Top 10 Electric Bike Brands

The call for reducing smoke emissions has prompted many manufacturers to start working on a solution. Even those that operate computers, including sites like Japanese casino online, are in on it. One of these solutions is the electric bike—a hybrid of human-powered bicycles that can run on a battery.

There are so many manufacturers of electric bikes out there. It has become increasingly difficult to determine which ones make the best. Today, we will show you the best electric bike brands. This list should help you decide which one to buy.

1. Ancheer

Ancheer Power Plus offers mountain bikes. It has been in the health equipment business for ten years, and its products are made in Taiwan and China. Ancheer offers many models, especially for people who love to trek and bike on mountain trails. The bikes have a motor that allows you to travel at high speeds, but they can also run from manual power.

2. Engwe

Engwe has a statement design in which all their bikes have fat tires. They have a warehouse in the US and EU. Their bikes start at $600, but they are worth the cost. As far as the design is concerned, there is nothing one can say about Engwe. The bikes are sporty, and they take into account the rider’s comfort. However, do not expect excellent maneuverability from them. The fat tires make them great for riding in cities, but they do not work like mountain bikes.

3. Rad

Rad Power e-bikes come from North America. They do not focus on a specific genre but rather on ways to make e-bikes accessible to everybody. The founder of Rad built his first e-bike in 2007. From there, he found out that there were many opportunities in the industry that he could fulfil. Today, the company offers many ways by which different users can customize their bikes according to their needs.

4. Atala

Atala is an Italian company that manufactures e-bikes and home gym equipment. They have been around for 100 years. Atala was founded in 1907.

Atala started its line of e-bikes in 2008. From there, they expanded their offerings to support different biking purposes. This company provides full suspended carbon bikes and many others, including urban ones. They also have robust aftermarket support where you can buy supplies like tires, wheels, pumps, and many more.

5. Aventon

Aventon’s mission is to make e-bikes the norm and not just the fad. As such, they produce e-bikes of all kinds. They believe that biking will improve humanity’s mobility.

The bikes you will find on this company’s website range from urban to mountain bikes. The best ones cost about $1,500. Their commuter bikes can have a range of 40 miles at a single charge and can reach a speed of 28 miles per hour.

6. Benelli

Benelli is an Italian e-bike manufacturer that offers multiple models for various uses. It has mountain bikes, cruisers and commuters. Some of the models have folding styles.

Benelli pries itself for products that have 500-watt motors. The batteries used are commonly those of the 36-volt lithium-ion variety. As far as longevity is concerned, the batteries can last up to 1,000 charges.

7. Cannondale

Cannondale produces some of the most expensive e-bikes that can range between $3,000 and $10,000. Cannondale has been around since 1971, and it revolutionized the biking industry.

While most manufacturers were using steel, the company opted to explore aluminum and carbon fibre options. They also took the risk of creating single-sided forks. Their unwavering passion for changing things helped them create award-winning bicycles.

8. EVO

Evo wants to simplify things for consumers. What they want is to help consumers find the right accessories even if they are not experts about bike terminologies.

Evo sells bikes for both adults and kids. With their PickRight system, one can buy parts and accessories without making any mistakes, thus reducing the likelihood of refunds.

9. Lectric

Lectric has bikes that you can use on many terrains. All it takes is to get the right model. Founded in 2018, Lectric started in Minnesota because of two friends’ passion for the craft. The eBikes are at the high price range, and you need to prepare at least $1,000.

10. Peugeot

This company has bikes where the battery is integrated into the frame. The bikes that they make are for urban comfort, but they also have sports e-bikes. They have various versions that can be suitable for both men and women.

The company offers many models, some of which even have hydraulic brakes. The frames are made of hydroformed technology, and some even come with an aluminum luggage rack. They have a partnership with Bosch, and this is why some bikes use a Bosch motor.

There are many e-bike manufacturers in the world. If you are seriously considering one, you need to first think of how you intend to use it. These bikes are built for specific purposes. For example, you cannot use an urban bike on mountain trails.

Once you have decided on a style, you need to decide how much your budget is going to be. From here, you can choose from the brands we reviewed and check if they have what you need.