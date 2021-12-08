Online Casino Australia Real Money

Online casinos are often the go-to place for people looking to have a good time. Whether it’s blackjack, slots, roulette, or poker games that you’re into, there is literally something for everyone.

Many people think that playing at an online casino means you’re not in control of your own fate. Still, Australian online casinos offer real money prizes for online gambling, letting you play all of your favorite casino games from the comfort of home.

The only thing you’ll need is a computer, smartphone or tablet to get started with online games. Just browse the online casino sites & pick the one that suits you the best. In this article, we will give you a thorough review of the best online casinos in Australia & show you how they can help you have a fantastic time with all your favorite casino games real money gambling in Australian style!

10 Best Online Casinos in Australia

Here, we will show you the 10 best real money casinos in Australia. Just go through them, pick out your favorite online casino, and begin having fun as soon as possible!

Megaslot – Best Overall Online Casino

Megaslot is well known for being highly rewarding. Whether you’re looking to play online roulette, online slots, online blackjack, or online poker, you will find the high payouts that you’re looking for when playing with Megaslot. Their UI is also one of the most frequently praised gambling sites you can find online. The online casino has over 200 online games available to the online gambler.

Megaslot is licensed by the Government of Curacao and offers an impressive welcome bonus package for online slots players in Australia. Depositing & withdrawal transactions are completed in a secure environment.

They have an extensive environment for VIP online gamblers, which carry cash benefits. Their customer support is available around the clock for any questions you may have about your account or the online casino itself.

Pros

SSL encrypted servers.

Very good online safety & security measures are in place.

Helpful customer service department available online 24/7.

Payment methods are top notch.

High welcome bonus.

Cons

No sports betting is available.

Woo Casino – Best For Mobile

Woo Casino provides online gamblers with casino games, online table games, online roulette, online tournaments, live games & more. This online casino site offers gamblers the chance to place bets in AUD, USD, EURO, or GBP allowing online gamblers from around the world to play their favorite online gambling games.

They are licensed by the Government of Curacao. They offer online gamblers fast & secure online deposits & cash-out transactions online.

Also, you can deposit with little money. This online casino accepts credit cards, online e-wallets & BTC too. The online casino has an excellent VIP program, & the customer care team is available around the clock.

Pros

They provide online support in 10 languages.

Smooth UI.

Live online tournaments are available weekly.

Instant withdrawal options.

800+ free spinning.

Cons

Minimal payout rates.

Viggoslots – Best Welcome Bonus

Viggoslots is a real money online casino that attracts thousands of real money gamblers from around the world. This real money gambling site is easy to navigate, has plenty of games to offer & their customer service is good.

They accept all major credit cards, with transactions processed by trusted third parties like Neteller & Paypal. They also offer real online gamblers a 100% welcome bonus and instant transactions. Viggoslots real money gambling is very secure & keeps your personal information private.

They also give gamblers plenty of deposit options to select from, making it easy to get started with real money games fast!

Pros

Good customer support.

A wide range of welcome bonuses & promotions.

1600+ casino games you can choose.

Low minimum withdrawal amount.

Offers cashback.’

Cons

Unclear bonus rules.

Cobra Casino – Best New Casino

Cobra Casino is a real money gambling site that has over 500+ casino games to choose from. Their software real cash casino uses state-of-the-art encryption and security protocols. This real money no wagering casino offers hassle free payouts with a variety of withdrawal options available for cash gamblers from Australia.

They also accept payments with a free bonus code. Even, for newbies, they offer 50 free spins with a 7% money-back guarantee. For safety, they provide free deposit and withdrawal methods.

Cobra Casino has a simple and user-friendly website, which is easy to understand. Free demos are available for newbies to try.

One of the features that make this casino popular is its customer support. They provide free 24/7 live chat services by trained professionals who can be contacted via email or telephone.

Pros

Licensed by UKGC.

Offers free withdrawals.

Live casino available for mobile users.

So many free spins & free promotions to play.

Top-notch UI to play online.

Cons

Slow site speed.

Extra Vegas – Best Customer Service

Extra Vegas is one of the best Australian real money casinos games providers. They have 19 years of experience in the online casino industry. The website interface is well designed, making it easy for newbies to navigate their real money gambling sites with no problem.

Extra Vegas prides itself on having safe and secure online transactions & data privacy for its customers who love playing real money casino games.

The live casino section is very popular with its live dealers who can be seen via HD video streaming. This casino for real money is recommended for newbies who wish to learn more about online casinos before playing with their hard-earned money.

Gamblers can sign up & choose from an extensive selection of casino table games and slot machines. Real money casino bonuses are available for new members. You can play table poker. video poker, blackjack, craps & roulette.

Pros

All deposit and cash-out transactions are free.

