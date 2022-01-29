Top 5 Destinations for an Africa Luxury Safari

Africa is unique because it is the only place that offers phenomenal and unrivaled safari vacations.

For that reason, millions of international travelers troop to the continent every year in search of fun and adventure.

Among its key attractions are wildlife safaris and cultural tours. However, there are plenty of other travel packages that you can include on your itinerary besides the wildlife tours.

You may, for instance, opt for a beach safari, where you will be guaranteed fantastic watersports and other related activities such as dolphin watching or swimming with turtles.

You may also go on a sports tourism safari and train with Kenya’s outstanding long-distance runners as an athlete. Alternatively, take a customized safari and combine any number of activities that tickle your fancy.

The flexibility of African destinations makes them ideal regardless of the occasion. Therefore, you could go on a family safari, honeymoon vacation, or celebrate a birthday or an anniversary.

Five of the best Africa safari destinations are as follows:

1. Kenya

The safari phenomenon was born in East Africa, and Kenya leads the pack as far as spectacular trips are concerned.

The most popular attraction in this regard is, undoubtedly, the Maasai Mara Game Reserve and its rich plethora of animals.

The reserve is home to the Big Five and plenty of other animals, both large and small. The Big Five is a group of wild animals that are majestic and elusive to hunters. These are the African lion, elephant, leopard, buffalo, and rhino.

The Maasai Mara is also the center stage for the annual wildebeest migration, which involves millions of animals from the Serengeti into the Maasai Mara.

The migration is one of the natural wonders of the modern world and is the largest multi-species animal migration globally.

During the migration, scores of wild animals make an epic trip traversing the Serengeti National Park in Tanzania, crossing the Mara River, and into Kenya’s Maasai Mara.

It is a trip covering a distance of 40Kms (approximately 25 miles).

While the distance itself may not be daunting, the perils the animals face would faze you.

The migrant herds consisting of millions of wildebeests, zebra, gazelles, and other herbivores have to contend with numerous predators.

These include the lion, cheetah, hyena, wild dogs, leopards, jackals, and many more, including scores of Nile crocodiles within the Mara River.

During the annual wildebeest migration, we recommend using off-road safari vehicles such as the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, Nissan Patrol, Toyota Sequoia and Land Rover defender for game drives.

Other compelling activities in Kenya include beach holidays and trips to the numerous coastal towns and their award-winning attractions. Whether you prefer a white or golden beach, Kenya has it all for you.

The country is supported by a massive infrastructural network and a competitive tourism industry that ensures ease of telecommunication and transport during your safari.

2. South Africa

South Africa is another African attraction that effortlessly draws international visitors with its gorgeous landscapes and natural features.

Key among them are wildlife safaris and cultural tours. The most popular game park is the Kruger National Park, a sprawling reserve with some of Africa’s impressive wildlife.

Kruger also carries some impressive rock paintings done by the San bushman in ancient times. Besides the images, the park will also take you down history with its awesome archeological sites.

Another famed park is the Kgalagadi (Kalahari) Transfrontier Park. On a guided tour of the park, you are bound to enjoy sightings of blue wildebeest, elands, springbok, black-maned lions, and gemsbok populations.

The country’s golden beaches and dragon-backed mountain ranges offer gorgeous landscapes.

Thrill-seekers can try out white water rafting, windsurfing and kiteboarding too.

As for cultural tours, Durban has plenty to offer in different cuisines as the town is a melting pot of different cultures.

A visit to Robben Island will also have you retracing the steps of Nelson Mandela, the nation’s founding president and his stint in prison.

3. Namibia

Even for the most imaginative among us, the existence of a coastal desert is difficult to comprehend.

Yet this rigid dichotomy is what you will find at the Skeleton Coast in Namibia. Situated on the northern Namibian coast, the area has seen plenty of shipwrecks in the past.

In one minute, the vessels would be sailing on the area’s territorial Atlantic Ocean waters, then encounter dense fog coupled with violent surf and storms, and wind up on the desolate arid Namibian coast.

The mainland is a desert with high dunes, and most shipwrecked survivors would have a rough time coping with the hostile environment. For that reason, the place became known as the world’s largest ship graveyard.

For visitors, the coast offers a hauntingly beautiful landscape.

On a different note, fancy seeing some of the most significant colonies of sea seals on the planet? Why not drop down to Cape Cross Namibia, where you find as many as 15,000 Cape Fur Seals gathered together.

4. Tanzania

The Ngorongoro crater in Tanzania is one of nature’s most gorgeous creations.

The hollowed-out crater is the product of a past volcanic activity that left an inactive depression home to a diversity of wildlife species.

Some of the animals you are likely to find within the crater include zebra, wildebeest, hyenas, lions, elephants, kobs, black rhino, hippos, and jackals.

Besides the crater, the Serengeti National Park is another ideal attraction for endless game drives and viewing of the Big Five.

Your Tanzania safari may also include a trip to Zanzibar, whose beaches and spice farms are bound to rejuvenate your body.

5. Uganda

Uganda is renowned for its Gorilla trekking safaris, such as those offered at the Bwindi Impenetrable Forest.

The forest dates back 25,000 years, making it one of Uganda’s oldest and most ecologically diverse forests.