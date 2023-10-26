Top Tips for Cultivating Cannabis Plants for Newbie Cannabis Growers

By Jamila Khan

Cultivating cannabis plants can be a rewarding hobby for those who want to enjoy the benefits of this versatile plant. However, growing cannabis is not as easy as planting a seed and watching it grow.

There are many factors that affect the quality and quantity of the harvest, such as the strain, the soil, the lighting, the temperature, the humidity, the nutrients, the pests, and the harvesting methods.

In this article, we will provide some tips and tricks for cultivating cannabis plants successfully and safely. Whether you are a beginner or an expert, you will find something useful in this guide. Let’s get started!

What Are Cannabis Plants?

Cannabis plants, often referred to as marijuana or simply cannabis, are a group of flowering plants known for their psychoactive and medicinal properties.

They belong to the Cannabaceae family and primarily comprise three species: Cannabis sativa, Cannabis indica, and Cannabis ruderalis. These plants have been cultivated and used by humans for various purposes for thousands of years.

Basic Requirements for Growing Cannabis Plants

Here are the basic requirements for successfully cultivating cannabis:

Seeds

Start with high-quality cannabis seeds from a reputable source. You can choose from a variety of the best marijuana seeds, each with unique characteristics.

Germinate the seeds using a method of your choice, such as paper towel germination or placing them directly in growing medium.

Light and Photoperiod

Cannabis plants require ample light for photosynthesis and growth. Indoor growers often use artificial lighting, such as high-intensity discharge (HID) lights, fluorescent lights, or LEDs.

The photoperiod (light-dark cycle) is crucial. During the vegetative stage, provide 18-24 hours of light per day. In the flowering stage, reduce the light to 12 hours on and 12 hours off to induce bud development.

Proper Ventilation and Air Circulation

Ensure proper air circulation and ventilation to prevent issues like mold and to maintain a healthy growing environment.

Fans and exhaust systems can help regulate temperature, humidity, and air quality.

Humidity and Temperature Control

Maintain optimal humidity levels during different growth stages. In the vegetative stage, aim for 40-60% humidity, and in the flowering stage, reduce it to 40-50%.

Temperature control is vital. Cannabis typically thrives at temperatures between 70-85°F (21-29°C) but may vary by strain.

Nutrients and Fertilization

Provide the necessary nutrients for healthy plant growth. Cannabis requires primary macronutrients (nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium) and secondary macronutrients (calcium, magnesium), along with micronutrients.

Fertilize according to the growth stage and specific nutrient needs of the strain.

Watering and Soil pH

Water the plants carefully, avoiding overwatering or underwatering. The frequency of watering depends on the size of the plant, pot size, and environmental conditions.

Monitor and adjust the pH of the soil or growing medium. Cannabis typically prefers a pH range of 6.0-6.5 for optimal nutrient uptake.

Suitable Containers or Beds

Choose appropriate containers or beds for your growing environment. Containers should have good drainage to prevent waterlogging.

Soil or growing medium should be well-aerated and provide essential nutrients.

Important Tips for Cultivating Cannabis Plants

Here are some important tips for growing healthy cannabis plants:

Get the Light Right

Ensure your cannabis plants receive the appropriate amount of light during each growth stage.

Invest in high-quality grow lights, and maintain the right light cycle, which is 18-24 hours of light in the vegetative stage and 12 hours of light in the flowering stage for photoperiod strains.

Less is More: Take it Easy on the Fertilizer

Over-fertilization can lead to nutrient burn and damage to your plants. Start with a balanced nutrient regimen and monitor your plants for any signs of nutrient imbalances. Adjust as needed.

The Medium is the Message: Pick the Right One

Choose the right growing medium for your cultivation method. Options include soil, coco coir, hydroponics, and more. Ensure good drainage and aeration to promote healthy root development.

When in Doubt, Give it Some Drought

Overwatering can lead to root problems and mold. Water your plants based on their specific needs, not a fixed schedule. Allow the growing medium to dry slightly between waterings.

Do Your Homework: Choose Your Strain Wisely

Select a cannabis strain that matches your skill level and growing environment. Different strains have varying requirements and characteristics, so research and choose wisely.

Harvesting, Drying, and Curing are Key

Timing is crucial for harvesting. Harvest when the trichomes are mostly milky with a few amber ones for the best balance of potency and flavor.

Properly drying and curing your buds is essential for a smooth, flavorful smoke. This process can take a few weeks, so be patient.

Ventilation, Ventilation, Ventilation

Adequate airflow and ventilation help prevent mold, maintain temperature and humidity, and distribute CO2. Invest in fans and exhaust systems to create a healthy growing environment.

