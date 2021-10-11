Top 10 Online Casinos for Canadian Gamblers: Choose the Best One

Best 10 Online Casinos in Canada. Reviews

To come up with this post, we have researched and tried our luck at the best online casinos in Canada. Our experts have personally tested all these websites to come up with the top ten list according to bonuses, game choice, reputability, and banking methods. Hopefully, this article will help you choose the best option for you. Let’s begin.

Over 400 games;

Live casino by Evolution Gaming;

Various customer support options;

Lucrative welcome bonus;

Mobile casino app;

More than 15 years on the market.

Betway Casino has been a significant player in the industry since 2006. It has a library of over 400 games, most of which are slots. However, there are also table games, poker rooms, and a live casino lobby. Most games are supplied by Microgaming. The casino offers new games every month. The live dealer games are provided by Evolution Gaming, the world-known developer.

The platform is designed for gamblers of any bankroll and budget, and the games offer multiple betting options.

The welcome package at Betway Casino is the one promotion that is always available. With every first deposit, newcomers get a 100% match bonus up to $250. However, there is a 50x playthrough wagering requirement.

Quick withdrawals;

A wide range of withdrawal methods;

Mobile compatibility;

Live chat available 24/7.

This platform is owned by Direx N.V Casinos. The Bob Casino was established in 2017 and has already built a strong reputation. This casino has a library of over 2,000 slots from NetEnt, BetSoft Gaming, Authentic, Pragmatic Play, Booming Games, ELK, and other providers. All of these come with multiple fun features and great graphics. There are also many roulette and blackjack tables along with games like poker, baccarat, Jacks or Better, and Dream Catcher.

Bob Casino is one of several casinos out there that offer free spins without deposits. The bonus package for newcomers includes 130 free spins + €/$500 in cash. Players can make three deposits total to take full advantage of the welcome bonus.

Bob Casino offers all of the most trustworthy payment options, including MasterCard, Visa, Maestro, Neteller, Skrill, Wire Transfer, Paysafecard, iDebit, Interac online, Rapid Transfer, and more. The platform charges no commission for deposits or withdrawals. Deposits are almost instant, and withdrawals are also processed very quickly.

A huge collection of more than 3,000 online slots;

Customer support team available 24/7 via live chat;

Generous welcome package and weekly reload bonuses;

Exclusive VIP program.

This website has been operated by Direx N.V. since 2016. One of its specific features is that this casino accepts cryptocurrencies. The platform offers a generous bonus package for newcomers and weekly bonuses for frequent players.

Playamo Casino features over 3,000 games. Most of these are slots, but there are also all other types of online casino gaming options. You can also find several progressive slots in its collection. Playamo offers more than 150 live dealer games.

It features a user-friendly banking system with various deposit methods. There are more than 30 accepted payment methods here, including Visa, MasterCard, Neteller, Skrill, Paysafecard, and cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin. Playamo promises fast withdrawals.

600+ games;

Multiple payment options;

Lucrative welcome bonus.

Spin Casino holds a license from Malta Gaming Authority and Kahnawake Gaming Commission. This platform uses only Microgaming’s software for its animated casino games. You will find a little bit of everything here, including slots, video poker, table games, and a live dealer casino.

This platform divides its $1000 Welcome Bonus package into three parts, one for each of a new player’s first three deposits. There is a 50x wagering requirement.

Spin Casino offers varied banking methods for users’ convenience. It processes the majority of withdrawal requests within 48 hours.

Software from the leading companies;

Support available through live chat 24/7;

Mobile compatible;

256-bit SSL encryption.

Wild Tokyo Casino is a Japanese-themed online casino from Altaprime Limited. This platform was established in 2020 and still holds a Curacao license. It offers games from almost 40 providers, including big names like Evolution Gaming and Microgaming, and small-scale developers like BeeFee and Edict. The casino also supports tournaments, has a loyalty shop and VIP scheme, and promotes responsible gambling.

There are hundreds of slots of various themes and designs, big-money slots, over 170 table games, more than 75 live dealer games from leading providers Evolution, Pragmatic Play, and Ezugi.

