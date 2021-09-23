Top 10 Bitcoin Mining Software for Beginners

No, you don’t actually have to physically mine the coins like gold.

Introduction

While some people would argue that Bitcoin is only a passing fad, many people see it as the future of commerce itself. But while Bitcoin can be purchased with real cash, it’s more commonly “mined” using a combination of specialized hardware and software. If you’re confused about what that means, don’t worry, so do a lot of newcomers. What we have previously associated mining with that of gold and sunken treasures, the same term can also be applied to acquiring digital currency.

Bitcoin or cryptocurrency mining software is used to generate new cryptocurrency and introduce components to an existing Blockchain. The new cryptocurrency that is mined is taken by the mining party after validation as a reward for adding to the Blockchain. Generally, it takes about 10 minutes to mine one bitcoin – assuming that the ideal hardware and software setup can keep up with its rigorous mechanism. For others with less access to a top-of-the-line setup, it can take up to 30 days to mine a single coin.

The way it works is that bitcoin mining software makes use of a computer’s graphics processing unit (GPU) to facilitate the discovery of blocks. The bulk of today’s mining is achieved via a mining pool, which distributes resources and disburses rewards over a network. But don’t worry, if you’re still confused, there are now platforms designed to alleviate the stress that comes with bitcoin mining.

Here are some of the best bitcoin mining software for beginners.

1. CGMiner

Widely considered to be the best bitcoin mining software available on the market, CGMiner has been a key player due to its great versatility. It is open-source and written in C, runs on Mac, Windows, and Linux, and is compatible with three types of mining hardware: GPU, FPGA, and ASIC. Aside from that, CGMiner also offers other benefits like advanced detection of new blocks, remote interface capabilities, and the ability to scale to a hash rate of any size with zero delays.

2. ECOS

ECOS was established in 2017 and remains one of the best cloud mining providers today. Launched in the Free Economic Zone, it is the first cloud mining provider to operate within legal status. It has more than 90 000 users from all over the world availing its services. Moreover, ECOS is also a full-fledged investment platform, meaning it offers more than just mining services. You’ll also find wallet, exchange, investing portfolios and savings in its platform available for download on App Store or Google Play.

3. BFGMiner

Launched in 2012 by developed Luke Dashjr, BFGMiner allows users to monitor hardware temperature, detect and start idle threads, and manage rigs remotely. Because of this, it has managed to put itself in the upper echelon of mining software when it comes to customisation. While BFGMiner was originally created to add FPGA support to a popular GPU miner at the time it was developed, the software is only compatible with FPGA and ASIC. However, the software is written in C and runs on Linux, Mac, and Windows machines and even offers an option to install on Raspberry Pi.

4. BeMine

BeMine has been providing its services in Russia and CIS countries since early 2018, the year of its foundation. BeMine were one of the earliest pioneers of cloud sharing of ASIC-miners, operating on more than ~70,000Th/s placed in Irkutsk, Moscow, Chelyabinsk region, Siberia, Almaty, and Kazakhstan. They are continuously expanding. BeMine unites Russian data centres, as well as miners and individuals who want to participate in cryptocurrency around the world.

5. EasyMiner

EasyMiner is a GUI-based, open-source frontend software upgrade for mining software like CGMiner and BFGMiner. The upgrade gives you a clean user interface and can integrate with your cryptocurrency wallet. It also allows you to mine various cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Litecoin, and others, but only with the Windows operating system and ASIC mining hardware.

6. EasyMiner

EasyMiner is a user-friendly alternative for miners who choose not to use the commonly used Command-Line Interface-based mining equipment. You will also get a graphical representation of your numbers and results with this app, which indeed can be very useful. This Bitcoin mining software is ideal for miners who want to simultaneously mine Litecoin and Bitcoin. When it is first activated, EasyMiner immediately switches to the “MoneyMaker” mode. This automatically generates a Litecoin wallet and starts mining on a private pool using the CPU of your machine.

7. BitMinter

Like EasyMiner, BitMiner is also a GUI-based, open-source mining software. You can run it on mostly all the major software interfaces such as Windows, Mac, and Linux. It is also compatible with mining hardware like GPU, FPGA, and ASIC. In order to mine bitcoin with BitMinter, you need to be part of its mining pool – which has over 450,000 registered members and growing since 2001. BitMinter requires you to join the mining pool before you can use the software because they want to make it easier for their users to mine Bitcoin and win higher payouts.

8. Kryptex Miner

While a proprietary Windows system, Kryptex Miner is able to easily detect the most profitable coin. It is capable of running complex distributed cryptocurrency computations with ease. For beginners, this platform comes highly recommended to start with because of its user-friendly interface and convenient instructions. It’s also worth noting that with Kryptex, you can control mining remotely from any place.

9. Cudo Miner

Cudo Miner, in simple terms, is an absolute beast of a program. It is a feature-full GPU and CPU miner that allows support for several algorithms. It is a cryptocurrency mining platform that is easy to set up and extremely lucrative, with features that are not seen in other prominent mining software. Services like remote control and advanced tracking capabilities allowing the account holder to allow/disable mines, display hash rates, revenues, hardware health stats like wattage and temperature, recommendations, and transactions from afar are some of its most innovative features.

10. DiabloMiner

DiabloMiner uses the OpenCL framework to swiftly conduct hashing computations and support unlimited amounts of mining pools for its users. The mining software is compatible with GPU mining hardware and runs on Mac, but if you have any of the current Nvidia drivers or an ATI Stream SDK 2.1, it’ll run on any operating system. You also have the option of either doing solo or pool mining.

Conclusion

For someone just starting out with bitcoin, it can be quite daunting to put your finances out there. It comes with a vulnerability of not knowing whether or not this venture is going to be feasible and you reap the fruit of your labour – but that’s why there’s no shame in getting help. With the simple inclusion of bitcoin mining software in your journey, you’re going to end up basking in a landfill of mined bitcoins in no time.