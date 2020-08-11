When it comes to using software in streamlining business operations, there is no “one size fits all.” Every business has to employ systems and structures that address its unique model and market dynamics. Custom software development provides this flexibility for businesses.

Vietnam is one of the top destinations for businesses looking for custom software solutions. It has a vibrant tech industry with hundreds of options to consider. This post will spotlight the top 5 custom software development companies in Vietnam. The companies listed here have admirable reputations evident from their portfolio of work and clients, and the reviews on their products and services, certified by Tech Reviewer, ODS Group, The Vietnam Software Association, TechTIQ Solutions, Clutch and Goodfirms.

1. Saigon Technology

https://saigontechnology.com/

For more than 8 years, Saigon Technology has dominated the software development industry in Vietnam by providing various software outsourcing and development options. The company comprises more than 170 software engineers skilled in the latest technologies and capable of delivering powerful and high-quality software products at competitive prices.

Their services cut across a wide range of industries, including transportation, logistics, media, e-business, e-finance, healthcare and media, among others. Since its establishment in 2012, the company has worked with clients – companies and brands – from various parts of the world. Some of the clients include Standard Chartered, Recruiting.com, RSM Singapore, Abbott, Panasonic, Topicus and Stone Forest, among others.

Focused technologies: AWS, Azure, Microservices, AI, .NET Core, NodeJS, PHP, Angular, ReactJS, app development.

The team of experts has handled over 95 custom software development projects for these, and other clients served. The custom software development services provided include enterprise solutions development, custom web development, custom mobile app development and SaaS solutions development.

The quality of services, portfolio of clients and the testimonials of previous clients have earned Saigon Technology recognition in the industry. The company has been a recipient of several IT awards, including Award for Top Software Outsourcing Company in 2020.

2. HDWebsoft

https://www.hdwebsoft.com/

HDWebSoft is a custom software development company based in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. It comprises a team of more than 150 IT professionals dedicated to providing various IT solutions, including custom software development for enterprises.

Some of the custom software development services HDWebsoft provides include custom web application development, mobile application development, SaaS solutions development and enterprise solutions. Their expertise in enterprise custom software development includes developing products specialties include Python ,NodeJS, .NET Core, Java, Rails, ReactJS, Angular, VueJS, Mobile development (native android, iOS , cross platform such as React Native ,Flutter). Further, their services cut across various industries, including Retail and Distribution, Logistics, Travel and Tourism, Finance and Insurance, Transportation, Education and e-Learning, and Media and Entertainment, IoT.

The team of competent software engineers has served various clients from across the world. Some of the clients served by HDWebsoft include V-Tech, LogiAnalytis, ANX , Infinity Blockchain Labs, FinchMe, IslandCare, AllStack, AllTrustNetworks, Screenfluence, Tripscout, among many others.

The strong portfolio and evidence of quality have earned the company recognition as one of the top custom software development companies in the Vietnam Tech industry.

3. S3Corp

http://www.s3corp.com.vn/

S3Corp prides itself on putting the client’s needs at the core of its operations. The company has been in the Vietnam tech industry for more than a decade. Through this period, it has worked with various companies and brands from across the globe, including Absolute Software, Change Lab 23, SingTel, Vinasa, Ruckus, HCA, Pepsico and Paradigm, among others.

With the team of talented software engineers, S3Corp provides full custom software development services, including full lifecycle development, new feature development, UX/UI design, web and desktop application development, mobile application development and driver/firmware. Additionally, it also provides automation testing for software products and product verification for assured quality and successful integration of custom software products into your business operations.

The company prides itself in utilizing some of the latest technologies and tools in the market today, thus guaranteeing products that are at par with the current and future industry standards. Further, the company has partnered with other recognized institutions in the tech industry, including Microsoft, ISO and SiteCore.

4. Agile Tech

https://agiletech.vn/

Agile Tech was established in 2015 in Hanoi, Vietnam. It specializes in web development, mobile app development, AI- big data services and blockchain services. Through its team of highly skilled software engineers and IT professionals, the company has built multiple software products for leading companies and brands in more than 10 countries.

The company’s portfolio provides sufficient evidence of the company’s proficiency and ability to serve multiple industries. Agile Tech has developed custom software products for enterprise management, e-commerce, social media and entertainment, Fintech solutions, Service industry, Travel and hotel, healthcare, real estate, education, transportation and lifestyle, among others.

Agile’s mission is to provide reliable technical solutions to enterprises to boost their business outputs. Guided by a mission to deliver successful and innovative solutions at reasonable costs and within short timelines, the company has earned the recognition and a spot at the top of the list of trusted custom software development companies in Vietnam.

5. FPT Software

https://www.fpt-software.com/

FPT Software is a branch of FPT Corporation, has 10,000 employees, dealing in Tech and IT solutions. FTP Software specializes in delivering IT solutions around digital platforms, smart factory, Internet of Things, Enterprise Mobilization, Cloud Solution, Artificial Intelligence, Augmented and Virtual Reality, Platform Modernization, Business Application and Embedded System among others.

FPT Software and the FPT Corporation as a whole has a workforce of more than 28000 professionals who strive to deliver quality services to clients. Through these professionals, the company can serve a wide range of industries with the main including automotive, banking, media and entertainment, healthcare, logistics and manufacturing. Further, the large team has enabled the company to expand its operations across the globe with campuses in Vietnam, Japan, Asia Pacific, United States of America and Europe.

For more than 10 years, the company has served hundreds of clients, establishing itself as a trusted IT company delivering quality IT tools and solutions for enterprises. Besides, the company has established partnerships with brands such as ASW, Microsoft, Outsystems, DIR, Airbus, IBM, Oracle, SAP, Siemens, Toshiba, GBG and Predix. Through these partnerships, it has positioned itself as a leading brand in Vietnam’s tech industry.

Conclusion

Addressing the unique challenges of your business with custom software solutions is the key to realizing your business objectives and scaling up. These companies have a proven track record and sound portfolios that position them at the top of Vietnam’s custom software development industry.