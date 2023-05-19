Top 10 AI Writing Assistants for Small Businesses

Today, using AI tools has become extremely common, especially among marketers and content creators. Businesses and independent entrepreneurs can also benefit greatly from using such apps and programs. Hence, here are the top 10 AI English writing assistants for small businesses.

1. Grammarly

Grammarly is by far the most well-known grammar checker at the moment. Compared to most tools of its kind, it is much more advanced and accurate in its analysis. This is why you can detect most if not all grammar, spelling, punctuation, and other linguistic issues in your text and improve its quality by correcting them.

One of the best things about Grammarly is that anyone can use it for free though you do have to pay for a premium version if you want more features (e.g. plagiarism checking). You should also be careful with the suggestions the tool gives you because some of the “mistakes” it detects in texts are not actually mistakes.

2. Hemingway Editor

Hemingway Editor is another free tool that will help you improve the quality of your texts. But unlike Grammarly, Hemingway Editor doesn’t focus on grammatical mistakes. Instead, it aims to improve the flow, readability, and comprehension of your writing which ultimately makes your texts more accessible to a wider audience.

After you input your text into the tool, it gives the text a readability score and indicates what level of education the reader should have to be able to understand your text (e.g. Grade 6). The app will also highlight passive voice, adverbs, complex words and phrases, and hard-to-read sentences. By deleting or changing these, you can improve the readability of your text.

3. ChatGPT

ChatGPT made a lot of noise last year when it was launched in November. The reason for this is that compared to other tools of its kind, ChatGPT is incredibly advanced and able to produce more well-written texts. It is way ahead of its competitors though it isn’t perfect and still gets upgraded versions regularly.

Essentially, the way the tool works is similar to a chatbot. You have to input your prompt and ChatGPT will generate a text based on it. You may have to alter the request a few times before you get the kind of text you want (and don’t forget to edit it a little afterward). Overall, it’s a good choice for businesses that want to produce more content in a shorter span of time.

4. Rytr

Rytr (as well as the following tools on this list) specializes in text generation. It is an affordable option for businesses that are on a tight budget and can’t afford to spend a lot of money on an expensive AI writer. Rytr comes with a limited yet sufficient set of features, including text generation, plagiarism checking, and more.

You may still want to hire human writers to help you with content, especially if you want to improve the content generated by AI writers. In this case, you can use the writing service Trust My Paper to find an experienced writer who will help you with content creation, including research, writing, editing, and so on.

5. Jasper

Formerly known as Jarvis, Jasper is a multi-purpose AI writer and assistant. It is considered to be one of the most powerful and popular AI content generators that can work with nearly any format. Unfortunately, this also makes it a pricier tool that not every small business will want to spend their budget on.

That being said, if you do decide to use Jasper, then you will be able to utilize features such as content generation, integration with Surfer SEO, plagiarism checking, multiple language support, and more. The community of users that love Jasper is also great, so you will find hundreds of tutorials on Facebook and other platforms.

6. Write My Essays

The AI essay writer Write My Essays is an all-in-one tool that you can use for free. It’s well-loved by students, but professionals in different industries also use it. The features you will be able to access include:

Title Generator – Use this to create catchy and attention-grabbing titles for your content.

Essay Generator – In case you decide to publish essays in respected journals of your industry, this tool will be handy.

Paraphrasing Tool – Rephrase and rewrite texts or rework old content with this feature.

Conclusion Generator – Quickly generate summaries and conclusions by using this tool.

Citation Generator – Format your reference list correctly by using the citation generation feature.

Plagiarism Checker – Scan your texts for plagiarism to avoid duplicate content and ensure originality.

7. Copy.ai

Last but not least, Copy.ai can be a good alternative for anyone who doesn’t like Jasper. The two tools are fairly similar though they do have some differences, including their pricing. Likewise, if you do like Jasper but want to try something else, Copy.ai can be a good option to consider.

Some of the best features included in this tool are text generation, editing, multiple language support, and more. As the name suggests, this app is more suitable for copywriting, so you can actually use it to create ad copy alongside content for your blog, social media profiles, or email campaigns.

Wrapping Up

All in all, AI writing tools can definitely be quite useful, especially if you utilize them correctly. Use this list to get started with different AI English writing assistants that will help your small business prosper.