Anyone can claim daily free spins.

User-friendly site interface.

Accepts multiple currencies and free bonuses.

Offers free mobile casino games & live dealer casino tables too.

Cons

Low average payout rates.

Nordiscasino – Best Sports Gambling

Nordis Casino is one of the top online casinos that cater to international online gamblers. It’s one of the free real money gambling sites available for free spins & free bonuses lovers. The site has a live chat option to answer any queries. Gamblers can choose from over 3000+ casino games like table games, live dealer casino tables, scratch cards, bingo, video poker games, and free casino games.

The registration process is simple. You can start playing immediately after hitting the ‘Register’ button on the site. The free cash all players get when they sign up makes this site attractive because it can be used in free spins and free bonus rounds.

Nordis Casino has a reliable customer support team to answer all calls, emails, and live chat inquiries. They also have a loyalty program where members can earn points. These points can be used to claim free money or other bonuses from time to time.

Pros

100% welcome bonus.

Low minimum withdrawals start from 20$

Responsive live chat support for help & support.

Mobile-friendly website to play via smartphone or tablet.

SSL encrypted database.

Cons

Website speed is not satisfactory.

Wild Tornado – Best VIP Program for Australians

Wild Tornado is the perfect destination for gambling lovers. They have over 700+ real money casino games available, e.g., roulette, blackjack, craps, video poker, table poker & lots more.

Their HD live casino tables are a favorite among gamers who enjoy playing table games with real dealers from the comfort of their homes. Their customer support department is friendly, offering free cashback bonuses to its customers and money-back rewards for those who lose it all.

They have an in-house cashier to process cash-outs & withdrawals, making the withdrawal process fast and hassle-free.

Pros

Over 700+ real money casino games to play.

User-friendly site interface.

SSL encrypted database.

Welcome bonus on first deposit.

24 hours live chat options.

Cons

Betting restrictions for man countries.

Luckytiger Casino – Best For New Players

Luckytiger Casino is a real money casino site with over 100+ games. It is best suited for newbies who wish to learn about online casino games. The software is a trusted one from Cryptologic, the leading provider of real money gambling sites. As a member of this site, you can deposit funds using VISA & MasterCard.

You can even win free chip bonuses for completing the tournament successfully. This site has a free bonus which you can claim by opening an account and depositing $25.

Luckytiger Casino offers loyalty points as cashback bonuses for those who lose it all. These points can be exchanged & used as real money soon at the casino’s discretion.

Pros

Offers free spins to new members.

Accepts multiple currencies.

Offers a money-back bonus for losing all in a tournament.

SSL encrypted database.

Responsive live chat support via phone or email.

Cons

Both UI and site speed aren’t satisfactory.

Dazard – Largest Game Selection

Dazard is a casino website for Australians who wish to play real money casino games. It has over 800+ casino games & live dealer tables too.

One of its most famous games is the live dealer roulette, which you can play via your mobile devices. They also have a loyalty program where members will get points for every bet they place on casino games. These points can be redeemed later to claim bonus money or free spins from time to time.

Their customer support is as good as any other real money casino site out there as you can reach them via live chat or email for free during business hours. You can withdraw up to €5000 per day from your account.

Pros

Accepts a wide range of currencies.

Tons of free spins and deposit bonuses are available for members.

DDoS protected server.

Outstanding site performance.

SSL encrypted database.

Cons

Some games aren’t completely optimized for mobile devices yet.

20Bet – Best Crypto Casino

20Bet is one of the best casino sites with over 500+ games to choose from. They are best known for sports betting, but they have a wide variety of casino games too.

People from Australia can deposit & withdraw using VISA & MasterCard or even BTC. One of the most notable features of this real money gambling site is its live chat support that can be used anytime with no waiting time. You can even ask them questions about the casino while you play via live chat and they’ll answer them as soon as possible.

This site has an SSL encrypted database with 128-bit encryption, which makes it 100% safe & secure for all users. You can win free spin bonuses and cashback bonuses for playing real money casino games here.

20Bet accepts multiple currencies to play in so players don’t have to worry about exchanging their own currency into the site’s major currency. Withdrawn money will come into your account in less than 12 hours from the time you start a withdrawal request.

Pros

Accepts multiple currencies.

Easy navigation design.

SSL encrypted database.

Free spins and bonus money are available for new members.

Up to 100% bonus for the sporting bet.

Cons

You can’t request a refund after 24 hours of transaction.

How to Start Playing Real Money Online Casino?

Once you’ve found a casino that provides a perfect match for your experience & preferences, it’s time to sign up. You’ll need an account before playing any real money games, so follow this simple step-by-step process:

Choose a Username & Password

Your first step should be to choose a username & a password for your account. If you don’t like to use an actual email, create a new one so no one can access your data.

