Online dating is especially relevant for busy older men, who, for example, have their own flourishing business and have no time to meet women somewhere else. The same thing is with the younger ladies who have some serious intentions to start serious relationships and a family with the financially independent man and who want to filter out the young frivolous guys.

For such people, there are reliable younger woman older man dating sites, offering all the necessary features for chatting, online dating, and meeting each other in real life!

If this is the thing you need, check out these top 10 Best & Reliable Older Men Younger Women Dating Sites we’ve picked up for you!

Top 10 dating sites for older men where they can find young women

5 Best countries to find a young girlfriend for old man

Ukraine

Ukrainian girls are known for their beauty and attractiveness all over the world! For many men, they are an even more desirable choice than ladies from many other countries, as they are more open, have a gentle nature, and have some kind of magical attraction. They are kind, open, fair, honest, patient, and have strong family values.

So, if you like tall, fair-haired, slim, and fair-skinned women, then you should get to know a Ukrainian girl!

Russia

For many men around the world, Russian women are beyond the competition!

Many Russian women (especially those aged 30-35) are not completely satisfied with the masculine qualities of Russian men, and therefore, to find a partner, such girls often opt for registering on a reliable older man younger woman dating site and look for a worthy gentleman to start a serious relationship and create a family.

Russian women are beautiful, smart, modern, perspicacious, can adapt (if they want to) to new challenges, and are good housewives and mothers.

Belarus

Besides having an attractive appearance, Belarusian girls are reasonable, intelligent and well-mannered, educated, friendly, and hardworking. They are not accustomed to complaining, are excellent cooks, and reasonably prefer to avoid conflicts.

Unlike many Russian women, girls from Belarus have a softer character, they are less into fashion and brands, they are not looking only for rich husbands, and do not fake their personalities to make you fall in love with them (you can easily chat with young woman from Belarus not being afraid that she is not the one she wants to seem to be).

Thailand

A relationship with a Thai woman can be not only very passionate but also beneficial for you since Thai women love only the best men, which means you have something to strive for!

If you are successful, financially independent, reliable, courteous, kind, funny, and romantic, then winning the heart of a Thai woman won’t be a difficult task for you. By the way, Thai ladies have long been accustomed to such online dating services as Badoo, OkCupid, Tinder, Thaifriendly, etc.

Singapore

Singaporean women are endowed with many positive qualities: they are loving, devoted, beautiful, and incredibly interesting in conversation. Also, they have every chance of becoming wonderful life companions.

Practice shows that when a Singaporean woman registers on a site with younger girls looking for older men, she is looking for a long-term relationship; moreover, she is guided by several criteria — certain qualities such as financial independence, kindness, honesty, and love for children.

However, you should remember that Singaporean girls value their independence very much.

Top 10 dating sites for older men

SweetyDate.com

SweetyDate is a young, but already progressive dating site for meeting unmarried women from Slavic countries (first of all, these are beauties from Ukraine, Russia, Belarus) and an audience of more than 3K members.

Pros:

modern design and clear mobile-friendly interface;

convenient text and video chat;

the option of exchanging photos/videos;

the ability to add video clips to your account;

a great choice of features and filters;

registered members can view all the women’s photos, add users to their personal list.

Cons:

no mobile app yet.

Reputation: a great dating site with a good set of free features and growth prospects.

Prices start at $9.98 for 20 credits.

Mamba

Mamba is one of the most popular and multifunctional social networks for finding a soul mate, friends, and chatting with an audience of 40 million members and a variety of applications and convenient geo-search.

Pros:

free registration;

millions of profiles for every taste;

clear interface;

plenty of useful features;

convenient mobile application;

the ability to block users;

free chatting and commenting on photos.

Cons:

ads (even after purchasing a VIP status);

a large number of incomplete profiles;

incorrect behavior of some participants.

Reputation: a good dating site with multiple goals and strong user protection.

Prices start at $13.74/month.

Loveplanet

LovePlanet is one of the largest international online dating sites with an audience of 20 million users that search for love, friendship, business partners, and travel companions.

Pros:

free quick registration;

ease of use;

useful built-in applications;

the ability to comment on photos.

Cons:

few free features;

it is necessary to frequently enter captcha for spam protection;

characters disappear periodically when typing a message.

Reputation: Loveplanet regularly appears in the App Store’s top 10 applications as one of the most profitable, has an impressive user base, and good ratings.

Prices start at $9/month.

Badoo

Badoo is one of the world’s largest social networks (346 million users from 190 countries!). To start meeting new people, you just need to add a few photos!

Pros:

detailed profiles;

convenient “Who’s nearby?” feature;

live video broadcasts;

the ability to exchange photos in messages;

user-friendly interface;

uploading video to the profile;

free chat.

Cons:

annoying ads;

you cannot view the profiles of any members without getting paid the “SuperPower” feature.

