Top 10 Trust-worthy App Development Companies

In 2023, mobile app downloads are expected to go up to 258 billion USD by 2023.

As a business owner, it’s essential that you’re always looking to constantly innovate and make strides to take your company to the next level. Since the onslaught of the pandemic, many companies have been enforcing their digitalisation routes more than ever. Reputed brands and organizations are going app-only, with many large businesses thinking of going mobile-first.

It doesn’t matter what industry it is, business owners, startups and enterprises are focusing on moving to the next level going digital. More importantly, the business benefits of building a mobile app are gratuitous.

While it can be a daunting task, the key to a good app really is selecting the right app developer for your project. There are hundreds, if not thousands, of avenues for any business person to get their hands on creative and talented minds that will breathe life into their project.

Due to the nature of the app development process, the top Android and iOS app developers can be found scattered across the globe. You can call on someone from the isolated lands of Norway to the bustling city of Osaka to do the job for you now, it doesn’t have to be so localized anymore. In many cases, these companies often split their office between multiple locations to make accessibility easier for potential clients.

Here are 10 of the most trustworthy app development companies you should check out:

1. Blue Label Labs

One of the most popular companies in the world, Blue Label Labs offers reliable iOS, Android, and Hybrid mobile app development services for just about any niche. This company is known for their outstanding services for business applications which require a professional team of developers and testers, so you can rest easy knowing the labours of your love is being handled with utmost care. Blue Label Labs is well-versed in dealing with an array of services which includes development for iPhone and iOS, Android, Mobile Web, React Native and Clover POS.

2. OpenXcell

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in the USA, OpenXcell is an industry-leading and reliable software and mobile app development company best known for delivering engaging mobile apps. Their innovative software solutions and successful adoption of newer technologies have allowed them to evolve into becoming a one-stop-shop for delivering end-to-end Business & Technology Consultation. They have a stellar reputation for adhering to their self-imposed strict timelines and quality deliverables.

3. Hyperlink Infosystem

Based in London, Hyperlink Infosystem is a leading web and mobile app development company with over 250+ developers on its team. They have a development centre in India and offices in the USA, UAE, and France. They provide only world-class services in many areas not exclusive to, but including web & app development, blockchain solutions, AR/VR apps, game apps, salesforce, AI, data science, and much more. They have massive experience in developing state-of-the-art mobile-based applications at a cost-effective price.

4. Resourcifi

One of the most well-regarded app development companies in the world, Resourcifi is best-known for its specialities in Native app development and Hybrid app development. The developers over at this innovative company are experts in building apps which generate the most revenue. Resourcifi has a diverse team and its developers are well versed in building mobile apps for varied industries like Automobile, Education, Healthcare, and Finance. They also offer flexible hiring models, which means that you can hire mobile app developers on a part-time, full-time basis, or on a project basis.

5. Utility

From startup ventures to Fortune 500 brands, Utility caters to any and all demands of the digital decade. They specialise primarily in crafting custom mobile applications and web software with innovative partners. Founded by digital leaders from companies like Major League Baseball and McCann Erickson, Utility is built by folks that have been on the other side of the table. Their all-star team is composed of only the best digital product strategists, user experience designers, and top-tier software engineers.

6. Mercury Development

Based out of Miami, Mercury Development has a number of well-trained developers and is experienced in deploying the latest technologies in order to make the apps they build are bug-free and errorless. This top mobile app development company’s dedication, passion, and responsibility towards their profession make them stand apart in the industry.

7. Mubaloo

Mubaloo is the UK’s leading, award-winning digital consultancy and development agency specializing in mobile and app development. The company believes in making user’s lives better through the use of technology as they deliver only the best results to their clients. Over the past 10 years, Mubaloo has created over 300 apps and digital products with leading organizations worldwide.

8. Empire Elements

Based in the United Kingdom, Empire Elements turns your idea into a viable product and business asset with ease. This customer-centric web and mobile app development company builds MVPs for startups, mobile apps & web design development for serial tech entrepreneurs, startups, and investors that want to disrupt their industry.

9. STRV

A long-time player in the industry, STRV has built multiple products in their many years in the industry and have offices in more than 1 location. STRV has made its spot in this list of top 10 mobile app development companies for all the right reasons. Their clients are amongst the top brands in the world. This top mobile app development company upholds the “partner-partner” approach by which they view each product as valuable as it is for the clients.

10. Swenson He

Since 2014, Swenson He has been steadily associating themselves with only the best and trusted brands out there to digitize their services. The developers at this company have built high-tech apps along with sharing their expert thoughts on the latest technologies they use to build the apps. If you have a mobile app development project that you need to work on and you have stringent deadlines, Swenson He is the company you’re looking to shake hands with.