Top 10 US Universities for Business & Management

The US is the country with the highest number of reputable business universities. If you’ve set your eyes on studying business and management, you are aiming at the right place.

Great business schools have strong programs that sharpen your entrepreneurial skills, teach you leadership, and prepare you for the wilderness that is the world of business.

Are you curious about which schools can do the job right?

Here is the list of US universities with the best business and management programs.

1. Harvard University

On Financial Times Global MBA Ranking for 2020, Harvard took first place. The prestigiousness of Harvard University’s Business School is what attracts over 40,000 applicants each year. Harvard Business School has a 2-year MBA, as well as doctoral programs that can take you to a Ph.D. or DBA.

2. University of Pennsylvania

The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania was established in 1881, which makes it the world’s oldest collegiate school of business. Some of the notable names that are a part of Wharton School’s alumni are Elon Musk, Warren Buffet, and Sundar Pichai, to name a few. Wharton also offers dual degree programs for their MBA students.

3. Stanford University

Stanford’s graduate business school can lead you to MBA, Ph.D., master’s, and executive degree. However, this is a highly selective school, with only a 4.3% acceptance rate. You will need to step up your admission game and maybe find the best writing services to help you out if this is your college of choice.

4. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

MIT is the hub of entrepreneurship. Even the undergraduate program offers a course (Course 15) that introduces business skills. MIT’s degree is respectable in any corner of the world. So, if you manage to attain it, your great business ideas will have a strong educational background as an investor magnet.

5. Columbia University

This New York-based university excels in both undergraduate and graduate education. Their elective business courses prepare students for real business challenges. As “the very center of business,” this is the school where you can gain the latest insights and practices for developing a foundation in business.

6. University of Chicago

The University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business was the first business school that started an MBA program in business in 1943. What’s more, 9 Nobel Laureates in the Economic Sciences are associated with this school. Some departments and concentrations that might interest you are an international business, entrepreneurship, general management, etc.

7. University of California, Berkeley

The Haas School of Business at the University of California is a school with a global reach. The [email protected] program assigns MBA students to work with executives at reputable companies like Visa, Panasonic, Disney, and more. With business courses with an international focus, Berkeley can prepare you for global business achievements.

8. Yale University

University’s Yale School of Management is yet another school that maintains its high rank, year after year. Students can get involved in several academic centers such as the Center for Business and the Environment, the Center for Customer Insights, and the International Center for Finance. A few years ago, Yale was the first to introduce a year-long Master’s in Systemic Risk.

9. University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)

The graduate business school at UCLA is The UCLA Anderson School of Management. In this school, you can attain MBA, PGPX, Financial Engineering, and Ph.D. degree. The school’s mission is “to transform management thinking and prepare future leaders for evolving careers in ever-changing organizations and markets — and for lives of significance.”

10. New York University (NYU)

One of the most prestigious and the oldest business schools in the world is New York University’s Stern School of Business. The degree you can attain is MBA in general management. However, you can specialize in more areas (up to three).

Final Thoughts

Business and management is a popular direction so there are plenty of options. Whether you choose some of these universities or end up at Duke or Cornell, the important thing is that you follow your dreams. Be persistent and pave your wave to your place in the world of business with the help of a respected degree.

About the Author

Mark Blackwood is a writer and editor. His interests and writing experience vary from innovation in education over technology to business trends. Mark actively works on staying up to date with new writing techniques and industry news by attending conferences. He has also been a guest speaker several times. In his free time, Mark works on his book and hikes.