Players from Canada can get a three-tier package of up to C$500 + 150 free spins. This package is available for ten days and has a 50x wagering requirement. It is split as follows:

1st deposit (minimum C$30): 100% up to €100 bonus and 100 free spins;

2nd deposit (minimum C$80): 50% up to €200 bonus;

3rd deposit (minimum C$50): 50 free spins.

The website offers various payment methods, including debit/credit cards, online payment service providers, and bank transfers.

More than 700 games;

Huge welcome bonus up to $1,200;

Round-the-clock withdrawals.

This website was established by Digimedia in 2000 and now holds a license from Malta Gaming Authority. The platform offers over 700 casino games to play, most of which are powered by Microgaming. These include over 500 slots, 82 table games, and live dealer games powered by Ezugi. The video stream is HD, and the audio is crystal clear.

Royal Vegas casino provides a juicy welcome package worth up to $1,200 for newcomers. It must be noted that there is a 50x wagering requirement. Besides, the website adds new bonuses and promotions regularly.

Royal Vegas has various banking methods to offer. Depending on your preferred method, the withdrawal time is between 24-48 hours. The minimum withdrawal is $50.

On the market since 2004;

Instant play and mobile versions available;

Certified by eCOGRA;

Live dealers option;

High payouts.

Platinum Play casino has been on the market for over 15 years and is an expert when it comes to high-quality gaming, security, and generous bonuses. It is compatible with both desktop and mobile devices. The platform holds a license from the Malta Gaming Authority.

This online casino features more than 600 games, including slots, table games, and a large selection of progressive jackpots. The immersive collection of slots includes everything from those classic three-reel, one-payline machines to advanced five-reel slot machines with progressive jackpots. There is a live dealer section with blackjack, roulette, and baccarat.

The Welcome Package offers up to $1,000 in bonuses plus 100 free spins. The bonus breaks down as follows:

Each of the first deposits brings 100% bonus matches up to $/€200;

25 free spins on the first deposit;

50 free spins on the third deposit;

25 free spins for the fifth deposit.

There are 16 accepted payment methods at Platinum Play Casino.

On the market since 1998;

Hot/cold indicators that tell you if jackpots are about to drop;

Over 430 slots;

Quickly responding customer support team;

Midweek and weekend bonuses for active players.

This casino was launched in 1998 and now has over 3.5 million active players globally. Jackpot City Casino is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority and fair play certified by eCOGRA.

The website has more than 630 games, including over 430 slots. It even offers regional and country-specific games like Australian pokies and UK-style pub fruit machines. There are also 70+ table games.

The Jackpot City Welcome Package offers new players up to $1,500. The wagering requirement is 70x. Furthermore, when a new player signs up, he or she is rewarded with 2,500 loyalty points, making him/her a bronze VIP member.

Various withdrawal methods;

Mobile-friendly;

Live chat available 24/7;

Approved by eCOGRA.

This platform has been powered by Microgaming since 2001. It holds a Malta Gaming Authority license and a certification from eCOGRA.

The games library includes over 500 titles, most of which are video slots. Luxury Casino also has a great selection of table games. Table limits start at just a dollar for most games, but the upper limits here are higher than many other similar Microgaming casinos, topping out at a breathtaking $25,000 per bet.

This platform offers plenty of banking options, including bank wire, debit and credit cards, and a wide selection of e-Wallets. There is a 48-hour reversal period placed on all withdrawals. During this time, a player can cancel his/her withdrawal and redeposit it back into the casino.

Various withdrawal methods;

Live chat available 24/7;

Approved by eCOGRA;

SSL-encrypted.

Zodiac Casino is part of the Casino Rewards Group that owns 29 betting providers. This website was launched in 2001 and now has over 550 games, many of which are from Microgaming. The library includes video slots, blackjack and roulette games, video poker games, progressive jackpot opportunities, and even live versions of poker, baccarat, blackjack, and roulette.

