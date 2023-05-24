The gaming industry was an early target for blockchain’s fast expansion.

Games built on the Web3 blockchain are gaining traction, appealing to crypto fans and players searching for a more immersive experience.

While it’s common to see a Bitcoin casino or crypto-themed slot machines these days, it remains difficult to locate high-quality, optimal-volatility crypto slots. Are there any reputable crypto-based slot game betting sites that exist? The casino’s game providers are an essential aspect to consider when deciding whether or not it’s worth wagering real money at your chosen casino.

Best 5 Game Developers for Crypto Slot Enthusiasts

There are fundamental questions that game operators seek solutions to. One such issue is which game providers to use in a crypto casino.

Let’s have a look at the most in-demand, inventive, and leading game suppliers in the iGaming sector in 2023.



1. Play’n GO.

Launched in 1997.

Portfolio of games: 100+

Crypto Slot & Games – Available

Play’n GO, a gambling software supplier, launched its business in 1997 in Sweden. They now concentrate on high-end, visually attractive table games, slots, and multiplayer games with distinctive visuals; licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA).

All of their content is optimized for mobile devices, including iPhones, iPads, Androids, and Windows. You can play games developed by Play’n Go at 7BitCasino.

2. Evolution

Launched in 2006.

Portfolio of games: 200+

Crypto Slot & Games – Available

Inspired by the grandiose Monte Carlo casino, Evolution opened its doors in 2006. The firm has over 15 years of expertise in the iGaming sector and is a pioneer in providing live dealer games to online and land-based casinos.

With large studios, many cameras, and trained dealers, Evolution can create a genuine, unique casino environment for its customers and their player bases. Yet, Evolution is a flexible casino provider since it offers traditional online and live casino dealer games.

Evolution has obtained gambling licenses in several countries, including Malta, the United Kingdom, Canada, Romania, Belgium, South Africa, and others.

3. Pragmatic Play

Launched in 2015.

Gaming portfolio: 200+

Crypto Slot & Games – Available

Pragmatic Play is a top iGaming casino games provider because of its high-quality, mobile-friendly games. Pragmatic Play supplies iGaming operators with GLI-certified fair gaming and RNG assurance material in over twenty countries, including Malta, the United Kingdom, the Bahamas, Romania, and Gibraltar. There are 31 language options, and everything is optimized for smartphone use.

In 2021, the team received recognition as the Casino & Gaming Provider of the Year from SBC-Latino-America.

4. BGaming

Launched in 2018.

Gaming portfolio: 70+

Crypto Slot & Games – Available

BGaming may be a newer brand in the iGaming business. Still, its excellent content and forward-thinking attitude have quickly earned it a reputation as one of the top online casino suppliers. Slot machines, casual games, and table gaming are its major attractions. They are available at Mirax Casino. The studio consistently produces unique and entertaining material, introducing new and exciting characters and marketing strategies each year.

Two key features set BGaming apart from other services:

The studio was ahead of the curve even before it adopted the BGaming moniker, providing its partners with cryptocurrency-friendly gaming content. BGaming’s provably fair system guarantees that every game’s results are unbiased, random, and can be independently verified by the participant.

5. Amatic

Launched in 1993.

Gaming portfolio: 100+

Crypto Slot & Games – Available

Although Amatic got its start making technology for brick-and-mortar casinos, it now ranks among the industry’s top online gaming sites. Gambling provider made a conscious effort to replicate the atmosphere and feel of traditional casinos in its online offerings by developing games with similar rules and slot-themes. As a result, anybody who likes a traditional casino setting will feel right at home here.



Conclusion

As you can see, crypto slots are getting more and more fans. No wonder why. But how do you find really credible casino game providers to ensure the best experience? Easily! No need to waste tons of your precious time on research now. Just check the providers on our list. We’ve cherry-picked the top options available in the market for you. Read, choose, play, enjoy!