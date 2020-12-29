Tips to Hire HTML Developer

Hello, IT community. Let’s discuss today an actual topic for every developer and every employer – hiring process. You will find some useful tips that will help you to hire HTML developers for your company. Let’s begin.

Many job seekers, citing the lack of awareness of employers, provide huge portfolios. But it is quite easy to check the quality of such material. And you don’t have to know programming to do this.

How to check a programmer’s portfolio at an interview?

To conduct such a check, you need to ask questions such as:

How many people have worked with you on the project;

What task did you perform in the team of programmers;

How did you test projects for errors in the code;

How did you achieve information security, etc.

If the portfolio is genuine, then the programmer will be able to tell everything about each submitted project. At the same time, the amount of work performed should not attract you. Often, this is the tool of the layman.

Defining a programmer’s experience

Such an indicator can also be easily faked. But to prevent this from happening, you should find out the following information:

When the applicant started writing the first code;

What groups did he work in;

Did you have experience working in several projects at the same time;

Whether the applicant has made a decisive contribution to the development of the project.

It is also important to find out if your future employee has his own sites on the Internet or programs. A positive answer will mean commitment to the job.

General professional questions for an HTML programmer

The final stage of the interview can be a conversation on a professional topic. Ask the programmer what is:

Memory allocation;

Recursion;

Multithreading;

Compilation, etc.

Next, you can give an assignment to write code. Make such a test, taking into account the specifics of the work that needs to be done in your company. First of all, it is worth looking for an employee who can do day-to-day work, and only then a “cool” professional.

Every programmer should have keen intuition and high intelligence. To identify such qualities, you can use tasks for ingenuity. And we have slightly moved to the next important block:

Only a good programmer can recognize a good programmer

Another important point is that programmers are people with very specific skills and talents. For example, programming helps to develop the skills of correctly formulating questions and finding answers to difficult questions. It is difficult for a non-programmer to evaluate a candidate in such criteria, but a professional developer can do it.

In my opinion, recruiters should invite tech-savvy people to interviews from the very beginning, since their questions will help to better reveal the candidate – they will formulate the task more correctly and ask things that will show the real level of the specialist, and not how quickly he can google, or how much he has a good memory.

Please do not forget about personal qualities

ASP.Net developer Matt Jones also raised the importance of testing not only the candidate’s technical skills, but also the ability to cope with the team. According to Jones, even the most ingenious programmer who does not know how to get along with people will be useless for the company.

On the other hand, when hiring technicians, very often not so much attention is paid to this aspect, which in the future leads to problems and disappointment in the hired specialist from his colleagues.

Finding out how sociable a person is can be quite simple – just ask him a few questions that are often heard in interviews of candidates for non-technical positions. For example, asking about your past job can help you figure out how well a job seeker got along with colleagues. Programming can be taught, but personality is nearly impossible to teach.

But do not judge applicants too harshly. Conduct an interview with a programmer in order to find a really useful employee, and not “superhuman”. Then your search will quickly end with success, and your organization’s business will develop steadily.

Tips on how to determine a good HTML developer

The task of the layout designer is to create a working interface using competent and valid code. But how can you independently verify that everything is fine with the code? To help with the answer, we have collected examples of solving real-life problems and prepared detailed instructions for each of them.

A skill is an instruction for solving a specific problem, so the skill includes theory, demonstrations, and case studies. This helps to understand the issue, see how the task is arranged from the inside, and solve similar tasks with your own hands in order to consolidate the skill.

Attentively check the skills written below and read what exactly HTML is. If you are a developer, this block of article will also be helpful for you in order to know what to expect during the interview.

What is HTML?

It is the standard markup language used to create web pages. A markup language is a way of specifying markup in a digital document that can be distinguished from regular text. This is the foundation you need to develop websites.

To hire a good HTML developer, you need to test their knowledge of some areas of web development. I’ve put together a list of essential skills to help your developer build awesome websites for your clients.

Creation of semantic markup by layout

Based on a graphical layout, programmers need to design the information architecture of your pages and write correct, semantic, and expressive HTML markup.

Export parameters and graphics from PSD-layout

You need to get everything you need for styling from the layout: font parameters, sizes and margins, shadow and rounding parameters, and so on. You also need to export all graphics, in the optimal format and the optimal quality / weight ratio.

Layout of text content of pages

A pool of tasks that includes professional design of text sites, connecting third-party fonts, preparing pages for working with a CMS, layout of streamlined elements (images, drop caps, frames), fine-tuning typography (hyphenation, non-breaking spaces, leading, tracking).

Building grids on grids by layout

Based on the graphic layout, you need to build a grid of large page blocks using grids. The grid must match the layout and be resistant to different types of overflow (changes in content or number of columns).

Layout of navigation interface elements

Ability to typeset typical navigation elements: linear and multi-level menus, drop-down submenus, pagination, breadcrumbs, complex lists, and others.

Layout of multilayer interface elements

It is necessary to typeset typical multi-layered elements: sliders, pop-ups, modal windows, tooltips, sticky menus scrolling along with the entire site, drop-down interface elements, preloaders and similar elements.

HTML form layout and validation

It is necessary to mark up and design HTML-forms in a semantic and accessible manner according to the graphic layout.

Using vector graphics in layout

It is necessary to correctly apply vector graphics in SVG format in the layout.

Layout of complex interactive elements

You need to typeset typical single-layer interactive elements: buttons, switches, tabs, accordions, spoilers, video and audio players, clickable maps, and similar elements.

Working with the DOM in JavaScript

To bring a page to life, you need to create, delete, move, manipulate HTML page elements, and render data in templates using JavaScript.

Networking in JavaScript

You need to receive and send data to the server using native JavaScript and popular JS libraries.

Debugging and fixing errors in JavaScript code

You need to be able to efficiently debug Javascript code and eliminate errors found in it.

Building component systems in JavaScript

You need to organize the JS code into a system of interconnected modules.

Using algorithms and data structures in JavaScript

It is necessary to apply suitable algorithms and data structures when creating JS programs.

Using animation in the interface

You need to apply CSS, SVG, and JS animations to create dynamic visuals and improve the performance of static interfaces.

Conclusion

To sum everything up, I hope that I cleared for you some points that made you hesitate a little. Follow the tips that are in this article and conduct a good interview with the candidate for an HTML developer position. If you have any questions related to the hiring process or to skills required for programmers, leave feedback. Thanks for reading and good luck!