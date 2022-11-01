Top 3 Best Modern Sofas To Consider in 2022

For those who love to indulge their home with a modern theme, it can be difficult to keep up with the changes in modern interior design every year. Even keeping up every two or three years can be challenging, and ‘what’s in’ can vary greatly over a few years.

But if you want to create a modern aesthetic that lasts, investing in some of the best modern sofas on the market is a great way to do so. Finding something elegant and distinctive but friendly to these changes is a must.

In today’s article, we’ll cover some of the best sofas for modern homes that you can buy in 2022.

Himolla Sofas

For over 70 years, Himolla has been creating wonderful pieces of furniture, including its impressive range of sofas. Regarding upholstery and furniture designed for comfort, Himolla is one of the biggest brand names.

Himolla started life out of a small workshop in southern Germany (near Munich) and has since grown to be one of the best at what they do in Europe.

They have a few furniture lines released that includes a sofa piece, such as:

Himolla Rhine range; with both fixed and recliner models. This range has the choice of 2-seater, 3-seater, and even electric recliner models available for their sofas. That isn’t to mention the ample choice of fabrics and materials available for selection.

Himolla Cygnet range; a sleeker range with distinct curves and a less imposing presence. This range offers both 3-seater and 2-seater models like the Rhine range and fixed or recliner options. Discover its full range of features, including electrically adjustable headrests and more.

Decide to buy a modern sofa that’ll outlast any shifts in trends or styles for years to come. Choose a multi-award-winning furniture manufacturer that understands what it means to create beautiful, high-end upholstery products.

Celebrity Sofas

As a specialist in manufacturing high-quality recliner chairs and sofas, Celebrity is worth consideration for any modern interior design. With a huge range to select from, Celebrity has made it its mission to ensure its expansive range of premium recliners is suitable for homes no matter their theme.

Celebrity have been manufacturing recliners for over 30 years right here in the UK. Based out of Nottinghamshire and with a manufacturing location also based in Southern Scotland, Celebrity leads the way as the industry standard for recliners.

Their designs are perfect for all kinds of people, from those who want an additional relaxation feature for their sofa to people that use the recliners to aid their mobility.

Take a look at the following:

The Celebrity Pembroke range; a 2-seater recliner sofa that’s designed with neutrality in mind. The neutral shades will ensure it blends with a vast range of home aesthetics. Also, its scalloped back and contemporary-shaped arms keep it comfortable and modern looking.

The Celebrity Somersby range, with both a 2-seater and 3-seater option available. The Somersby range has plenty of choices for prospective buyers, with recliner models available and fixed models. The Somersby range is available in fabric and leather options and boasts a contemporary look with exceptional comfort.

See what Celebrity sofa fits your needs the best for your modern aesthetic.

G Plan Sofas

G Plan sofas offer one of the biggest selections for modern sofas on the market today. Starting with Ebenezer Gomme in 1898 and becoming a staple name of British upholstery by 1953, G Plan is often regarded as one of the biggest high-end upholstery manufacturers in the UK.

All of G plan’s furniture has been hand-crafted by their expert artisans to ensure that every piece that reaches one of the 500 stockists is nothing short of perfect.

Included in their expansive selection of sofas are collections that would be better suited to the modern home, these are collections such as:

Jackson range; a wonderfully crafted sofa that features smooth curves and neat lines that really drives home a modern feel. That isn’t considering that the Jackson 2-seaters and 3-seaters have over 130 fabric options from three different fabric ranges. No matter your home’s style, if you like the Jackson style, there will be a fabric choice.

Washington Range; the Washington range has a similar style to the Jackson range but comes with neater lines and less curvature. The Washington Range is also a power recliner range, meaning you can relax in supreme comfort.

Spencer Range, one of the bigger selections from G Plan, especially for modern sofas, the Spencer range boasts 2-seater, 3-seater, and 3-seater chaise sofas. This includes chaise sofas with storage, leather and fabric models for all three sofa variants, and even recliner options available.

For those looking to keep a modern edge for their main sitting room, G Plan has you covered.

Conclusion

We hope our run down of our top three best modern sofas was helpful. Draw inspiration from the list, get browsing, and find that ideal sofa for your home today!