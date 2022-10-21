Tips and Tricks for Watching NFL This Season

The new NFL season has kicked off and American Football fans all around the world are in for a real treat this season. We might only be a few weeks into the season, but we’ve already had some upsets, comebacks, and thrilling football action on the pitch. The season is still a long way from being over, and here’s how you can catch every single minute of the action!

If you’re an NFL fan that’s traveling abroad or living outside of the United States, you’re going to be hampered by geo-blocking when trying to tune into live streams. And, if you’re not keen to pay the expensive subscription fees that massive media companies charge you to watch your favorite teams, then there are even some free NFL live streams that you could tune into!

All you need to do is install a popular cybersecurity tool on your device. Once you’ve got this tool installed on your device, the sports live streaming world is your oyster. Keep reading to get all the details on how to find the best NFL live streams this season!

Different Ways to Watch NFL Online

There are two main ways that you can watch NFL games this season. You’ll need to decide which method works best for you, but the cybersecurity tool that we’ll be looking into later on will become pivotal in using either of these methods!

The first way that you can watch the NFL this season is through premium streaming services like ESPN, ABS, NBC, and (as of this season), Amazon Prime Video. These streaming sites might be pricey, but at least you’ll know that you get reliable high-quality streams for every game.

The only problem with those streaming services is that they’re not available outside the United States. So, if you’re traveling abroad, or live outside of the US permanently, you’ll be blocked from accessing the live streams. Websites use your IP address to pinpoint your device’s location, and if you’re outside of the correct region, you’ll be met with geo-blocking restrictions. But, there is a way that you can bypass these restrictions — we’ll look into that shortly.

The other method you can use to watch the NFL this season is by visiting free sports streaming sites like USTVGO and 123 Sports. These websites don’t host live streams though, which means that you don’t know what the source of the live stream is. The stream could be illegal or unlicensed, and hackers could be using this stream to lure victims in to steal their personal information, login credentials, or banking details.

The Vital Cybersecurity Tool

This is where our nifty little cybersecurity tool comes in handy! The tool in question is a virtual private network, better known as a VPN. The main purpose of a VPN is to encrypt your internet connection, which will prevent anyone else from seeing what you are doing on your device while surfing the web.

VPNs are so powerful that not even the government or your internet service provider can keep track of your internet history or monitor your internet traffic. So, it’s essentially the best tool you can have for privacy and security on your device. You must suit up with one of these tools before venturing into free sports live streaming sites!

If you chose to stick with the premium live streaming services, but you find yourself outside of the United States, a VPN can once again help you out. VPNs have several secure global servers that you can connect to. Once you’re connected, your real IP address will be hidden, and your device will adopt the IP address of the server that you are connected to. This will trick the website into thinking that you are accessing it from another location (because websites use your IP address to determine your location).

For example, if you’re in the Netherlands and you want to watch an NFL game, all you need to do is connect your VPN to a server in the United States, and you’ll be given access to the live streaming services that were previously geo-blocked!

Choosing the Perfect VPN

You can’t just choose the first VPN you see on Google though. There are some important guidelines that you need to follow when choosing a VPN, especially if you plan on using it to live stream NFL games this year.

First and foremost, make sure to use premium VPNs! It might be tempting to use a free VPN, but you can’t afford to take shortcuts here. Free VPNs come with a lot of drawbacks such as slower connection speeds, more ads, less security, fewer global servers to choose from, and daily data limits.

Even with your search narrowed down just to premium VPNs, there are still hundreds to choose from. You need to do thorough research and make sure to choose a VPN that has excellent connection speeds and stability, as well as a wide range of servers in the United States to choose from.