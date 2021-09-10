Top 10 Web Design Agency Sites

Why risk your brand’s image with an unattractive website?

Did you know that 48% of users think that the number one deciding factor in a business’ credibility is their website design? If you think the correct colour palette for the sidebar banner or the custom buttons on the upper left side don’t matter, think again. It’s not a matter of life or death or anything, but some would argue it’s equally just as important.

Today, website design has become somewhat synonymous with the performance of any brand. Website design plays a vital role in building a strong online presence for any business. To give your company a fighting chance in the cutthroat market, your website has to check all the right boxes of any competent ecommerce site. It has to be responsive, easy-to-navigate, and unquestionably appealing with thematic visuals that attract potential prospects.

They are absolutely necessary for building a brand online, attracting customers, boosting revenue, and maintaining a positive reputation. Of course, all of that is easier said than done. It can be quite overwhelming getting into the nooks and crannies of web development if you’re not well-versed in the technical language – hence outsourcing.

From marketing firms to advertising agencies to full-service design studios, these web design agency sites are in a different league altogether. Not only must they showcase all the wonderful work an agency has done, but they also have to grab users’ attention to help the business stand out from the crowd.

1. Lounge Lizard

With over 23 years of experience in website design and development, it’s nearly impossible to leave Lounge Lizard off any web design list. They’re fluent in more than just the intricacies of website mapping, however, and also cater to other services: digital marketing, social media, SEO, and mobile app development, to name a few. Founded in 1998, Lounge Lizard have sworn their allegiance to driving leads and produce design to the forefront of any business’ marketing strategy across all industries. They now have offices set up in NYC, Long Island, Nashville, Washington DC, and Los Angeles.

2. Top Notch Dezigns

Hailed as one of the best web design agencies in the USA, Top Notch Design deals primarily with boosting the online presence of their clients. They are masters of designing and building a website that takes into consideration every small detail of your business, creating a highly personalised and proprietary look. They focus on creating an easy-to-navigate website that can help you attract more visitors. The team brings in both; the experience as well as the expertise to build a well-designed, fully responsive website. By examining the key metrics of your business, Top Notch Designs effectively executes your marketing campaigns and increases sales.

3. Báchoo Design Studio

One of the most unique brands on this list, Báchoo Design Studio is a multidisciplinary design studio based in Kyiv, Ukraine. Founded in 2015, their team has been consistent with putting out top-of-the-line work in the fields of UI, UX, product, and web designs that has pushed their clients legions ahead of their competition. Báchoo Design Studio primarily serves midmarket businesses in the IT, education and businesses services industries looking to break the norm and go with something daring.

4. Blue Fountain Media

This New York-based web design agency is one of the leading results-driven companies that boasts of crafting experiences that more than just connect consumer and company. Established in 2003, Blue Fountain Media believes in driving the digital world and empowering people with website design, app development, branding and strategy, and digital marketing services, specially designed for users with a purpose for discoverability and relevance. With nearly 2 decades worth of expertise, they have mastered the art of delivering brand and human-centric digital experiences and transforming global enterprises with data, deep domain expertise, all within the bounds of authenticity.

5. Kobe Digital

Kobe Digital is a programmatic future-focused marketing agency that truly appreciates and succeeds in building long-term relationships. While not having been in the industry as long as their other counterparts, they have steadily founded themselves as a solid player in the business. By utilizing the right marketing, design and technology mix, Kobe Digital delivers only the best solutions with full integrity barring the business size or client budget. With an indispensable accuracy for understanding the millennial curve, Kobe Digital is known for reaching the key demographics better than the others.

6. Huemor

It is no small feat for new businesses to stand out in a competitive digital space – and no one knows this better than Huemor. The company has a design policy that focuses on adding value to B2B and B2C brands by combining unique storytelling, web development, and web designing skills. Huemor creates digital products for you that can help you generate more revenue. They help businesses increase website traffic, potential leads, and overall conversions. By identifying a company’s branding goals from the get go, it makes it easier for them to guide clients through a smooth process that ultimately helps scale their business beyond expectations.

7. Jordan Crown

If you’re looking for a solid web design agency that can build you a website capable of gaining solid momentum, Jordan Crown is your go-to agency. Having been in the business for over a decade, they stand to be one of the highest-ranked web design agencies in the USA. Jordan Crown demonstrates a strong understanding of web design and web development projects. They can help you build a website that attracts heavy traffic without compromising quality.

8. Conversant Media

A sister company of Epsilon, Conversant Media is widely regarded as the industry’s most potent personalised digital media company. They transform businesses from all industries through next-gen technology, creative ideas, and a staggering amount of data. They have a clientele of 4,300+ clients, including 400+ blue-chip brands and 65 top retailers.

9. OSC Web Design

Not a stranger to a majority of US companies, OSC Web Design has helped a number of grand-scale companies get to where they are today. They are one of the most well-known and respected marketing and graphic design agency that develops a prosperous online presence for any business. They also offer strategic marketing plans for businesses of all kinds.

10. Ruckus

After more than decades of facilitating beyond actionable results, Ruckus is another results-driven firm built on creating real value to businesses in all industries. They are an end-to-end service provider powered by experienced people, all coming together to drive the maximum amount of positive change for companies and global influencers. Ruckus specializes in customer and core strategic engagements, which consistently drives more significant action and awareness for clients.

Conclusion

Never underestimate the power of good optics.From marketing to development to full-service designs, these creative design agencies can be your winning ticket into success in a trajectory that only some can dream of.