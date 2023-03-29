Tips for Building a Successful LinkedIn Company Page

It’s crucial to drive growth in 2023 and beyond since your LinkedIn page is where people can truly get to know your company. While it is neither the largest network nor the one with the most reach, it nevertheless has a sizable worldwide following and ranks as the most dependable social media site in the industry. All of this implies that LinkedIn can potentially be a potent instrument for lead generation and brand building in B2B and B2C digital marketing.

Users can explore, follow, and locate new positions at their favorite companies using LinkedIn pages. They are helpful to everyone, not only professionals and job seekers. You can use LinkedIn corporate pages to engage with your audience and build your brand’s reputation whether you run a business, organization, or another institution. This amount of engagement is not unexpected, given that we have more than 800 million subscribers.

Learn why you should set up a LinkedIn company page for your business and how to create a LinkedIn business page, drawing in new clients, workers, and followers.

How to Create a LinkedIn Company Page

1. Upload a great profile image and banner

Make a good first impression since individuals searching for your firm on LinkedIn will first see your profile photograph. Six times more visitors browse company pages with profile photographs than without.

Choosing a LinkedIn profile picture is easy; just resize the company logo you use everywhere else to fit the required dimensions.

There are no strict guidelines for using the profile banner located above your company logo, so there is a little more opportunity for creativity (other than some sizing requirements).

2. Write a compelling “About Us” section

While compelling visuals can pique a prospect’s interest, it takes persuasive language to reel them in.

The “About Us” section on your company page should be concise, providing visitors with all the information they want about your business. Outline your business objectives in plain terms that anybody can understand using clear, accessible language influenced by keyword research.

The About Us section of your company page should address six fundamental questions, much like your other social media pages (though adjusted for a company and not you personally).

Who are you?

Where are you based?

What do you offer?

What are your values?

What is your brand voice?

How can people contact you to learn more?

3. Grow your audience

There are several ways to increase the audience for your LinkedIn profile, including organic growth, sponsored boosting, and adverts:

Gather community . Any first-degree profile connections are welcome to follow you.

Target your posts . Establish a goal for your page postings to reach your ideal audience naturally. Let LinkedIn target your material to the appropriate individuals by selecting a certain location, language, company size, or industry, among other targeting criteria.

Use paid promotion . To expand your audience even further, you can boost your page or certain articles directly from your corporate page.

Keep your staff up to date . You can ping staff anytime you have a new post, which is a handy tool. Your content should be interesting enough to encourage your employees to share it with their own social circles.

4. Share company updates and news regularly

LinkedIn, like other social media platforms, provides a feature called content stream which allows its users to share and discuss their own articles and updates. Your page is the ideal spot to post updates and news about your business for consumers, staff members, investors, and fans to read and share.

5. Post open jobs and connect with potential employees

Since LinkedIn is a professional social network, members can access conversations, relationships, and updates about work and careers. Members of LinkedIn can learn and talk about career opportunities, including those at your company. LinkedIn is the ideal location to share any available positions you may have.

In reality, LinkedIn offers career pages, a section dedicated to available positions, recruitment, and employer branding separate from your business page.

6. Grow and keep your brand’s image consistent on social media

Having a profile on LinkedIn might help you expand your audience if you’re active on other social networks. You can connect to and from your LinkedIn page on most social networks to gain more followers and raise your profile visibility.

Also, part of your audience could only be active on LinkedIn, so setting up a page would allow you to network with fresh candidates for the positions of consumers and workers.

7. Host a virtual event

Live broadcasts of events are a great way to attract new members to your community and viewers to your site. You can also create a native event landing page, share virtual events with your followers simply, and maximize promotion with eye-catching call-to-action buttons and banners using LinkedIn’s virtual event marketing tools.

Conclusion

Most consumers prefer social media to advertise, including social media used by brands and businesses. This figure is influenced by your LinkedIn company page, which in turn increases your brand recognition, trustworthiness, and social media engagement. Use this method to create your LinkedIn company page and begin interacting with new followers, investors, employees, and customers.