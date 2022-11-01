In the past couple of years, Node.js has been gaining popularity among startups and enterprises that strive to have faster and more responsive web applications with fewer resources required.

Node.js development is highly in demand, and it seems that this demand will continue to grow in the future as well. That being said, it’s important to know what the main trends are when it comes to Node development, so you can take advantage of them in your own projects.

In this article, we’ve put together a list of trends that will be popular among Node developers in 2023.

So, let’s get started!

Top 10 NodeJs Development Trends to be Follow in 2023

1. GraphQL

GraphQL is typically a query language for your API and a runtime for fulfilling those queries with existing data. GraphQL gives a complete and understandable description of the data in your API and gives clients the power to ask what they need and nothing more.

For example, if you have a list of users that includes full names and email addresses, it’s easy to imagine how an additional property might be useful.

With GraphQL, you can add this property without breaking any APIs or changing the schema. You can also use these features to update fields that are used in other objects.

2. MEAN & MERN Stack

MEAN is a JavaScript-based open-source web application framework for developing dynamic websites, mobile apps, and more. The acronym stands for MongoDB, Express, Angular, and Node.js. MERN is similar to but different from MEAN as it also includes React instead of Angular.

These frameworks are very popular among developers who are looking for a complete, all-in-one solution. They can be used for both frontend and backend development. They’re useful because they come with many templates that have everything you need to get started.

They also give you a lot of guidance and documentation so that you can focus on your app instead of figuring out how things work.

3. Real-Time Apps

Real-Time Apps are apps that run in the background of your device, sending data over the internet as it happens. This means that with a Real-Time App, you’ll always have up-to-date information on your device without having to refresh or reload anything.

In the 2020s, we’re going to see an increase in developers utilizing real-time technologies for their applications and websites. We’ve already seen this trend manifest itself among social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter.

By integrating features such as live video streaming, these companies have been able to offer their users a more immersive experience. The idea of seamless updates is also cropping up in other industries, with fitness trackers like Fitbit being popularized as early adopters of real-time technology. You can also hire remote developers from India to develop robust and scalable nodeJS applications.

4. Serverless Architecture

Serverless architecture is an architectural style that provides a way of building and deploying applications without the need to worry about what infrastructure is being used beneath the application. Though serverless architecture can sound like a buzzword, it’s actually one of the most powerful technologies available today.

With serverless architecture, developers don’t need to worry about scaling up resources or maintaining servers. The level of abstraction is significant because you can focus on developing your app rather than managing infrastructure.

You can simply deploy a function to AWS Lambda, Microsoft Azure Functions, or Google Cloud Functions and get immediate responses without worrying about load balancing, container management, or any other time-consuming tasks. There are many advantages of using serverless architectures for development purposes, like reduced costs and rapid deployment.

5. Internet of Things

The Internet of Things (IoT) is the idea that all physical objects, including machines and devices, can be uniquely identifiable on the internet. Connectivity for these objects will enable them to send and receive data over a network without requiring human-to-human or human-to-computer interaction.

As more things are connected to the internet, we are starting to see applications ranging from smart home systems such as Google Home and Amazon Alexa to self-driving cars.

6. Cloud Solutions

With so many different cloud solutions available, it can be difficult to decide on the right one for your needs. There are a few significant things you can do to help narrow down the options and find a good fit. Here are five great ways that businesses have used cloud solutions:

* Continuous integration and deployment

* Infrastructure as code (IaC)

* Automation and orchestration

* Backing up systems with data protection software like Zerto or Veeam

7. Microservice

Microservices is the concept of breaking up an application into smaller pieces so that each piece can be developed, maintained, and scaled independently. A microservice architecture allows for independent deployment, scalability, and change without impacting other services. It also enables developers to create a single service with only one responsibility, making it easier to test and deploy.

The Node JS community has given special attention to microservices due to their scalability benefits. Node JS’s lightweight runtime makes it ideal for building a cloud-native microservice as it does not require running over long periods of time or storing data on disk.

8. PWA Apps

A Progressive Web Application (PWA) is a web application that has some of the capabilities of a native mobile application. PWAs work on any browser and can be accessed from any device with internet connectivity, but they provide an app-like user experience.

For example, PWAs are like apps because they load quickly and provide immersive experiences, but they’re also like websites because they’re written in standard HTML5 and can be saved by bookmarking or accessing from search engines.

They can also send push notifications, use geolocation for social media check-ins, have offline support for when there’s no network connection, and can be installed onto devices’ home screens just like traditional apps.

The PWA market is expected to grow significantly as more companies start creating these applications that allow users to access all their information without downloading anything extra onto their devices.

9. Business App Development

There are so many startups and mid-sized businesses that use Node.js for designing and developing on-premise desktop apps or enterprise apps. It enables power and certain options that make it a good fit for business app development, such as outstanding I/O capabilities, lightweight code, and rapid development speed.

10. Scalability

It does not matter how small a business starts. It always aspires to be big at a very rapid pace. This means such businesses often look for suitable frameworks that can comfortably adapt and scale. In similar scenarios, Node.js is an ideal choice as it offers scalability along with flexibility. Node.js provides better feature updates and hosts for a broader audience seamlessly.

Conclusion