Reputation: Badoo is generally safe to use. Users can verify their profiles using photos, phone numbers, and social media accounts.

Prices start at $9.99/month.

EliteSingles

EliteSingles is a dating platform aimed at well-educated, successful people over 30 who have thriving careers and are looking for someone with the same intentions.

Pros:

over 400,000 new users per month;

most of the website members are women;

the community has a friendly attitude towards LGBT people.

Cons:

very expensive services;

poor design of the mobile application;

the lack of freedom of choice for the users.

Reputation: reviews show that the platform is quite reliable and does a pretty good job of dealing with bots and fake users.

Prices start at 22.95/month.

Zoosk

Zoosk is one of the most popular dating sites with an audience of 40 million users worldwide. The site uses a behavioral matchmaking algorithm to help you find more potential partners!

Pros:

free registration;

the opportunity to check out how the website works before purchasing a paid subscription;

profile photo confirmation process;

“CyberCupid” service, which guarantees to find your ideal partner;

no restrictions on a person’s sexual orientation.

Cons:

the main purpose of the site is friendly communication, chatting, searching for like-minded people, but not for a serious romantic relationship;

lack of a scientific approach to finding compatible partners;

the search parameters are not as advanced as they could be.

Reputation: Zoosk thoroughly checks new users using a photo, phone number, and Facebook or Twitter accounts verification.

Prices start at $12.49/month.

CougarLife

This is one of the largest communities for every young girl looking for an older man. The girls here are modern, confident, and like to enjoy the company of young men. Also, there are a lot of decent young guys here who want to date experienced sexy girls!

Pros:

audience exceeds half a million members;

convenient mobile application;

advanced search filters for finding people in your area.

Cons:

prices are higher than average;

the profile verification is quite weak;

messaging features are restricted until you purchase an advanced subscription.

Reputation: concerning profile data, website accounts are sufficiently informative to make a general picture of a particular member. The profile includes such information as the user’s age, area, ethnicity, body type, eye, and hair color.

Prices start at $40/month.

AgeMatch

AgeMatch is a dating site for a wide variety of people. It offers you many advanced features, while the fraud protection methods on this site are among the best!

Pros:

free members have access to a lot of features;

a lot of active members;

over one million users;

lots of search filters;

a bunch of unique features.

Cons:

no video chat;

the design could be better.

Reputation: it is a safe & secure site with no hacking accounts or security problems. All new members need to verify your phone number, which is excellent as it helps to maintain a certain level of security.

Prices start at $29.95/month.

Itsjustanumber

ItsJustANnumber.com is a completely free website that allows seniors to date younger ones and vice versa. It offers a simple three-step registration process for creating a profile, uploading photos, and viewing profiles.

Pros:

100% free;

established dating site;

quality profile screening/no fake profiles;

a large number of members;

explicit comments or photos aren’t allowed.

Cons:

limited search options;

poor match results;

ads;

links to other websites.

Reputation: in general, the site deserves the most positive ratings, albeit that the site is free, so there could be some cases of fraud.

Prices start at $0.

SugarDaddy

With its 10 million members, the SugarDaddy website provides successful and attractive people with high-quality dating services. Here, you can quickly find a young female looking for older male and begin a wonderful story with someone you deserve!

Pros:

great number of users;

effective matchmaking;

safety & confidence.

Cons:

high price.

Reputation: this is one of the most reliable sugar daddy sites and it has been around for quite a long time. The platform is considered one of the greatest because it verifies all of its members (both daddies and babes).

Prices start at $33.99/month.

FAQ

Where can older men date younger women?

There are special sites for this (the best of them are listed in this article). They are designed specifically to serve people aimed at building serious relationships with an age difference.

2. What attracts a younger woman to an older man?

Life and sexual experience, poise, seriousness, financial independence, emotional support, and care.

3. What is an older man who dates a younger woman called?

An older man that is looking for a younger lady is called “manther”. This is also the name for middle-aged women who search for younger men.

4. Is it OK for an older man to date a younger woman?

If people are involved in passionate relationships and attracted to each other, and if both are satisfied with such a relationship, then there is nothing wrong with it.

5. Why are older men attracted to younger women?

Many men are sure that older women can’t express their love so passionately as younger girls can. Also, the fact that younger girls lack social status, a successful career, and high wages give a man a sense of his superiority.

6. What is the most beautiful age of a woman?

The latest Allure magazine study shows that women are considered most beautiful at 30, and show signs of aging at 41.

7. What do older guys want in a relationship?

Faithfulness, supportiveness, and reliability are the traits that older men feel more attracted to in women. This doesn’t mean that older men don’t want to have some fun, but their priorities are just different.

Final words

As practice shows, age is not a problem when it comes to love. And even if romantic relationships with an age difference are criticized by society, sometimes the most compatible partners can be several decades older or younger than each other.

And finding good older men younger women dating site allows single people to boldly achieve their dream partners and build strong relationships!