Indoor Cannabis Cultivation vs Outdoor Cannabis Cultivation

Indoor and outdoor cannabis cultivation each have their own advantages and challenges. The choice between the two depends on factors such as local laws, available space, budget, and personal preferences.

Here’s a short comparison of indoor and outdoor cannabis cultivation:

Indoor Cannabis Cultivation

Indoor cultivation provides precise control over environmental factors like light, temperature, humidity, and ventilation. This allows for consistent growth and a stable growing environment.

It enables year-round growth, unaffected by seasonal changes in light and temperature. Indoor setups are typically more secure and private and allow for more effective odor control.

Indoor cultivation can, however, be expensive due to the need for equipment like grow lights, fans, and ventilation systems, as well as ongoing utility costs.

Indoor growing can also be energy-intensive, leading to higher utility bills, and requires a dedicated space.

Outdoor Cannabis Cultivation

Outdoor cultivation benefits from free, natural sunlight, which is the most cost-effective light source. Outdoor setups also tend to have lower operational costs, reducing the need for artificial lighting and ventilation.

It is ideal for large-scale operations, making it easier to grow many plants at once. Growing outdoors can also be more environmentally friendly due to reduced energy consumption.

Outdoor cultivation, however, is subject to weather conditions and seasonal changes, which can affect the growing cycle and potentially reduce yields.

Outdoor plants are also more vulnerable to theft, pests, and diseases. Some strains also may not thrive in certain outdoor climates and may require specific conditions.

Understanding the Cannabis Growth Cycle

Understanding the cannabis growth cycle is essential for successful cultivation. Here are the key stages in the life cycle of a cannabis plant:

Germination and Seedling Stage

This is the first stage where cannabis seeds sprout and develop into seedlings. Germination typically begins when seeds are exposed to moisture and warmth.

Seedlings have small, single-pointed leaves and are delicate. They require a controlled, nurturing environment with high humidity and low light.

Vegetative Growth Phase

During the vegetative growth phase, cannabis plants focus on building a robust structure with leaves and branches.

Provide 18-24 hours of light per day to encourage vegetative growth. Maintain optimal humidity and temperature. Pruning, topping, and training techniques can be used to shape the plant and encourage bushier growth.

Transition to Flowering

Transition to the flowering stage is initiated by altering the light cycle to 12 hours of light and 12 hours of darkness.

The plant starts showing signs of pre-flowering, where female plants develop pistils (hairs), and male plants produce pollen sacs.

Flowering and Bud Development

In the flowering stage, the plant focuses on producing flowers or buds. Female plants develop dense, resinous buds covered in trichomes, which are rich in cannabinoids.

Male plants are typically removed to prevent pollination and seed production, which diverts energy from bud development.

Harvest Timing

The timing of the harvest is crucial. Harvest when the trichomes on the buds are mostly milky with some amber ones. This ensures a balance of potency and flavor.

Cut the entire plant and remove the large fan leaves to facilitate drying.

Curing and Drying

After harvesting, buds need to be dried and cured. Hang them in a dark, cool, and well-ventilated space.

Curing, which involves storing dried buds in airtight containers, enhances flavor, aroma, and overall quality. It can take a few weeks to a few months.

Common Challenges in Cannabis Cultivation and Their Solutions

Here are common challenges in cannabis cultivation and their solutions:

Nutrient Deficiencies and Excesses: Cannabis plants may display signs of nutrient deficiencies or excesses, affecting growth and yield. Regularly monitor nutrient levels, maintain a balanced feeding schedule, and adjust the nutrient mix based on plant needs. Proper pH levels in the growing medium are crucial for nutrient absorption.

Pests and Diseases: Cannabis plants are susceptible to pests (e.g., aphids, spider mites) and diseases (e.g., powdery mildew, mold). Implement pest prevention strategies, such as regular inspections, neem oil, or beneficial insects. Use disease-resistant strains and maintain proper humidity and ventilation to reduce disease risk.

Overwatering and Underwatering: Overwatering leads to root problems, while underwatering stresses the plant and affects growth. Learn the watering needs of your specific plants and allow the growing medium to dry slightly between waterings. Use well-draining pots and containers to avoid waterlogging.

Light Burn and Heat Stress: Intense light sources, especially in indoor cultivation, can lead to light burn and heat stress. Properly adjust the distance between grow lights and plants. Use fans and ventilation to manage heat and maintain optimal temperature and humidity.

Environmental Factors: Environmental factors like temperature, humidity, and CO2 levels can be challenging to control. Invest in environmental control equipment, such as heaters, humidifiers, and CO2 generators, to maintain ideal conditions. Regularly monitor and adjust environmental parameters.

pH Imbalance: Soil or growing medium pH imbalance can affect nutrient absorption. Regularly check and adjust pH levels to maintain the desired range (around 6.0-6.5 for soil). Use pH testing kits or meters.