Zodiac Casino has a welcome offer for newcomers. It breaks down into a £20 welcome bonus allowing gamblers to spin £0.25 80 times on the Mega Moolah progressive slot machine. There is a 60x deposit wagering requirement for the first bonus and a 30x wagering requirement for further bonuses. The second deposit allows a 100% match bonus up to £100, the third a 50% match bonus up to £80, and the fourth and fifth a 50% match bonus up to £150.

There are multiple payment methods here, including traditional banking cards, instant banking, direct bank transfers, and various digital payment methods.

How We Choose the Best Canadian Online Casinos

We consider various criteria when reviewing casinos and deciding which ones to include in our list of recommendations. We assess them to better understand what a casino is like and what it has to offer. Here are the main criteria that we use for choosing the best casinos:

Security, fairness, and licensing. These are the number one thing we look for when selecting gambling websites. Each of these casinos is safe and reliable and holds a license from authorities that ensure the platform corresponds to all the requirements.

Games selection. Here, we listed only those casinos that offer the most game variety to make every player satisfied.

Generous bonuses. Our experts handpicked the most lucrative bonuses and promotions to include only the best casinos in this list.

Various banking methods. Ideally, an online casino has to accept multiple payment methods to allow gamblers to easily make deposits and withdrawals from their casino account. Besides, a reputable casino does not take any charges for making transactions.

Fast payouts. Players often wait several working days or even longer to receive their cash from online casinos. Many platforms are shortening the wait time, and some even provide withdrawals the same day a gambler makes the withdrawal.

Mobile compatibility. Many platforms have mobile-friendly websites that can be easily accessed and navigated through the smartphone’s browser. Many even offer an app that can be downloaded.

Support. We always reach the customer support managers to see how quickly and friendly they respond. We also check what options are there to get in touch. Ideally, customer support has to be available 24/7.

Your Questions Answered

Are online casinos popular in Canada?

Yes, they are extremely popular in Canada, mainly due to North America’s long association with gambling and the fact that Canadian gambling laws are some of the most relaxed in the world. By the way, Canada earns over $31,000,000,000 annually from online casinos.

What are the most popular casino games in Canada?

These are different forms of slots, especially video slots and progressive slots. Blackjack and roulette are also extremely popular among Canadians.

Is it safe to play online casinos in Canada?

Yes, it is completely safe if you choose reliable and licensed websites.

Do Canadian casinos hold licenses?

All the best casinos listed in this review are licensed by reliable authorities. But it is your responsibility to check any website you want to join before you sign in. Typically, information about a license is presented on the casino’s homepage.

Are online casinos fair?

If the platform holds a license, it is fair. The reason is the website is regulated and monitored by strict gambling commissions. Furthermore, licensed sites use Random Number Generators, so the game’s results are 100% random and fair.

How to make deposits and withdrawals?

To deposit and withdraw money, you should head over to the banking section and choose either “deposit” or “withdrawal.” Then, you have to select the preferred payment method from the available options and follow the instructions.

What are the best software developers?

The leading software developers in the industry are NetEnt, Evolution Gaming, Microgaming, and Playtech. They have been on the market for a long time and are known for their exciting, action-packed, and innovative games. Therefore, if you see any of these names powering an online casino, you can expect a great gaming experience.

How to choose the best gambling platform in Canada?

The first thing you have to always look for is a website’s license. This guarantees that the online casino is safe and trustworthy. Then, it is a matter of choosing according to your preferences, whether you like table games, progressive slots, live dealer games, or casinos that also offer a sportsbook. Other things to consider include a user interface, ease of navigation, customer service, mobile compatibility, payment options, withdrawal fees, and processing times.

Final Words

There are multiple trusted online casinos in Canada to play at. We have outlined the top 10 casinos that are safe and legal to play at in Canada. Whether you are looking for generous bonuses or entertaining games, this review includes options for everyone. This research was provided with the support of the Slotogate.com website, where you can find comprehensive information about gambling sites and providers. But even with such a wide selection, it is still better for you to do your own research before signing up at any online casino. Make sure to always gamble responsibly.