Token-Listing-Strategies

Statistics data shows that the crypto market is blooming with both new exchanges and tokens. How many crypto exchange platforms do you know? No matter how many you will name, you won’t know every 450 or even more of them. And there are over 17000 crypto tokens existing with this number growing nearly on a daily basis.

Exchanges ‒ both centralized and decentralized ‒ allow users to trade well-known cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum as well as utility tokens for different DeFi systems. Moreover, a lot of exchange platforms list meme crypto coins and NFTs which are also a big part of the crypto community.

No matter the scale of a crypto project, the point is always the same ‒ to get listed on a crypto exchange.

The crypto market these days works in a bit different way than it did a few years earlier. If in circa 2016 you could see a tier 1 crypto exchange chasing a promising DeFi project, now the tables have turned, and crypto projects are the ones doing the chase.

Listing token is not that impossible, though. All you need is a good team and an even better strategy. Let’s see how you can list on centralized and decentralized crypto exchange platforms.

Listing on Centralized Exchanges

CEX takes care of managing trading processes and security. Think of a platform like that as a conductor facilitating transactions between users and keeping up with security. Centralized crypto exchange platforms are very convenient both for traders and crypto start-ups as they manage the regulations and protect every part of every transaction. CEX platforms also require user authentication to protect other users ‒ with KYC practices intact, you have to confirm your identity with your ID to be able to trade or perform any other operations with crypto.

Centralized exchanges are great in terms of automatization and security, and many people choose them to skyrocket their first crypto projects. The only downside there is to make it there both legal and fast ‒ the listing process can be tiring on some exchanges.

Listing on Decentralized Exchanges

Unlike centralized crypto exchanges, DEX platforms don’t need you to confirm your identity. There are little to no regulators and lower operational fees. Every transaction is the responsibility of both parties, and the platform doesn’t meddle with these transactions.

You don’t have to confirm your identity to freely use your trading account on DEX platform. Moreover, you can deposit money from your decentralized wallet outside the exchange.

Another DEX advantage is, of course, anonymity.

Also, literally, anyone can list their crypto token on DEX crypto platforms, providing a token pair with liquidity. The community on decentralized crypto exchanges is even more tightly knit as every transaction goes directly from one user to another user.

Token listing strategies and tips

If you want to start your first crypto listing process, it doesn’t matter what type of exchange you choose ‒ the strategies are somewhat similar. But there’s a nuance to that as well: different exchange platforms have different limitations, fees, and restrictions. Do your research to find a platform that meets your requirements and suits your vision. A tier 1 crypto exchange can easily accept your token listing while a tier 2 crypto exchange will be vague about it. Research is important, and also, you can list on a few platforms at the same time ‒ bonus points if they are from different tiers.

When you’ve decided on a platform, it’s vital to start your first preparations.

Don’t lose your connections from the pre-sale stage ‒ instead, you can use them for signal boost and community building. Think about the legal side of this process. Check your team, and the technologies you use, and also make sure you have all the required paperwork on hand: whitepaper, roadmaps, etc. Now, it’s time to start with the most important part ‒ building a strong and loyal community. When you have a strong community that follows your project since the pre-sale, listing on a centralized or decentralized crypto exchange platform gets a bit easier as the community boosts liquidity. Think of market-making services. A partnership with market maker specialists keeps your crypto coin’s liquidity stable. This is a very important step and service because projects with really low liquidity never get to be listed for long ‒ usually, they last for a few months before they get delisted. And if you are about to try your luck on a really big crypto exchange, you need market-making services, this is a rule of thumb. With their use, getting listed on bigger exchanges gets way easier. Don’t rush and don’t make empty promises. The listing coin process is something that requires your full attention as well as experience. Don’t rush with making important decisions. Don’t promise your investors something you are not sure you will eventually handle. Remain realistic and get inspired for new improvements and developments.