Odor Control: The strong odor of cannabis plants can be a concern for indoor growers and neighbors. Implement odor control measures like carbon filters, exhaust systems, and air purification devices. Choose strains with less intense odors if odor control is a major concern.

Security Concerns: Security issues include theft, unauthorized access, and compliance with local laws. Secure your cultivation area with locks, surveillance systems, and fencing. Ensure compliance with local regulations and keep a low profile to avoid drawing unwanted attention.

Where to Buy High Quality Cannabis Seeds

When looking to buy marijuana seeds, it’s important to choose reputable seed banks like SeedSupreme, ILoveGrowingMarijuana (ILGM), and Homegrown Cannabis Co:

1. SeedSupreme – Best Overall

SeedSupreme is an online seed bank known for offering a wide variety of cannabis seeds from numerous reputable breeders.

They provide seeds for both beginners and experienced growers, with options for different strains, genetics, and growing conditions.

Make sure to review the available strains, check for customer feedback, and research shipping policies before making a purchase.

2. ILGM – Best Germination Guarantee

ILGM is a reputable seed bank that offers a selection of high-quality marijuana seeds for sale, including feminized, auto-flowering, and regular seeds.

They are well-regarded for their customer service and 100% germination guarantee, which provides peace of mind for buyers. ILGM also offers a wealth of growing guides and resources for novice growers.

3. Homegrown Cannabis Co. – Best Deals & Discounts

Homegrown Cannabis Co is another established online seed bank known for providing a range of cannabis seeds with various deals and discounts.

They offer both individual seeds and seed packs, making it easy to explore various strains and genetics. Ensure you review strain descriptions, germination policies, and shipping terms.

Tips for Cultivating Cannabis Plants: FAQs

Here, we answers some frequently asked questions about growing and cultivating cannabis:

What Promotes Growth in Cannabis?

Cannabis growth is promoted by providing the right conditions: ample light, proper nutrients, suitable temperature, humidity, and good air circulation. Strain genetics also play a significant role.

How Do You Maximize Yields in Cannabis?

Maximizing yields involves selecting high-yield strong strains of weed, optimizing growing conditions, proper pruning and training techniques, and managing nutrients, among other factors. Ensuring a healthy, disease-free environment is essential.

What Does Cannabis Need Most During Flowering?

During flowering, cannabis plants require a shift to a 12/12 light cycle (12 hours of light and 12 hours of darkness) to initiate bud development. They also need proper nutrients, temperature control, and humidity management.

What Are the Methods of Cultivation of Cannabis?

Common methods include indoor, outdoor, and greenhouse cultivation. Growing mediums like soil and hydroponics are used. Some growers also use advanced techniques such as SCROG (Screen of Green) or SOG (Sea of Green).

How Do I Control Weed Odor?

To control the strong odor of cannabis, use carbon filters and exhaust fans in your grow space. Seal grow tents or rooms, and consider air purification systems to neutralize odors.

How Long Does It Take for Weed to Grow Indoors?

The time it takes to grow weed indoors varies based on factors like the strain, growth cycle, and environmental conditions. On average, it can take 3 to 5 months from seed to harvest.

What Are the Best Strains for Beginners?

Strains like Northern Lights, Blue Dream, or AK-47 are often recommended for beginners due to their ease of cultivation, resilience, and balanced effects.

How Can I Tell if My Cannabis Plant Is Ready for Harvest?

Look for visual and tactile cues like milky trichomes, brown pistils, and buds that have reached the desired size. A jeweler’s loupe or a magnifying glass can help examine trichomes for the right stage of maturity.

Can I Grow Cannabis Hydroponically?

Yes, you can grow cannabis hydroponically, a method that involves growing plants without soil, using nutrient-rich water. It often results in faster growth and potentially higher yields.

What Are the Factors to Consider Before Growing Marijuana?

Key factors include understanding local laws, selecting a suitable strain, securing a growing space, and obtaining the necessary equipment. Also, consider environmental factors, budget, and your level of experience.

Tips for Cultivating Cannabis Plants – Conclusion

By following the tips outlined in this article, you can increase your chances of growing healthy and potent cannabis plants.

Remember to start with quality seeds from a reputable seed bank like SeedSupreme, provide the right environmental conditions, manage nutrients and water carefully, and remain vigilant for any signs of stress or issues that may arise.

With some care and attention, you can produce top-quality cannabis that meets your specific needs and preferences. Happy growing!

About the Author

Jamila Khan is an avid researcher of all things cannabis-related with a passion for creating content in several niches, particularly the cannabis-related niche. She has written over several hundred articles on all the latest trends in edibles, vaping, strains and related products.

