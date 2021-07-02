Top 5 Common Hiring Errors to Avoid for Startups

Hiring the right employees is vital for success. A business is only as productive as its employees so it’s important to find people who are willing to work towards your vision. However, that’s often easier said than done.

Hiring new employees can feel like trying to find a needle in a haystack. It all rests on avoiding the most common hiring errors to fish out the best of the bunch. Take a look at some of the things you should avoid.

1. Making a Decision in a Rush

So, you’ve got an empty spot and the job role needs filling quickly. The more time you waste, the less work gets done. However, making a quick decision can lead to even more hassle. It’s important to take your time to go through the hiring process and tick all the boxes. Otherwise, the person you hire may not be there in six months.

2. Neglecting Personality

Experience and qualifications are paramount but they’re not everything. Taking the time to absorb a candidate’s personality could work out well for you. For example, someone who has a fantastic work ethic and is generally loyal to employers may end up being someone who grows alongside the business. Someone like that is an asset. Use common interview questions that show personality.

3. Not Checking References

Every candidate needs to provide references. It’s your job to check and verify these references. Yes, this means extra work for you but you need to know your candidates are genuine. If you haven’t got the time, you could work through recruitment agencies instead. They will do all the vetting for you.

4. Not Advertising Wide Enough

If you want the pick of the crop, you need to let the crop know. If you’re only advertising on your local job board in the town newspaper, you aren’t going to get a wide audience. When you’re looking for the perfect candidate, you need to plaster the job opening everywhere you can and expect to have to fish through applications.

5. Hiring on Recommendation

A friend of a friend recommended a candidate to you and before you know it, the job opening is filled. Hiring new employees by taking recommendations from trusted people is great but you need to ensure you go through the appropriate hiring process. It’s tempting to hire the first person with skills when you need to fill a role but that person needs to fit the job role specifications. Don’t hire on recommendation alone.

Avoiding Common Hiring Errors

Common hiring errors happen for all types of jobs. It isn’t easy to be thorough when you’re under pressure but if you can tick all the hiring boxes, you’re far more likely to find a candidate who will be a valued part of the team for years to come. If you can find someone who has the relevant qualifications and is willing to apply themselves, you’ve struck gold.

