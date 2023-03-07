Top 10 Software Development Companies

Today’s software development world is overflowing with companies that do web development, mobile development, data analytics, and more. Finding the best custom Software Development company can be difficult. Our ranking of development studios is designed to make the process easier. Here are the top 10 companies that provide professional software development services:

Google

Google is one of the leading providers of software development services and offers quality services and tools for application development.

Microsoft

This company is one of the leading software and services providers in the world. Their headquarters is located in Redmond, Washington, USA. They offer a wide range of services including programming, administration, testing, support and maintenance. They have a high reputation in the industry for the high quality of their products and services.

IBM

This company has more than 100 years of experience in software development and services. Their main location is in Armonk, New York, USA. They offer a wide range of services including software development, data analysis, administration, support, and maintenance. They have a high reputation in the industry for the high quality of their products and services.

Oracle

This company is the leading software and services provider in the world. Their headquarters is located in Redwood, California, USA. They offer various services including programming, database development, data analysis, administration, and support. They also have a high reputation in the industry for the high quality of their products and services.

HP

HP offers professional software development solutions, as well as data analysis, machine learning, and intelligent tools.

Amazon

Amazon offers tools for software development, as well as data analysis, machine learning and intelligent tools.

Adobe

Adobe offers professional software development solutions as well as tools for mobile applications, data analysis and web development.

SAP

SAP is one of the leading software development providers and offers tools for process automation.

Salesforce

Salesforce is one of the leading providers of software development services and has been offering tools for data analysis and web development for more than two decades.

Dell

Dell is the IT company with the highest revenue in the world. More than 10 million customers from 180 countries worldwide generate revenue. It is worth noting that about 99% of Fortune 500 companies cooperate with Dell. The IT giant began its history in 1984 by producing computers and related accessories. Then, through acquisitions of EMC, Pivotal, RSA, VMware, Secureworks and Virtustream, it seamlessly moved into cloud platforms, data centers, virtual reality technology, digital security and other high-tech and mobile structures.

TD Synnex

TD Synnex emerged in 2021 from the merger of two IT giants, Synnex and Tech Data. By joining forces, they gained a customer base of 150,000 clients, among which we can highlight major customers such as Google, HP Enterprise, Google, Panasonic, Lenovo, Microsoft. But we will clarify that in the software market, this company will be an outsourcer. It connects buyers and sellers of software technology, high-tech systems and related hardware. Related activities include strategic business solutions and marketing services.

All of these companies offer a wide range of services and products to help solve software-related problems. However, to choose the right company for software development, it is necessary to conduct detailed research and evaluate all the parameters offered, including the developers’ experience, reputation of the company, quality of products and services, project cost and availability of technical support and maintenance.