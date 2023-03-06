Top 3 Craziest Casinos

Across the globe there are some seriously incredible casinos, each having their own unique twist, but always maintaining that five-star casino quality. In this article you’ll find out our top three favourite casinos. Whether they are crazy for their architecture, floor space or just their epic gaming environment – there’s lots of reasons why we love them.

Although, if you aren’t wanting to travel far to play your favourite games you can play online! Games like Blackjack, Poker, Roulette and Slots casino can all be played from the comfort of your own home, whilst making it feel like you’re at a real-life casino table!

Keep reading to find out our top three craziest casinos, to discover which you want to visit first!

Casino Baden-Baden

This casino is located within The Kurhaus, which is a spa resort, casino, and conference complex in Baden-Baden, Germany, in the outskirts of the Black Forest. Not only does the complex have everything you could ever need whilst you’re visiting, but it also has one of the most beautiful casinos, with some breathtaking architecture.

The main structure was designed in 1824 by Friedrich Weinbrenner, and although a casino was incorporated from the inception of the Kurhaus, it only began to achieve international fame in the mid-1830s, when gambling was forbidden in France. This legal barrier encouraged gamblers to cross the border where they could try their luck at Baden-Baden’s gaming tables.

The casino itself is fairly big and offers 140, slot machines, 15 live game tables including Blackjack, Roulette and Poker. Poker lovers will find cash tables featuring games such as Texas Hold ‘em as well!

Do you think you’ll be crossing the border anytime soon to visit this casino?

Casino de Monte-Carlo

This is one of the most famous casinos in the world, known by the majority of players and always on a bucket list for casino lovers! Built in 1863, the iconic Casino de Monte-Carlo is located in Monte Carlo, Monaco, situated at the base of the Maritime Alps along the French Riviera.

This hotel and casino has a whopping seven restaurants, one of which is a three Michelin-star gourmet dining restaurant. It also boasts one of the most celebrated wine cellars on the Riviera, with almost 600,000 bottles, four bars, meeting and event space, private rooms, a 75,347 square foot world-famous Les Thermes Marins Monte-Carlo spa, and the Monte-Carlo Country Club, which offers 21 clay courts, two hard courts, two squash courts, and an 18-hole golf course and beach club, among other amenities.

The 108,000 square feet of gaming is split into seven different salons, each catering to a different type of game. Who wouldn’t want to play here?

Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

This casino definitely deserves a place in the top three as it is the world’s second most expensive casino to ever be built! Singapore’s Marina Bay cost $5.5 billion to construct. It’s also home to the largest atrium casino on earth, with 500 gaming tables and 2,500 slot machines! However, it’s not just a casino you’ll find at this venue, The resort also features the Marina Bay Sands Science Museum and a grand theatre, where you can spend hours upon hours exploring the wonderful exhibits. But the highlight is SkyPark on the 57th floor, boasting a 500-foot infinity pool that feels as if you’re swimming atop Singapore with its 360-degree views. Would you be brave enough to swim in this water?

So, which will you be visiting first? Have any of these locations made it into your top three craziest casinos?