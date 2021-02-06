Tips In Reducing Peak Demand In Power Consumption And Rates

As you sign your way through contracted power, check this out and learn about easy tips you can do to reduce peak power consumption. Or, at least, let this list help you reduce the risk of going over your consumption limit.

How To Reduce Peak Power Consumption

The 30-Minute Period Rule

This may not apply to every single household as it also has to do with a residence’s internal wiring. But it’s certainly worth the shot. The general rule is that the utilization of electrical appliances should be staggered, with 30-minute intervals in between.

During on-peak demand hours (you will have to do a bit of due diligence in researching what they are in your area), try not to use high-demand electrical devices. These may include, but are not limited to, air conditioners, heat-releasing tools such as water heaters, clothes dryers, and the like.

Do what you can to switch them “on” further away from said peak hours. If it really isn’t possible to utilize them within those allotted periods, follow the 30-minute interval rule. If the peak hours in your area are from 1 PM to 5 PM, use one high-demand appliance at 1 PM. Turn it off at 1:30 PM in place of another electric device.

The Timer

It may be a bit inconvenient but only during the first few times when you use timers to monitor how long or how short you are to use an electric appliance. Nothing complicated here. A simple kitchen timer or the generic clock app in your phone can be relied on for this task.

With this approach, you will be alerted of how long you have already been using a particular appliance. This will be extremely helpful as you control your usage of high energy-consuming electronic devices in your home.

Add to that how a timer will aid you is observing tip number 2 above, better. According to experts, utilizing timers are most efficient for water and/or water heating pumps, pool pumps, and dishwashers.

Monitoring Energy Use

Many may need to find channels that allow energy consumption monitoring on a 24/7 basis. However, if your contractor has an online platform for doing so, or will be able to recommend one, then go ahead.

There are websites which can provide you with estimations of what your residence’s energy consumption is. The information may even include estimations according to each electrical appliance you plug in during the day.

Programmable Thermostat

The beauty about innovations in technology is that today, there are tools which can be easily accessed and purchased. Ones that can assist with reducing peak power consumption and their succeeding rates. Introducing programmable thermostats, commonly called smart thermostats.

A smart thermostat can be automated so that it automatically adjusts heating and/or cooling settings especially when nobody’s home. The same is true when no one is around to punch in the numbers manually. You will find that this tool can be maximized within peak-demand hours as well.

Our Conclusion

All in all, energy consumption is completely up to how committed you will be in following through with these best practices, and sticking to your electricity contract. If you don’t have access to tools which can give you insight into how much energy is spent per appliance, your contractor can help you out.