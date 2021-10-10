Tips for Starting a Small Business

If you’re planning to start a small business for the very first time, you might be feeling out of your depth. Don’t worry, it will get easier, but it will also take time. Whether you’ve been putting your venture off for a few months or you’ve already got a few plans in place, this blog will help you to get off on the right foot. While there will be some differences between industries and the type of business you’re trying to start, most small business owners go through similar things when they’re first setting up shop. Here are some top tips for surviving the coming months:

Don’t be afraid to ask for help

Starting a business can be lonely, but you don’t have to do it alone. This doesn’t mean asking a friend or family member to co-found your startup with you, but rather seeking professional advice. You could attend a b2b marketing training and strategies course or reach out to an agency for help with your SEO – even going along to a networking event can give you the confidence you need to keep going.

Get on top of your finances

Money can be tight when you first start your small business, so make sure you know exactly how much you have to play with from the get-go. It’s a good idea to read up on taxes before you start trading too. Lots of startups get hit with a bigger bill than they expected at the end of the year, so try to keep calculating as you go. If this is an area where you don’t feel confident, you can always look into hiring a financial advisor or accountant to give you the helping hand you need.

Hold off on quitting your job

You might be tempted to jump head first into your new venture, but it’s a smart idea to keep your current source of income until your small business takes off. If you really need to leave your job to focus your attention on your startup, then be smart about building up enough savings to live on for at least six months.

Go digital

No matter what kind of business you’re going into, you’re going to want some kind of digital presence. You’d be surprised at how much the internet can help even local businesses to attract customers, so set up that website and start crafting an SEO strategy. If you’re not sure you want to commit to your own website at this stage, you could start selling on social media or use a third-party platform to sell your goods or services.

Just jump in (with a plan)

Sometimes the biggest barrier small business owners face is their own hesitation. It’s important to overcome uncertainty and just get started, but you shouldn’t do this without having a detailed plan in place. It’s ok if you haven’t quite figured out all the details, but have a basic business structure in place to avoid immediate failure.