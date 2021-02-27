Top 3 Mistakes of Cryptocurrency Traders

Cryptocurrency is all the rage these days and its popularity continues to rise. With new cryptocurrencies surfacing frequently and people with high social influence such as Elon Musk tweeting about cryptocurrencies, the concept of digital currencies continues to gain traction.

Subsequently, millions of people from across the globe look towards the most famous cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin etc. to avail lucrative investment opportunities and make quick bucks.

Cryptocurrency Trading Mistakes That You Should Avoid.

While it is true that sensible investments in cryptocurrencies do have the potential to give impressively high returns, in relatively shorter spans of time, it is also important to understand the volatility of crypto trading.

Having the right knowledge and information beforehand can help you hedge against potential losses and make only those investments that are profitable for you. Here are the top 3 mistakes every cryptocurrency trader makes that you should try to avoid in order to make better investments.

Using Inappropriate Platform.

Purchasing and selling cryptocurrencies has a lot do with the kind of platform you’re using to make transactions and to follow price trends. Not using the right platforms for cryptocurrency trading can make it difficult for you to follow and analyze market trends.

It would deprive you of vital trading signals and information that can make-or-break an investment. People are often lured into using unsuitable platforms and end up making misinformed decisions.

Making Emotionally Driven Trade Decisions.

Even though cryptocurrency trading has risks associated with it, the trading decisions are usually made strategically, after taking a lot of market fundamentals, trends, and signals into consideration.

Given all the hype around cryptocurrencies, people often have the urge to deviate from their strategies and make emotionally driven decisions, due to the bandwagon effect, peer pressure or similar biases.

People might even engage in panic-selling as soon as they see an unexpected negative trend in the market. While people like to believe that deviating from their strategy and making decisions based on emotions can help them minimize losses in a falling market, it isn’t exactly true.

Even if things do not go as planned, the best thing to do is reconsider the strategy and devise a contingency plan for unexpected situations, instead of making emotionally driven decisions. Using state-of-the-art trading software and automation can help you minimize emotional biases in your trading strategy.

Avoiding Risk Management Techniques.

Just like any other investment, diversifying your portfolio in cryptocurrency trading can help you a lot in reducing the risks. A good strategy to diversify your crypto portfolio is to trade in pairings. Popular pairings of cryptocurrencies include BTC/EUR, BTC/USD, BTC/BCH, BTC/ETH, and BTC/GBP.

Another highly effective technique to manage risk is to use stop loss. This tool allows you to automatically liquidate your investment as soon as the value of your asset reaches a specified price. You can use stop losses after thoroughly analyzing your risk tolerance and incorporate this technique into your wider cryptocurrency trading strategy.

Conclusion:

Using the right information, knowledge, and assistance, crypto trading can be used to generate incredibly rewarding returns on your disposable incomes. If you can manage to stick to the best practices and avoid mistakes that have proven to trigger losses, you’re good to go.