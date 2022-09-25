Top 10 Companies to Hire Mobile App Developers for Startups and Enterprises

By 2022, the mobile app development market will be worth around $206 billion, and it shows the number of mobile app users is increasing extensively.

If you’re looking to hire mobile app developers, there are many options available to you in the marketplace today. However, there are also quite a few factors to consider when selecting the right company to handle your project — including both cost and competence.

To help your business make the best decision, we’ve put together a list of the top 10 companies that can help you succeed with your mobile app development project.

1. Quytech

Quytech has a global presence with customers in 17 countries, each with different needs. We are recognized as a leader in user experience development (UX), interactive design (ID), user interface (UI), and custom application development.

The mobile app developers at Quytech work closely with you to understand your business goals and deliver a high-quality product that meets your objectives, no matter the budget.

Expertise: Unity 3d Game Development & Game Testing, iOS app development, Android app development, web development, healthcare app development, AR/VR

Headquarters: Gurugram, India

More Details: https://www.quytech.com/

2. ELEKS

ELEKS is one of the best mobile app development companies out there, which has made its name in developing top-tier apps. ELEKS was founded way back in 1991, and since then, it has been doing wonders in the mobile app development world.

Their team includes a range of developers from all over the world who are able to adapt their skills as needed for different projects. For example, their expertise spans platforms like iOS, Android, Windows Phone, and BlackBerry 10.

They also have a number of project managers on staff who work with clients on brainstorming sessions to discuss what they need the mobile app to do and how it should look.

Expertise: Health care mobile app development, Cross-platform app development, Android App development,

Headquarters: Tallinn, Estonia

More Details: https://eleks.com/

3. Altoros

Altoros was founded in 2001 and is a leading mobile app development company. Altoros, with more than 12 years of experience, has developed more than 2000 apps on Android, iOS, Windows Phone, and Windows Desktop for leading companies.

Moreover, Altoros has developed innovative solutions in such diverse fields as retail, banking, fitness training, and airport logistics.

Expertise: Web design & development, Custom eCommerce Website Design, Hybrid mobile app development

Headquarters: Pleasanton, California, United States

More Details: https://www.altoros.com/

4. Maxiom Technology

Maxim technology is a leading mobile app development company in the USA. Maxim knows what it takes to create a successful mobile application. We take pride in our work, ensuring that every detail of your app is taken care of with the highest level of professionalism. We can build any type of app, whether it be native or hybrid.

Expertise: mobile app development, Web development, Fitness app development, ecommerce development

Headquarters: United States

More Details: https://www.maxiomtech.com/

5. WEZOM

WEZOM is a global company with offices in San Francisco, New York, Paris, Dubai, Sydney, and Amsterdam. WEZOM helps businesses create powerful mobile apps quickly. They specialize in:

Expertise: Mobile app development, Enterprise mobility management, mobile app strategy and design

Headquarters: Kyiv, Ukraine

More Details: https://wezom.com

6. Foxbox Digital

Foxbox Digital has a wide range of experience in mobile application development, UI/UX design, branding, marketing automation, and more. They are one of the top mobile app developers out there today, with a list of satisfied clients, including Uber, Paypal, Home Depot, Nike, and more.

Foxbox’s team includes some of the most talented mobile app developers around who specialize in everything from client management to business strategy.

Expertise: Custom Software Development, Application Development, UX/UI development

Headquarters: United States

More Details: https://www.foxbox.com/

7. Vasterra

Vasterra, located in San Diego, California, is a premier mobile app development company specializing in custom solutions for the iPhone and Android platforms. With over 11 years of the ultimate experience in the industry, Vasterra offers unique expertise combined with a deep understanding of user interface design.

With experienced programmers on staff and a full-service design studio at their disposal, Vasterra has been known as one of the world’s most innovative companies.

Expertise: React Native app developement, Web development solutions, CRM development

Headquarters: United Kingdom

More Details: https://vasterra.com/

8. Entrision

Entrision is a mobile app development company that specializes in augmented reality (AR) technology. The company offers a complete range of mobile application development services from concept to launching, as well as backend integration.

With an experienced team of designers, developers, QA testers, business analysts, UI/UX specialists, and project managers, Entrision delivers everything from small standalone applications or service apps to enterprise-level offerings with some of the world’s leading brands.

Expertise: UX/UI development, mobile application development, Web app development

Headquarters: United States

More Details: https://entrision.com/

9. Pell Software

Pell Software is a mobile app development company that helps startups and enterprises create, market, sell, maintain, and improve their own apps. They are fully dedicated to helping each client reach their desired goals.

If your startup needs help with customer service or you need an enterprise-level help desk solution, they have it all. Their team of experts works with you dedicatedly and can even offer marketing strategies to assist you in reaching your customers on the channels they use most, like email, text messaging, social media, and chat.

Expertise: Custom Software Applications, Windows Desktop Software, Progressive Web Applications

Headquarters: Denver, USA

More Details: https://www.pellsoftware.com/

10. SumatoSoft

Being a leading mobile app development company, SumatoSoft is one of the best choices for startups. The company can build anything from an MVP to enterprise-level applications that help customers improve their bottom line.

They specialize in building custom solutions that are based on the client’s specific needs and work closely with them to understand their vision. Their services range from design, development, deployment, and maintenance.

Built for enterprises, this company has over 12 years of experience in providing software consulting services such as analysis and architecture design to application implementations.

Expertise: Front end development, Back end development, QA and Testing

Headquarters: Boston, USA

More Details: https://sumatosoft.com/

Conclusion

As we discussed the top 10 mobile app development companies in detail, you can pick any of the companies from the list to develop an efficient mobile application. Also, discuss the price, features, and the tentative time the app will take to develop. Doing so will give you an idea of how much it is going to cost you to develop the app.