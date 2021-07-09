Top 20 SEO Statistics To Help You Land On The First Page In 2021

Just because you’re an expert in your field, it doesn’t mean that the average person will find your website and purchase from you. That’s where the website SEO company role comes into play for any small business owner out there. By knowing how often people search on various keywords related to what they offer, their site becomes more visible when those words are typed into a browser or searched via Google. It can also help them know which marketing strategies work best with these data sets, so they don’t waste time testing everything under the sun only to be left confused about why nothing seems effective lately.

The internet is constantly changing and evolving. As a result, your website’s SEO ranking may change as the competition for search engine results improve. It can be difficult to keep up with all of these changes, but if you want your site showing on top in Google searches website SEO Company will help. To stay ahead of the game, a good understanding of SEO statistics helps immensely.

More than 1 billion people use Google each day. The average person spends approximately 3 hours a day on their phone, meaning they’re still spending time online. Mobile searches are up to 50% of all search queries. By 2021, mobile will be the primary platform for conducting business and shopping online. The number of global internet users is predicted to grow from 3 billion in 2020 to 4.3 billion by 2021. Mobile search queries are on the rise and are expected to account for 56% of all searches by 2021. 70% of people will be using a mobile device as their primary source for accessing the internet. Google will be the primary search engine in 2021. People are more likely to click on the first result than any other result. Social media posts with videos get double the engagement rate of those without videos. Over 50% of online shopping starts from mobile devices. The increase in voice search. Mobile-friendly websites and apps will increase. Video marketing will increase to engage with customers on social media channels. It’s a well-known fact that smartphones have become the most popular and ubiquitous devices for internet use. An interesting study showed that 51% of smartphone users discover new companies or products while using search engines on their phones, which has helped many upstart businesses get more exposure to potential customers. In a recent study, it was found that 40% of people search only on their smartphones. With the rise in popularity of Google’s “mobile-friendly” algorithm and apps like Instagram becoming more accessible to social media users across all platforms, this trend can be expected. The internet has changed the way we buy things. In 2017, searches including “Where to buy” and “near me” have increased by 200%. With so many options at our fingertips, it is not easy to figure out which one is best for you. But, whether you are looking for clothing or car parts, there’s a place online where buyers will find what they need with just a few clicks of their mouse. 61% of mobile searchers are more likely to contact a local business if they have a mobile-friendly site. This is because many people feel that it’s easier and faster, with less data usage. Over 70% of people use search engines to find the information they need. 40% of consumers say that seeing a product or service in the top three organic search results would make them more likely to buy it.

Organic traffic from Google is down by 17% since 2012

In the last five years alone, conversion rates have decreased by 11% for desktop users and 12% for mobile devices. This is in addition to an 8% drop in bounce rate over this same period which means that people who visit a site or app spend less time on average than before when browsing pages with ads appearing at the top of their browser window.

51% of marketers report that their SEO efforts have increased revenue by an average of $25,000/month

According to Moz, the number one ranking factor is “quality content” with 67%

86% of individuals lookup the location of a business on Google Maps

Local SEO Statistics for 2021

No one is trying to predict the future, but we can all agree that a lot will happen in 2021. So what does the future look like for local SEO? It’s hard to say, but if these projections come true, they might not be pretty. For starters, experts predict that each day there will be an increase of one billion Google searches made on mobile devices by 2020; this number is expected to continue indefinitely and result in a whopping 1 trillion search queries per year. What about population growth rates? Experts anticipate 2% annual global urbanization (that means towns are becoming cities), which would lead us up to over 10 billion people – 7 million new city-dwellers every month.

In 2021, the number of people in your local area using search engines will grow by more than 10% to 1.4 billion, and nearly half a million new businesses will begin promoting their products with SEO (Search Engine Optimization). Of course, search engine traffic should continue its growth for at least another decade as it has over the past ten years or so, but you might want to start preparing now if you aim for 2025.

Local SEO is an often overlooked aspect of online marketing. With the influx in popularity for local businesses, however, this sector has undergone a tremendous increase. If you want to be on par with your competition and stay relevant within the competitive landscape, then it’s best that you pay attention.