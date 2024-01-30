Top 10 Most Embarrassing AI Questions Asked By Brits

They say there’s no such thing as a stupid question, but the rise of artificial intelligence has indeed been testing that theory. As if Siri and Alexa weren’t suffering enough from a barrage of baffling inquiries, the British public has a knack for tickling both man and machine with their curiosity.

This compilation of bizarre and frankly hilarious questions, mined from a mix of Google’s search data and smart speaker command datasets collected by Ipsos MORI, shows how the Brits have been putting AI through its paces.

Are you Ready, AI?

Before we naughtily nose-dive into this list of outrageous queries, Repocket Technology Expert Jason Adler reminds us, “Privacy and data security are crucial when using AI, and remember to think before you ask – the internet never forgets!”

So, with that wise cautionary advice itching at our fingertips, let’s begin:

1. “Alexa, will you marry me?”

It’s a classic, both amusing and mildly worrying. Perhaps Brits have been watching too much ‘Her’ during lockdown.

2. “Do aliens exist?”

This question has stormed the UK’s AI search charts every year since 2016. Brits hope AI may harbour some ‘out of this world’ information.

3. “Is the tooth fairy real?

This particular query tugged at our heartstrings. While it needs to be clarified if hopeful children or curious adults primarily ask this question, it had to make the list.

4. “Can pigs fly?”

We may never know whether this is pure curiosity or an inquiry related to an ambitious pet project.

5. “Why aren’t dinosaurs still alive?”

Jurassic Park, anyone? Brits have a genuine interest in reviving these ancient creatures.

6. “Who let the dogs out?”

While it’s been two decades since Baha Men released their catchy tune, Brits are still hunting for the culprit.

7. “Does Santa Claus live in Iceland?”

Brits seemed a little confused about Santa’s headquarters; AI was evidently their trusted information source.

8. “Do I have a twin somewhere in the world?

Some Brits have been watching too many soap operas, hoping life may imitate art.

9. “What happens if I feed my gremlin after midnight?”

One cannot help but wonder what prompted this question. Are Gremlins making a stealthy comeback?

10. “Can a horse fit in a car boot?”

An inquiry that, against our better judgment, leaves us slightly concerned.

Context Matters

In the era of digital technology, the ease of sophisticated search tools often drives us towards more relaxed, informal methods of communication when using AI. Adler reinforces this, stating, “The anthropomorphising of AI technology tends to make users feel more comfortable in asking questions they may not typically ask another human.”



Thanks to the uncanny and hilarious questions Brits asked, we and AI have been entertained, and perhaps confounded, in equal measure.



So, next time you interact with AI, consider: should your query make the following list of the UK’s most intriguing or downright embarrassing questions? Time to raise the bar!