your needs

You can simultaneously stream to different social media platforms

The prices are reasonable, and you can easily afford them

It helps broadcast content to a much larger audience

Not only it reaches out to more people, but it manages the live streaming as well

You don’t have to worry about handling the audience

No need to switch tabs. You can chat and interact with your audience live across all platforms

You can also measure your success through Google Analytics

Melon

Many students also start their businesses. While studying, they prefer to earn a few bucks themselves. It not only makes them responsible but also gives them the confidence to face the world on their own. If you are one of the students who is pressed for time and has multiple assignments to complete, then you should go for prewritten essays to help you deliver top-quality essays on time. But if you are a student having trouble marketing your business, then try Melon. Just like Restream, Melon is also a live stream software that allows users to engage with their audience in just 5 clicks. Guests don’t need to make an account. They can just broadcast with one click. There are other features of Melon that make it one of the most sought-after live streaming sites:

There is nothing to install. Simple setup, and you can go live in just 5 clicks

Personalize your stream according to your likes. Add logo, header, custom backgrounds, and much more

You can go live on multiple social media platforms all at the same time

You can record your video while streaming

It is also used as a recording tool. Record your video and upload it anytime on YouTube

Engage with the audience in real-time

Both you and your guests can share the screen. You can show your products, and your guests can show how they are already using your product

Melon also allows users to schedule their broadcast, letting your audience know when and where streaming will take place

It is one of the free live streams that you can try out!

Be.Live

Video streaming and online content has now become easy through these softwares that help brands connect with their audiences. You can instantly connect to a wide range of audiences. As the name suggests, Be.Live is one of the live streaming websites that allows a quick and easy setup and goes live instantly. It has many features that give a good display of your product. You can go live on multiple platforms. It helps to stay connected with the value they provide to the audience. Check out these features:

Stream to multiple platforms

Add your personal branding experience

You can add multiple guests to better engage the audience

Easy setup that allows you to go live instantly

Ant Media Server

Another best live streaming website, Ant Media Server, is known to have really low latency. It provides a smooth streaming service so that you remain connected with your audience uninterrupted. Even if your internet speed is low, it provides real-time streams on any kind of internet speed. Cluster License allows you to run multiple Ant Media Server enterprise instances with only one single license key.

You can get a free license and run it on your own server. Within 14 days money-back guarantee, you can easily run the solution on your own software.

Dacast

One of the top streaming services for business, Dacast offers a seamless video streaming service. Use Dacast to engage with your target market. You can simultaneously go live at 30 plus social media platforms using this live streaming service. Sign up for a live streaming service without any contract. At Dacast, you can sign up and cancel anytime without going through the hassle of signing up. This saves a lot of time and trouble. All you have to do is sign up and start video streaming. There is no commitment involved in the process. Here are some of the features that set Dacast apart from other live streaming sites:

24/7 dedicated tech support. Any problem you have, the expert team will get it fixed

Best monetization models, including pay-per-view and instream advertising

Stable and high-quality streams for best quality content

No need of signing any contract

Easy to setup

Trial is free

Adding different social media platforms to the site is quite easy

Offers a more optimized viewing experience

Customize the streaming

Have full control over what your customers will see

It is important to keep changing with the changing times. Adopting new marketing strategies will surely help. These are some of the top 5 live streaming software for small businesses. Make sure you take a good comparison of all the above-mentioned software before making the purchase decision.