There are plenty of things to consider when choosing the best international dating sites. We analyzed dozens of platforms, their features, prices, profiles, security systems, and privacy policies to distinguish great platforms from the websites that aren’t worth your time, not to mention the money.

So, if you are interested in meeting international singles, take a look at this ranking and some tips that will help you use any global or regional dating platform effectively.

10 best international dating websites

JollyRomance – Best for guys who love discounts Best for guys who love discounts BravoDate – Best for active users of social media sites Best for active users of social media sites UkraineBride4You – Best for men looking for serious relationships with Slavic women Best for men looking for serious relationships with Slavic women EasternHoneys – Best for men looking for matches in Asia Best for men looking for matches in Asia AsianMelodies – Best for those who want it date hottest Asian girls Best for those who want it date hottest Asian girls CuteAsianWoman – Best for those who want to hear their Asian matches’ voices Best for those who want to hear their Asian matches’ voices TheLuckyDate – Best for those who used to find matches on Tinder Best for those who used to find matches on Tinder SingleSlavic – Best for experienced online dating site users Best for experienced online dating site users LatinFeels – Best for guys who are into Latin women Best for guys who are into Latin women AmourFactory – Best for those who are looking for a perfect Slavic girlfriend Best for those who are looking for a perfect Slavic girlfriend

Comparing reputable online dating sites

#1 Ranked international dating site—JollyRomance

✅ A lot of attractive single women from Russia, Ukraine, and other Eastern European countries

✅ Most profiles are validated

✅ You can follow members just like on social media site

JollyRomance is one of the best international dating sites for those who want to meet Slavic singles. Yes, you won’t meet an Asian or a Latin woman here, but if you know exactly that you’d like to date a Russian, Ukrainian or Belarusian lady, it’s rather a benefit than a drawback. So, what’s good about JollyRomance? First of all, it has one of the largest numbers of monthly visits, and the more people you can meet, the better chance you’ll find someone special.

There are a lot of features to use, from free search, winks, likes, and also following members (yes, you’ll see their posts pretty much like posts on Instagram) to premium services like messaging and gift delivery. The prices start from $0,20 per credit, which is less than on other top international dating sites.

Other international dating sites to try

JollyRomance, however, is not the only good international dating platform. Here are the foreign dating sites that can connect you with singles from different countries, from Colombia to the Philippines.

BravoDate —Best for guys who love discounts

✅ Free credits for new users

✅ The most useful features only

✅ Great support

What’s special about BravoDate? Like some other most popular dating sites from our list, it connects western men with Slavic ladies and also has some great features—a few types of search (a random and specific one), messaging, longer Mails, gift delivery, etc.

The thing is, it also allows you to test premium services for free—all new users get 20 free credits + some generous discounts for their first credit packages.

UkraineBride4you —Best for men looking for serious relationships with Slavic women

✅ Detailed profiles of Slavic singles

✅ Great compatibility matching system

✅ Video chat available to premium users

UkraineBride4You is one of the sister sites of Qpid Media, and that’s probably the main reason why a new platform has already become that popular.

The thing is on this site, you can really find someone special and really start dating someone online—there’s literally everything that a single person looking for love may need, from video chat to the widest variety of search filters. Generally speaking, it’s one of the most popular dating sites for people looking for serious relationships.

EasternHoneys—Best for men looking for matches in Asia

✅ One of the best international dating apps and sites to meet Asian singles

✅ Live streams (beta)

✅ Super-extended search

EasternHoneys is now considered one of the most popular Asian dating sites in the market. What makes it stand out? First of all, it’s one of the rare platforms that are constantly improving. Now the team is beta testing the Live Streams, and there are some other special features like the People that works pretty much like a regular dating app.

So, if you know what kind of person you are looking for, you can use the extended search. If you just want to meet someone hot—use the swiping People feature—there are a lot of attractive female users registered on this site. Of course, basic tools like Messaging and Mails are offered, too.

AsianMelodies—Best for those who want it date hottest Asian girls

✅ Great detailed profiles (most female users have profile videos)

✅ User-friendly site

✅ Free winks and likes

AsianMelodies can be considered one of the top Asian dating platforms and one of the best Filipino dating websites. Why? It has a lot of members from the Philippines, and once you create a profile and access the site, you realize that it probably accepts only the hottest girls. It works for casual dating, as well as for people seeking love or friendship, so consider that members may have different relationship goals.

As for the rest, AsianMelodis has everything that a good site must have—many free features, some useful features like messaging, Mails, sending media, the opportunity to watch profile videos for premium members, and most importantly, pretty low prices compared to many other platforms.

CuteAsianWoman—Best for those who want to hear their Asian matches’ voices

✅ A lot of attractive members from China, Thailand, and the Philippines

✅ Call service

✅ Gift delivery, matching service, and plenty of other useful features

Here is another great site for people looking for serious and long-term relationships and those who probably want to get married to someone from another country.

As you’ve probably guessed, this is an international online dating platform that accepts only members from Asia (mostly Thailand, China, and the Philippines—it can be considered one of the best Thai dating sites to find singles). CuteAsianWoman is one of the rare sites with a really wide variety of features, from scheduled phone calls to CamShare, Mails, and instant messaging.

TheLuckyDate—Best for those who used to find matches on Tinder

✅ Simple, super-user friendly site

✅ Lots of attractive members

✅ Messenger and free likes

If you are looking for international dating apps, you should definitely take a look at TheLuckyDate.com. No, it’s still rather a site than an app, but it works just like good old Tinder or Badoo, so if you’ve been using any of these apps, you will understand how the system works immediately after you create an account and get access to other members’ profiles.

