top 5 las vegas casinos

If you’re a fan of casino games, whether it be trying your chances online or visiting a land-based venue – we’ve got just the thing for you!

Whilst online casino sites can offer an incredible glimpse into the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas with graphics, casino offers and other bonuses, as well as great animations and game variety – you just can’t quite beat the real thing.

That’s why we’ve put together a list of the top five Las Vegas casinos, so that if you get the chance to visit, you’ll know exactly where to go.

Read on to find out more.

The Venetian

The Venetian is famous for its Italian theme, with gondola rides around the shopping centre – and that’s just one thing that stands out about this casino!

Of course, there are plenty of chance-based games – from classic and electronic table games, to Slots, race and sports books – but the Venetian also boasts pools with cabanas, daybeds, beach clubs and a spa.

Arguably, one of the most impressive parts of the casino is the spa, which is connected to The Palazzo by The Canyon Ranch SpaClub. Covering 134,000 square feet and featuring over 150 services, the spa is the only place on the Strip with an Aquavana experience.

Caesars Palace

For sports betting enthusiasts, Caesars Palace is the place to be. During big games, 15,580 square feet of the gaming floor is dedicated to a tailgating-style experience.

But that’s not all, this casino features some of the most iconic names performing at The Colosseum. There are pools, restaurants and even a shopping centre in this resort.

If that wasn’t enough, Caesars Palace has 18 screens for sports betting, 1324 slot machines and 185 table games!

Bellagio

Home to the famous Bellagio fountains, this casino has been a star in plenty of Hollywood movies. Arguably the best Vegas casino for Poker, there are 40 tables in the dedicated room, featuring a good mixture of limit and no-limit Hold ‘Em, Omaha and more. Players can even get neck massages delivered to them at the tableside!

MGM Grand

The MGM Grand is probably the best place to get the Las Vegas experience, without playing any games of chance. Whilst the casino features a range of games, it’s the amenities that make this venue stand out.

The pool complex features four swimming pools and three whirlpools, whilst the spa and salon have everything you need to relax and enjoy. There are restaurants and bars, with luxurious in-room dining, as well as a concierge and fantastic nightlife!

Flamingo

Flamingo Las Vegas is one of the longest-standing hotel resorts on the Strip. Rich with history, the bright pink venue was built by Bugsy Siegel – a mobster who was famed for how he revolutionised Las Vegas.

The casino itself features table games, sportsbooks and over 1,600 Slots. There are restaurants, shows, nightlife and pools alongside the stand-out Wildlife Habitat, where you can visit Chilean flamingos and other exotic animals.

With some new insight into just five of the 60 major casinos that stand proudly on the Strip, do you think you’ll be booking a plane ticket and trying your chances at them anytime soon?