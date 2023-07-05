Tips For Setting Up Your Business Office

Your business office is the place that serves as your base of operations. It may not always be a place to welcome customers, but it is where the employees work on a daily basis. Given the fact that your team is one of the most important stakeholders in the entire equation, the office space needs to be designed in a way that motivates them to be productive, aim higher, and achieve better.

So, now that you know, here’s how you can set up an impeccable office space for your employees to serve your customers as efficiently as possible:

1. Start with a budget

Every company has a budget for new endeavors, including activities like setting up a new office. If you are a recently registered business, it is all the more important to have a budget you shouldn’t exceed to keep fixed costs under control. Even multinational corporations looking to establish a physical presence in a new location have a certain spending threshold that they are not looking to go beyond when setting up an office.

A budget is the most important, basic consideration because it allows numerous relevant decisions to be made. Small businesses or startups can use their budget allocations to decide if they want to either build their own new space or rent out serviced offices available on rent. Your budget also gives you a sense of the equipment you can purchase and whether you want a short-term or long-term lease.

2. Create a list of all your office needs

Once you have decided on how much spending is feasible, the next step is to make a list of everything your office space will need. This list needs to include everything from supplies like stapler pins all the way to more advanced equipment like security and communication systems. Also, you need to work on this before you go out hunting for an actual office space.

It is important to note that this list needs to be comprehensive and include modern essentials, but at the same time, it needs to fit in the budget because what’s the point of even having an allocation if you are not going to stick to it? Especially if you are a startup, it is important not to go overboard with the expenditures even if you recently closed a large round of funding.

3. Spend time locating the perfect space

You probably have a rough idea of the location and type of office you want, but this idea can change once you visit a few spaces. Therefore, it is beneficial to be open, especially because there are affordable co-working spaces out there that are beautifully built and save you the hassle of creating an office from scratch.

Here are some elements to bear in mind when picking out the ideal space for your new office:

Location and accessibility: The most important consideration is the location. If your office will be open to customers, it needs to be at a central location to them, but at the same time, it also needs to be easily accessible to all team members depending on where they are commuting from,

Lease costs: Are you looking to buy or rent? In most cases, you will likely be locking down a lease on the place. Consider various points, such as the feasibility of the price. Also, don’t forget that the lease won’t be your only expense, as utility, maintenance, and other miscellaneous costs are usually not included in it,

Size of your team: If you are a startup, you might want to look for a space just big enough for a small team. Serviced offices and co-working spaces are a great bargain in these cases. However, you also need to keep potential growth in mind so that you don’t run into a hassle a few months down the line because shifting locations amid a heavy workload can present numerous issues,

Technology integration: As a business of the 21st century, there is going to be a lot of technical assistance that you’ll need. From basic internet connectivity to support for more advanced systems, you will have to consider if the infrastructure of the space is suitable with respect to your business requirements.

4. Design a custom floor plan

Employee productivity can be influenced greatly by the floor plan and the office décor you choose. Now that you have your budget, the list of things you’ll need, and the ideal space, you can start considering the floor plan you want to go with. Make it your priority to build a space where you and your team feel comfortable working.

Focus on the aesthetic appeal but more importantly, make sure that the place isn’t cramped because that is something that impacts employee morale considerably. If you are going for a co-working space, make sure you find desks that are relatively isolated so that your team can work without being overly distracted by others during the day.

5. Set up a state-of-the-art communications system

Part of this process must begin when you are looking for the ideal space to set up shop. Ensure you find out who the local internet service provider is and the speeds they typically offer. High-speed internet is essential for every business these days. Once you’ve determined that the internet is up to your standards, generally, there are two main options to consider, i.e., VOIP (voice-over-internet-protocol) or landline.

Landlines are ideal for businesses that don’t have access to high-speed internet or feel like their operations don’t require one. This system also offers benefits in areas that experience frequent power outages. On the other hand, the communications option that most companies prefer and use is VoIP since it provides essential features like automatic routing of calls, access to data, and voicemail, to name a few.

Conclusion

Setting up a business office is a crucial step since it has a lot of bearing on employee motivation and client perceptions about your firm. However, as important as it is to give these substantial stakeholders exactly what they need, it is also essential not to go overboard regarding spending. Particularly in the case of startups, it is noteworthy that you can start small and eventually grow as the business expands.