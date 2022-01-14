Top 10 Ski Resorts in Europe: Winter is Coming

Winter is coming. So, how to spend time during frosty winter days? Of course, you can stay at home and watch movies or play demo slots online, but the better decision is to go out and have some fun. And skiing is one of the best things to do this time of year. However, you have to pick a good spot to make the best out of your time and money. Today, you will get to know the top 10 ski resorts in Europe.

1. Courchevel, France

It is the largest of all interlinked ski resorts in the world. Some people call it the Les Trois Vallées or the Three Valleys.

It spans 150 kilometers of alpine runs. The ski resort has 60 lifts and about 600 kilometers of ski runs. There are also four glaciers here that cover ten summits. It has an altitude of 2,500 meters.

The resort uses state-of-the-art technology to groom the facilities. It will host the 2022 Alpine Ski World Cup for slalom, downhill and other competitions.

2. Zermatt, Switzerland

This resort boasts of the most incredible vertical drops in the world. With altitudes as high as 3,900 meters, it has the iconic landmark called the Matterhorn. In addition, it is a highly scenic ski resort with a 350-kilometre trail system.

Ski enthusiasts love Zermatt because of its long runs. The runs end to a village, and residents in the area could actually ski on their way back home. In 2019, the Matterhorn Glacier Ride opened. It has the highest 3S cable ride that carries 2,000 passengers an hour.

3. Val d’Isere, France

What makes this a lovable ski resort is it has 300 kilometers of skiable terrain. There are more than 150 ski lifts to serve the visitors, and the lowest terrain is at an altitude of 1,550 meters. The highest altitude is 3,550 meters.

One famous spot here is the Espace Kelly. It is a terrain named after Jean-Claude Kelly and gold medalist and native of the area.

The ski resort is for all levels of skills. Beginners and children will find a good spot here to learn how to ski. There are magic carpet lifts that can take young people to downhole slopes. They also provide services where you could hire a ski instructor.

4. Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy

This ski resort has five ragged peaks that offer a beautiful view of the Cinque Torri. It has superb ski terrain, and it is why they held the 1956 ski Winter Olympics here.

Cortina shares resorts with the Dolomites or the Dolomit Sperski Pass. Visitors get access to the lifts that pass through all these trails. There are small resorts like the Val Gardena, and the trails can cover 400 kilometres. The trail includes the Marmolada Glacier, an area declared as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

5. St. Moritz, Switzerland

St. Moritz is a world-class skiing resort. It is for this reason that a lot of ski competitions happen here. For example, the Winter Olympics happened here in 1928 and 1948. One of the most spectacular events one can witness is the Olympic ski jump.

St. Moritz offers intermediate runs. There are 20 lifts that can take you to the slopes and pistes. They serve every skill level. Above the terrain, one will see the magnificence of the Alpine views.

6. Chamonix, France

At the base of this slope is a French Alpine village. Its tallest peak is at 4,807 meters, and this height is what makes the Chamonix an icon.

The site gained fame as it is the site for the first Winter Olympics. The terrain is challenging, as they offer differential heights, especially in the Grands Monets.

Those who are beginners in skiing can try areas like Brévent – Flégère. The terrain is conducive to all levels of skiers.

7. St. Anton, Austria

St. Anton is Austria’s largest interconnected ski resort. Overall, the resort covers seven villages. The skiing is almost 200 miles, and then there are another 120 miles of off-piste skiing.

As a world-class resort, it also boasts of dining and nightlife. In addition, it is at the heart of the Alberg region, and people refer to it as the cradle of Alpine skiing.

There are eight restaurants in the area, and Hospiz Alm (located next to the slope is the St. Christoph slope) has more than 2,900 large-format bottles of wine, particularly the Bordeaux.

8. Courmayeur, Italy

His resort is best for experts. The terrains are challenging. Also, it is an upscale resort that covers areas from Milan to Turin. The slopes offer an abundant terrain for off-piste enthusiasts. However, there are also areas for experts only.

9. Kitzbühel, Austria

People looking for romantic views will find it here. It is also high-end, with deluxe hotels and shops that offer pricey products. Despite being at the high spectrum of resorts, there are many small inns here run by families.

10. Val Gardena, Italy

The last on our list is another world-class resort that has similar terrains and amenities like Cortina. However, it is not as pricey as the latter. This resort covers the village of Val Gardena, and skiers will get a casual experience.