So, you just swipe left and right, use basic search (there are only two filters—location and age), view profiles, like ladies, and send messages to matches you liked best. It’s not a free dating site though—messaging costs money, or credits, to be exact.

SingleSlavic—Best for experienced online dating site users

✅ International dating app available for Android and iOS users

✅ Video calls

✅ Most ladies are looking for a serious relationship with a foreign man

SingleSlavic is one of the international dating sites for “professionals”—people who know how a large platform with tons of features works. It may be a bit difficult for a beginner to understand how to use this international dating site—there are tons of features, for example, the Say Hi features, likes, favorites, video chat, call service, and more.

Still, even if you are not a pro but do want to find a girlfriend in one of the Eastern European countries, it will be worth it. Single Slavic can be considered one of the best Ukrainian dating sites and, at the same time, the best Russian dating sites in the market.

LatinFeels—Best for guys who are into Latin women

✅ Many women are looking for serious relationships with foreign guys and don’t mind meeting IRL

✅ Free and fast registration

✅ Many free features

What about foreign dating sites that accept only Latin women and men who want to date them, and no one but them? LatinFeels doesn’t offer anything super special or extraordinary, but it gives members everything they need to meet someone special and start a relationship online and then take it to the next level.

In particular, members can use extended search, swipe profiles, send messages or Mails, send real gifts or media files, and more.

AmourFactory—Best for those who are looking for a perfect Slavic girlfriend

✅ Works for people looking for different types of relationships

✅ Only Slavic girls from Eastern Europe

✅ Contact requests

AmourFactory is one of the rare international dating sites for singles that not only provide high-quality dating services but also provide an opportunity to interact outside the website, for example, on a messenger or via email.

Let us explain what it means—it works pretty much like a regular dating site, but when you communicate with a particular member a lot (instant messaging, Mails, etc.), you can request a woman’s contact details and stop paying for communication.

How we rate top online dating sites

So, this was the list of the top international platforms to meet foreign singles. There were the oldest dating sites and some new platforms, sites with and without some extra special features, cheaper and more expensive websites. So how did we choose them?

Here are the most important things that we always consider:

It must be free. Moreover, the way the platform accepts new members can tell you a lot about the site. Is there a questionnaire and a personality test? Can you use the site without even confirming your email address? Do you get any bonuses for completing your profile? All these things matter.

Profiles . Low-effort profiles, profiles with random stock photos, all this automatically makes a site a really bad option to choose.

Set of features. A good dating site has many different features. Members can interact by sending winks, liking profiles, talking in instant chat (video or text one), and even making international calls. Features are also what distinguishes a good site from an untrustworthy one.

Security and privacy . Safety should be the most important criterion to consider for everyone who’s dating online. How does the site store your data? Can they be solved or shared? That’s what we always check.

Value for money. There are sites like CuteAsianWoman that provide tons of different services, and some sites like JollyRomance have fewer features, and both sites are on our list. Why? Because in both cases, it’s good value for money. The prices can be higher or lower, but they must be reasonable.

How to find the best dating service

Choosing the best international dating site is not the easiest task. Moreover, it often is a real challenge. According to Federal Trade Commission research, in the US, romance scams result in higher losses than any other type of scam (of course, that depends not only on the online dating apps or sites that people use but on how skeptical they are, but still). So, joining a random platform is a bad idea. But how to distinguish a scam site from a reputable one?

Here is what a single person who wants to find the best dating sites should do:

Select a few dating websites that meet their basic criteria , for example, have many members in a particular country or region.

Learn everything about each platform , find all the information one can find without signing up for the site. What are the premium features? What are the prices? What can free users do, and when do they have to pay? What was the other people’s dating experience on this site like?

Join the site (or a few) that seems good enough for you. Test it yourself before you make your first payment, and pay special attention to profiles and what ladies say. Use Google search by image to make sure women are real.

Yes, looking for international romance is not always easy, but if you are careful enough and if you take it all seriously, you can succeed.

How much does it cost to use a popular dating site?

Have you ever wondered how much Americans usually spend on online dating? It’s about $170 per month and over $120,000 in one’s lifetime. You’ll hardly use a dating app or a site during your entire life, but still, will you spend more or less? Generally speaking, it depends.

The thing is online users can choose different sites with different pricing policies. On top of that, the global dating platforms, including most platforms on our list, use credits that you can spend as virtual currencies on particular services you’d like to use. Hence, the more you chat, the more you spend, right?

That’s why we highly recommend using search and matching services—contacting hundreds of random hotties is just too expensive. The costs of credits vary from site to site, and cheaper credits don’t necessarily mean that the site is cheaper. For example, on LatinFeels, you can pay less than 0,20 per credit, while on UkraineBride4you, you’ll spend about $1,5.

The difference is huge, right? But in fact, credits on UkraineBride4You aren’t that expensive—the thing is 10 minutes of live chat are almost 10 times cheaper (0,5 credit compared to 10 credits). As you can see, it’s not that easy to calculate the total amount, but most men usually spend $100-150 a month on such websites.

Key takeaways

What are women looking for on international dating sites and apps? They are looking for different things, actually. Some join such communities because they want to find love, some are disappointed in local men, and some are just curious. So do men.

However, there are niche websites, as well as subtypes of niche websites with members from particular regions with particular relationship goals. What all singles should do is to think carefully of what they really want to get and choose the right, safe site.