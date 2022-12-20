Tips On How To Find The Best Internet

Things have certainly moved on since the simple days of dial-up. Wi-fi, broadband and superfast – so many terms to get to grips with! How do you know what you need? How do you figure out what kind of internet user you are? Is it worth it to pay more for speed? What if your needs change – can you easily change your broadband accordingly? And what if you want a landline too? In this article, we’re laying out a few of our top tips on how to find the right internet for you. So, let’s take a look!

White Switch Hub Turned on

What type of internet do I need?

Yes, there’s a vast array of different broadband products out there. So whether you want superfast fibre or just a basic standard connection, you’ll need to come to terms with the various types of internet packages to find the one that fits your needs. That’s why we’ve put together this guide to a few popular broadband options.

When you have a sense of what you need, go ahead and compare internet plans or multi-service bundles to find the right deal for you!

Broadband options for a newbie

What will you be using the internet for? If you aren’t sure yet, a superfast broadband package or ADSL is your best bet. With this basic package, you’ll pay a reasonable price and can check emails, look up recipes and watch videos when you want to.

You don’t want to pay too much. So, starting small and potentially working up to a more extensive package is the best thing to do. Your internet provider will allow you to upgrade mid-contract easily.

Broadband for a family

Many families are often reasonably heavy internet users. This is especially true of families with children growing up gaming or doing homework on the net. Think about it – four or more people live together, each with multiple internet-enabled gadgets. Whatever this family is doing, they will probably be doing it simultaneously.

With all this activity, a fibre broadband package is the best option for most families. This will keep the connection smooth and stable. Another feature to consider is parental controls. Nowadays, most broadband providers offer online safety controls as standard, but you should check out your chosen provider’s site to see exactly what you’ll be getting.

Broadband for a student

Did you know you get get a student-specific broadband package? The unique thing about this type of package is its contract length. Student contracts last just nine months rather than the standard 12 or 18-month contract. These shorter contracts mean you aren’t paying for broadband you aren’t using during the summer months. However, some student broadband packages try to recoup with set-up fees. So, check what this will cost and go for a more extended contract if this turns out cheaper.

Broadband for big streamers

Would you like to catch up on the latest series as soon as it comes out? Maybe you’d even enjoy downloading films in HD or streaming on Netflix. Most providers will classify you as a heavy user if you enjoy watching TV and film. So, checking the package you sign up for has unlimited downloads is essential. Most internet packages these days do, but you may have to pay loads if you don’t check this.

Check out fibre broadband if you aren’t satisfied with your current streaming speed. This type of broadband will allow you to download games, music, or movies in no time!

Package deals for pensioners

Maybe you’ll primarily be using the internet to keep in touch with family and friends. If so, looking for deals that package your landline and broadband together is a good idea. A package broadband landline deal will allow you to connect with your loved ones but won’t force you to pay more for services you won’t use. In addition, broadband landline package deals will allow you to bundle your bills into one simple payment.

Broadband for a business

More and more of us are working from home now, especially those who didn’t before. Some of us have found that we like working from home so much we’ve started our own businesses.

If you run a business from home, have you gotten around to upgrading your broadband yet? A broadband package made for enterprise can help you manage your business much better. Extra features like business email addresses, webspace and static/fixed IPs can help your business run smoothly. A business broadband package can also provide business-specific security to keep business flowing. Enterprise broadband even offers customer support to lessen the impact if your connection ever goes down.

Conclusion

So, hopefully now you have a much better idea of what you need from your new internet package. Armed with this information, we hope you can find the deal you need to help you make the most of the internet!