Tips For Spicing up Your Airbnb Rental

Any Airbnb host’s first move should be to work on their home’s interior design. A growing number of today’s tourists are discerning and spoilt for choice. Poor interior design may hurt your occupancy rate, which in turn affects your return on investment.

An appealing layout and thoughtful design may generate more reservations. We’ve put up a list of the top ideas for styling the vacation rental that will help you attract more visitors and give a great guest experience every time you open your doors.

Is There a Way to Select the Best Airbnb Design?

1. figure out who you want to attract to your event

You must concentrate on the demands of your Airbnb guests while designing the interior. Choose a certain kind of visitor to cater to make this process more manageable.

This should be done before you start looking for furniture, as the sort of visitor you have picked will define the design, and the choices you have made for furniture will impact you. Your marketing efforts may target the following sorts of visitors:

Families with children, people, traveling with pets, people who work from home, snowbirds, and members of Generation Y and Generation Z

In other words, it should be tailored to the needs of the specific target audience for whom it is intended. Tourists with dogs (or children) will value a well-kept outside space more than those who are just business travelers.

2. Keep in mind where your property is located

The interior decor of your Airbnb rental should represent the property’s location. Providing beach towels makes little sense if your lodging is in the mountains. You need to be sure that the design you choose is appropriate for the location of your property.

3. Consider renting out a themed property for a brief period

A themed design is an excellent choice if you want to make your home stand out from the crowd. If you’re operating in a crowded market, this strategy might help you stand out. In the case of a beach house, a pirate or mermaid motif may be appropriate. As a general rule of thumb, choose a relevant topic.

You may wish to use this Airbnb interior design technique even if your market is not saturated since the demand for distinctive residences is rising. According to Airbnb, people are increasingly searching for novel lodging choices over more typical lodging options.

Barns, cabins, and cottages are on the wish lists of an increasing number of visitors. Even if you don’t have a home like this, it’s evident that vacationers are looking for something a little out of the norm.

4. Seek creative ideas

You don’t have to go far or spend a penny to get the correct look. Pinterest and Instagram are great places to browse for ideas. Pins may be saved and organized into boards on Pinterest.

Interior design and the current design trends may be found on Instagram via various accounts. Instagram also provides the option for users to store and organize their posts. Create a mood board to help you see your final design more clearly once you’ve narrowed down your top design choices.

As an Airbnb host, what are some of the best ways to improve your home’s interior design?

There are numerous inexpensive methods to create lovely interiors, ranging from flooring to ceiling lighting. If you’re looking for a first-class rental, even if the location isn’t ideal, these style tips may help.

1. Your interior design should be able to convey emotion and tell a narrative

The concept of designing a design that caters to all visitors may seem appealing, but this is not what guests are looking for.

Rather, customers choose accommodations with unique features that convey a narrative about the owners or the area they’re staying in. Incorporating a few oddball, interesting pieces, such as a little figure or local pottery, will help you accomplish this feeling.

2. Invest in long-lasting, high-quality furnishings

It is not uncommon for hosts to overlook that what works for them at home may not impress their visitors. In addition, since your rental is likely to see a lot of foot traffic, you’ll save money in the long term by purchasing high-quality, durable furnishings.

It will not only look nicer over time, but it will also save you money in the long run since you won’t have to buy new furniture as often.

3. Create a relaxing working environment

Comfortable workspaces are essential if you want to attract both staycationers and workaholics. It’s best if it’s in an isolated, peaceful location (but not too secluded that they lose Internet access).

DON’T assume that this is a short-term problem.

Ikea’s plastic and temporary furniture won’t survive as long as permanent furniture in short-term rentals because of the added wear and tear they are subject to. Consider a more durable option if your target market is staycationers.

4. Create enough lighting

Both aesthetic and functional benefits may be derived from well-placed light sources. It not only sets the correct tone but also serves as a safety precaution. Placing a large mirror close to a window is one technique to let in more natural light. Consider using hanging lights to give your space a more one-of-a-kind appearance. It all depends on the sort of visitor you’re trying to attract. A glass pendant may help.

Don’t rely on just one light source.

Don’t rely on just one source of light in your home. Get creative by using many light sources instead of relying on just one. Overhead, task and accent lights may be used to create various lighting effects in your home. More than just an aesthetic improvement, this will guarantee that all portions of the space are well illuminated.

5. Enhance the look of your outside space

Having a well-kept yard may tell people a lot about your home and how well you care for it. Hire a landscaper to help you design a beautiful outside space if you lack the natural ability to take care of plants. Invest in an outdoor sitting space in addition to water-wise, low-maintenance plants.

Don’t buy or install furnishings or appliances that aren’t water-resistant.

If you want to go the extra mile, you may place outside furniture and appliances as long as they are water-resistant. You won’t have to replace your water-resistant products as often, and it may even avert a serious mishap. The last thing you want is for a rust-damaged chair or table to fall over on you.

The question is whether or if you should hire an interior designer

Though it’s more expensive, hiring a professional interior designer may help you tailor your rental house to suit the needs of a certain sort of tourist. In addition to saving you time, they may make your property stand out and provide a higher standard of comfort and service to your visitors. This will assist you in boosting your nightly fee and occupancy rate.

In terms of hourly rates, Airbnb interior designers are paid between $75 and $125 per hour, according to various internet sites. You may, however, try to work out a deal with an interior designer where you pay them on a per-project basis rather than an hourly one. Experienced hosts and property managers will tell you to use this approach.

In the end, it is up to you whether or not to seek the assistance of a professional. Decorating skills, finances, and time are all factors to consider.

Achieve New Heights in Your Short-Term Rental Business With Vacation Rental Software

When you’ve invested so much time, money, and effort into your Airbnb’s interior design, you shouldn’t let things like unanswered guest messages or a lack of cleanliness detract from the experience. A memorable stay may be achieved in various ways, one of which is via thoughtful interior design.

A vacation rental management system, Lodgable, can help you create a faultless guest experience while saving you time. By helping you market your listing to multiple sites.