Provide a Valid Home Address & Phone Number

This information is only used for verification purposes, so it’s crucial to provide a real name & an accurate phone number or home address. It’s a good idea to keep a single email address & username for all your casino accounts.

Provide a Payment Method

Choose payment that you’re most comfortable with in order to provide the real money sites you’ve chosen with a valid deposit method. You can use most types of cards like Visa, MasterCard or e-wallet services like PayPal.

Make a Deposit

You’ll need a certain amount of money if you want to play any real money casinos games. Depending on the game & the casino, a deposit can be anywhere between $10 up to a few hundred bucks for some of the most expensive online gambling sites.

Once you’re a member of a real money casino, it’s time to have some fun & play a few games. See which are the best for you & always keep in mind that there are many no deposit casinos up for grabs!

Benefits of Playing Australian Online Casino Game

Australian online casinos are great places to try your luck at real money casino games. The best part is being able to play them through various devices such as smartphones, tablets, smart TVs & PCs.

Such benefits are:

Convenience

It’s a lot easier to gamble real money online via your mobile devices, as you don’t have to go out of your house. No need to travel to a land based casino & wait in line anymore!

Privacy

You no longer have to worry about prying eyes looking at you from other Australian gamblers or casino staff. Just sit comfortably on your couch to play & gamble real money online.

Money-Saving

You don’t have to travel all over the world just to play gambling games anymore. It’s much now possible with an internet connection! You could save so much money & time too.

Increase Your Chances of Gambling Success

It’s possible to place bets on various types of casino games simultaneously with Australian casinos. This increases your chances of winning in every game you play, thus increasing your winnings overall.

Variety of Casino Games to Choose From

With Australian real money casinos, you don’t have to choose just one game to play. You can simply switch between them for totally different experiences & excitement!

Play Gambling Games at Anytime

Most online casinos are open 24/7 so you can play anytime, whether it’s day or night. You no longer have to wait till morning or after work to try your luck at real money games.

What to Look Out Before Joining Australian Online Casino?

There are some factors to look out for when looking for an Australian online casino that’s perfect for you. The best online gambling casinos in Australia are reputable, safe & secure places to play with tons of different games to choose from so here are some criteria you should consider before joining any real money casino:

Licensing & Regulations For Australian Online Gambling Sites

Not all Australian casinos are licensed, which could cause you problems in the long run. Join one that’s licensed & regulated by official authorities like regulatory bodies or law enforcement officers.

Provides Live Dealer Games

One of the best features to look out for in online casinos is live dealer games. It’s an excellent opportunity to play real-life casino games through your computer or smartphone at no extra cost.

Promotions & Bonus Deals

Every gambler loves free stuff & money! Look for a casino online that gives incentives, discount vouchers or promo codes to increase the number of real money you have.

24/7 Customer Support Service

Customer support is a must when you’re looking to join any online casino. If you want to get in touch if necessary, look for an Australian online casino that provides 24/7 support via different platforms such as call, email, & live chat.

Verification of a Member’s Guidelines & Terms

When playing in Aussie casinos, you’ll need to sign a contract. Most casinos require verification documents like payment information, real name & address. You want to join a real money casino that’s accessible to you in real life!

SSL Encryption for Online Gambling Sites in Australia

It required all websites that provide real money gambling services to have security & encryption for safety & protection. This not only secures your private information but also ensures the real money you deposit won’t be taken away or lost by anyone else.

Live Help on All the Casinos

A real money casino’s website has to have a live help option, which is why you have to look out for online casinos that provide this. This way, you’ll be able to get in touch with real company representatives easily when needed.

Large Selection of Games to Play Anytime

The best real money casinos don’t limit their players to a single game & that’s a good thing. You want a gambling site with a wide range of games that you can enjoy anytime you want without having to feel bored. Top casinos should have an extensive database of games for many players, whether a beginner or a professional.

Conclusion

Playing online casinos in Australia with real money is simple & easy if you know how to do it right. Whenever the time is right for you, always choose an online casino that provides all these critical elements & guides you through the entire process of setting up your account.

This way, you’ll be able to not only have a great time but also make money if things go according to plan. Remember to keep this knowledge in mind & always look for the top online casinos out there.

FAQ

What Is the Best Online Casino for Real Money Australia?

The best real money online casino will always be the one that suits you & your preferences. You should check out a couple of online gambling sites to see which ones are compatible with you before deciding.

What Is a Real Money Casino?

A real money casino is a gambling site where you’ve got the chance to play classic games with real cash. You deposit your money into the account & that’s it. You can play casino games straight away & withdraw any money you’ve earned so far anytime you want.

What Games Can I Play at Real Money Casino?

You can enjoy a wide range of classic casino games like blackjack, roulette & slot machines, video poker games & much more.